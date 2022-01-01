Go
Balsam Bagels

We are open limited hours and with a limited menu now during the current Pandemic. We have recently updated to include online ordering for your convenience and our safety!

WRAPS • SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

288 N Winton Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (1059 reviews)

Popular Items

Bagel with Egg/Cheese/Meat$5.75
Your choice of bagel, toasted and buttered, with an egg patty, bacon or sausage and one of six different selections of cheese.
Vegan Egg Sandwich w/ vegan meat$7.25
"Just Egg" Patty with Vegan sausage crumbles, earth balance and a slice of chao cheese on your choice of bagel!
Bagel with Lox/Cream Cheese$8.50
Traditional Bagel, Lox and Cream Cheese served with capers, red onions, tomatoes and cucumbers and your choice of cream cheese flavor...but let us know how you would like it, we can change anything you would like!
Single Bagel$1.25
Cream Cheese$4.75
1/2 Dozen Bagels$6.50
Bagel with Specialty Cream Cheese$3.25
Your choice of bagel with your choice of one of our many delicious flavors of cream cheese!
Bagel with Plain Cream Cheese$3.00
Your choice of bagel with a generous scoop of plain cream cheese spread on both sides of the bagel
Dozen Bagels$11.00
Bagel with Egg/Cheese$4.50
Your choice of bagel toasted and buttered with an egg patty and your choice of cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

288 N Winton Rd

Rochester NY

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
