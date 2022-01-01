Go
Toast

Beignet Box

Beignet Box, a southern sweet treat brand, originating in New Orleans, Louisiana, is happy to share the heavenly taste of NOLA with the world.

12265 Ventura Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

3 Large$7.50
See full menu

Location

12265 Ventura Boulevard

Studio City CA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Uncle Paulies Deli - Studio City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Backyard Bowls - Studio City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yume Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pinz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston