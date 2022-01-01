Go
Bagel Bin & Deli II

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

16709 Orchard Stone Run • $

Avg 4 (360 reviews)

Popular Items

Plain Cream Cheese Bagel$2.89
Flavored Cream Cheese Bagel$3.29
Everything Bagel$1.49
Egg Everything Bagel$1.49
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel$1.49
Plain Bagel$1.49
Chocolate Chip Bagel$1.49
Egg Sandwich$3.29
Egg Bagel$1.49
Butter Bagel$1.99
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

16709 Orchard Stone Run

Charlotte NC

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
