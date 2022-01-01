Go
Toast

Big Apple Pizzeria

Big Apple Pizzeria is a small neighborhood pizzeria with a casual atmosphere offering dine-in and takeout. We offer authentic New York style pizza, calzones, pasta and hot sandwiches as well as a large selection of beer, salads, appetizers and desserts.

2939 East 3300 South

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Dinner Salad$4.25
Bed of iceberg & romaine greens with cucumber, tomato & croutons served with your choice of salad dressing
Family Salad$10.00
Large bowl of iceberg & romaine greens with cucumber and tomato served with your choice of salad dressing. Serves 4
14" Medium$13.50
New York Style Pizza is a thin crust hand-thrown pizza with our signature pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese and topped with your choice of the finest quality toppings then cooked to perfection in a stone deck pizza oven
16" Combination$22.80
New York-style Pizza Crust with our Signature Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Italian Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom and Black Olive
Garlic Knots$4.75
6 strips of our delicious pizza dough with garlic butter & lite oregano tied into knots then baked to a golden brown. Topped with melted butter & romano cheese and served with a side marinara sauce.
9" Single$8.50
New York Style Pizza is a thin crust hand-thrown pizza with our signature pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese and topped with your choice of the finest quality toppings then cooked to perfection in a stone deck pizza oven
12" Double$12.00
New York Style Pizza is a thin crust hand-thrown pizza with our signature pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese and topped with your choice of the finest quality toppings then cooked to perfection in a stone deck pizza oven
16" Large$16.00
New York Style Pizza is a thin crust hand-thrown pizza with our signature pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese and topped with your choice of the finest quality toppings then cooked to perfection in a stone deck pizza oven
18" Extra Large$18.00
New York Style Pizza is a thin crust hand-thrown pizza with our signature pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese and topped with your choice of the finest quality toppings then cooked to perfection in a stone deck pizza oven
Side Sauce or Dressing
See full menu

Location

2939 East 3300 South

Millcreek UT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Katrina's Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Provisions UT

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Antica Sicilia

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bombay House

No reviews yet

Established in 1993, Bombay House has since been an iconic restaurant destination in Utah. Famed for its authentic, Bombay and Indian cuisine. Proudly serving Salt Lake City, West Jordan and Provo.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston