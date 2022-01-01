Bagel Bin & Deli II
Come in and enjoy!
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
16709 Orchard Stone Run • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
16709 Orchard Stone Run
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Prime Fish
Come in and enjoy!
The Lights Cafe
The Lights
The Modern Cafe
Organic Juicery & Smoothie Shop
Dakshin indian Grill
Welcome to Dakshin !!!