Go
Bar Bête image
Bars & Lounges

Bar Bête

Open today 5:30 PM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarStar

886 Reviews

$$

263 Smith St

Brooklyn, NY 11231

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Thanksgiving meal for 1$75.00
Each Order will include the below items
The Bird
-Turkey breast
-Turkey Cracklings
-Glazed Confit Turkey Leg
-Giblet Gravy
Accompaniments
-Sourdough & Mushroom Stuffing w/ fine herbs, celery & leeks
-Brown butter rutabega w/grated nutmeg, pepitas & black pepper
-Cauliflower Gratin w/ gruyere & garlic breadcrumbs
-Green Bean Almondine w/almond, tarragon & shallot
-Cranberry Chutney w/ citrus & autumn spices
-Endive Salad w/ pomegranates, poached pear & sherry vinaigrette
Dessert
-Steamed Date Pudding w/ boozy creme anglaise
No substitutions allowed but will gladly omit items where possible for allergies & dietary restrictions
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating

All hours

Sunday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 11:00 pm

Location

263 Smith St, Brooklyn NY 11231

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Ample Hills Creamery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Emma's Torch

No reviews yet

We are a non-profit social enterprise that empowers refugees to build new lives through the culinary arts. Come to our restaurant and cafe to enjoy delicious food for a great cause!

FOB Brooklyn

No reviews yet

"The fobs at F.O.B. are cooking some Filipino food!!! We're cooking it like my family cooks it at home on a Sunday afternoon. This is your father grilling in the backyard and mother baking in the kitchen kind of food. Uncomplicated, not too heavy, and super sarap!!!Our Story"

Karazishi Botan

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!
Please inform us of any allergies or dietary restrictions.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Bar Bête

orange star5.0 • 886 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston