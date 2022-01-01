Go
The Swan

Due to the ever changing restrictions handed down by the government and to insure the safety of our staff and patrons we've made the tough decision to close for the month of December. We hope to reopen in January and look forward to seeing all of your smiling faces. For updated information please follow us on instagram at @beerfish Thank you for your continued support, we truly appreciate it.

2933 Adams Ave

Popular Items

Hush Puppies$7.00
Sweet Corn, Red Piranha Sauce
Chowder$6.00
New England Style with San Diego Flair, 8 oz Cup or 16 oz Bowl.
Fish N' Chip Burrito$13.50
Beer Battered Fish, Seasoned Fries, Slaw, Red Piranha Sauce and Malt Vinegar.
Grilled Shrimp Taco$5.75
Flour Tortilla, Pico de Gallo, Cabbage and White Sauce.
Fish 'N Chips$12.90
Beer Battered Pollock, Seasoned Fries and Herbert’s Tartar Sauce. Two Piece or Three Piece.
Russian River Pliny The Elder IIPA$8.00
$5.00 OFF 64oz GROWLERS!! OG Price $32.00.
Available by the Glass or Growler! Double IPA ABV: 8%
Pliny the Elder is brewed with Amarillo, Centennial, CTZ, and Simcoe hops. It is well-balanced with malt, hops, and alcohol, slightly bitter with a fresh hop aroma of floral, citrus, and pine. Best enjoyed FRESH! That is why we make it in such limited supply.
***Keep The Pint Glass now available for only $1.75!!
I'm Here and Seated
Please only select this if you are seated at your table. Your table number is printed on your napkin dispenser. If you have any questions please ask a server. We are here to help.
Surf N' Turf Burrito$14.87
Grilled Shrimp, Carne Asada, Seasoned Fries, Cheddar Cheese and Red Piranha Sauce. *******Due to the increase in the cost of beef we regretfully have to increase our price of the Surf and Turf Burrito by $1.37. We will bring this back down as soon as the cost of beef comes down. Thank you for your understanding and your continued support.
Mahi Taco$5.75
Grilled Mahi Mahi, Flour Tortilla, Pico de Gallo, Cabbage and White Sauce.
Baja Fish Taco$4.95
Flour Tortilla, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese and White Sauce.
Location

San Diego CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Developed by the Chinese who migrated to the U.S. as they adapted their dishes to better suit American palates, this hybrid style of food helped to bring about the advent of takeout and delivery service. Now synonymous with wire-handled paper cartons and fortune cookies, its quintessential menu items, including sweet and sour pork and egg foo young, are beloved by CH culinary director/partner Jason McLeod and Fortunate Son’s executive chef Tony Guan (The Cork & Craft, Restaurant Gary Danko), who joined the group in 2017 to take over the UnderBelly kitchens. Guan, a native San Diegan whose parents have worked at a Chinese-American restaurant for 25 years, says he’s really proud of this cuisine, a result of the “enormous creativity and ingenuity of Chinese immigrants”.

