City Foundry Group - Poptimism FS 14 - Poptimism

3700 FOREST PARK AVE

ST. LOUIS, MO 63108

SOFT SERVE

Kiddie Cup Soft Serve

$3.00

Regular Cup Soft Serve

$5.00

Waffle Cone Soft Serve

$6.00

SPECIAL

$10.00

4Hens Kiddie Cup

Taiyaki Special

$11.00

Single Taiyaki

$4.00

FRUIT POP

Apple Cider

$3.00

Pomegranate Hibiscus

$3.00

Lavender Lemonade

$3.00

Sour Apple

$3.00

Peach Mango Koolaid

$3.00

Cranberry Lime

$3.00

CREAM POP

Lemon Dream

$4.00

Frankenberry

$4.00

Apple Crisp

$4.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.00

Cookies And Scream

$4.00

S'mores

$4.00

FLOAT

Float

$7.00

MERCH

Sticker

$1.00

Enamel Pin

$9.00

Cold Bag

$8.00

Pie Pop Box

Hot Cocoa

$7.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3700 FOREST PARK AVE, ST. LOUIS, MO 63108

Directions

