Baileys' Range
Opened Fall 2011, Baileys’ Range is located in Downtown St. Louis. Part of the Baileys' family of restaurants, we proudly serve specialty burgers made with 100% grass-fed local beef and bake all our beer buns in house. Our kitchen crew makes our own house made ice cream from scratch, crafted with no artificial ingredients. We offer seasonal flavors, and even a vegan ice cream. Our beverage menu boasts 30 craft beers on tap, plus boozy ice cream shakes, house lemonades and more. Baileys' Range is perfect for large groups, date night, birthday parties, and families.
920 Olive Street
St. Louis MO
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
