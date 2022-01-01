Go
Baileys' Range

Opened Fall 2011, Baileys’ Range is located in Downtown St. Louis. Part of the Baileys' family of restaurants, we proudly serve specialty burgers made with 100% grass-fed local beef and bake all our beer buns in house. Our kitchen crew makes our own house made ice cream from scratch, crafted with no artificial ingredients. We offer seasonal flavors, and even a vegan ice cream. Our beverage menu boasts 30 craft beers on tap, plus boozy ice cream shakes, house lemonades and more. Baileys' Range is perfect for large groups, date night, birthday parties, and families.

920 Olive Street

Popular Items

Bless It$13.00
Fried chicken tenders, house hot sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato, hot honey
Small Fry$3.00
American$14.00
grass-fed beef, fried mac’n’cheese patty, bacon, ipa cheddar sauce, sriracha mayo
Classic$9.00
1/2lb grass-fed beef thick burger
Steakhouse$16.00
Bison patty, caramelized onion, grilled mushroom, boursin, steak sauce, spring greens
Large Shake$6.00
Large Fry$5.00
PB&J$12.00
grass-fed beef, arugula pesto, tomato jam,
goat cheese, arugula
Ballpark Pretzel$14.00
grass-fed beef, bacon, ipa cheddar sauce, dijon, beer battered onion ring, pretzel bun
Small Shake$4.00
Location

920 Olive Street

St. Louis MO

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
