Este Pizzeria imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Este Pizzeria Down Town

1,042 Reviews

$

156 E 200 S

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO 18" Pizza
Garlic Knots
Margherita Pizza

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$7.00

Knots of Fresh Baked Dough, Topped w/ Garlic & Oregano. Served w/ Side of House Made Marinara

Buffalo Wings

$10.00

Traditional Baked Chicken Wings, Deep Fried Crispy, Tossed in Our Special House Made Buffalo Sauce. Served w/ Blue Cheese Or Ranch

BBQ Wings

$10.00

Same As Our Buffalo Wings, But Tossed w/ Special BBQ Sauce. Served w/ Ranch Or Blue Cheese

Naked Wings

$10.00

Fried wings left unsauced. Served with side of Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Breaded & Fried Fresh Mozzarella Sticks. Served with House Made Marinara

Breaded Cheese Ravioli

$9.00

Breaded & Fried Ricotta Cheese Stuffed Raviolis. Served w/ House Made Marinara

Zucchini Sticks

$9.00

Breaded & Fried Sticks Of Zucchini. Served w/ House Made Marinara or Ranch Dressing

Vegan Wings

$10.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Salads

Regular House Salad

$6.00

House Salads come with Organic Spring mix, topped tomatoes, red onion, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Sunflower Seeds, Golden Raisins & Your Choice Of Dressing Served On the Side.

Large House Salad

$10.00

Our House Salads come with Organic Spring mix, topped tomatoes, red onion, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Sunflower Seeds, Golden Raisins & Your Choice Of Dressing Served On the Side.

Caprese Salad

$8.00

Our take on Caprese Salad; Fresh Mozzarella Ciliegine, Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Served on a bed of Spring Mix. Balsamic Glaze served on the side.

Specialty Pizzas

NY Combo

$20.00

Classic Topping Combo! Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Yellow Onions, Fresh Mushroom.

NY Supreme

$20.00

Traditional Supreme Pizza! Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Yellow Onions, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives & Garlic. Topped with Mozzarella

Bee Sting

$18.00

PNW Favorite!! Pepperoni, Roasted Garlic Honey, Crushed Red Peppers

The Clay

$20.00

Our Meat Lovers Pizza! Pepperoni, Sausage, Meat Balls, & Ham. Topped w/ Fresh Mozzarella.

The Terra

$20.00

Our Veggie Supreme Pizza! Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Garlic, & Broccoli.

The Green 4

$20.00

Our Favorite 4 veggies! Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garlic.

Veggie Combo

$20.00

Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Red Onions, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, & a Shake of Oregano. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese.

BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Our Special BBQ Pizza Sauce, Fresh Oven Roasted Chicken, Red Onions, Topped w/ Fresh Mozzarella, and drizzled with BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

Our Special Spicy Buffalo Pizza Sauce, Fresh Roasted Chicken Tossed in Our Special Buffalo sauce, Topped with Fresh Mozzarella, & Blue Cheese Crumbles.

Pink Pizza

$20.00

Special Pizza Sauce, Combining Ricotta & Pizza Sauce. Topped w/ Garlic & Oregano

White Pizza

$20.00

Ricotta Cheese base, Garlic, Oregano, Olive Oil, Topped with Mozzarella Cheese

Lasagna

$20.00

A Pizza That Tastes Like Lasagna! House Made Marinara, Ricotta Cheese, Meatballs, Topped w/ Fresh Mozzarella

Veggie Lasagna

$20.00

House Made Marinara, Ricotta Cheese, Spinach, Tomatoes, & Topped w/ Fresh Mozzarella

SRB

$20.00

Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil, Topped with Fresh Mozzarella.

Margherita Pizza

$20.00

Traditional Margherita Pizza, Crushed Tomato & Spices, Topped w/ Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, & Fresh Shredded Basil

Our Jordan Savior

$20.00Out of stock

Blended puree of roasted jalapenos, artichoke hearts, spinach and garlic. Topped with Mozzarella.

Italian Flag

$20.00

1/3rd Pizza Sauce, 1/3rd Ricotta, 1/3rd Pesto. It looks like an Italian Flag!

The ‘OI Vortman

$22.00

Everything Pizza! Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Meatball, Spinach, Tomatoes, Red & Yellow Onions, Garlic, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Broccoli, & Banana Peppers

Build Your Own Pizza

BYO 14” Pizza

$16.00

Create your own pizza from our list of toppings.

BYO 16" Pizza

$18.00

Create your own pizza from our list of toppings.

BYO 18" Pizza

$20.00

Create your own pizza from our list of toppings.

Vegan Pizzas

Vegan Cheese Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

Traditional Cheese Pizza with Daiya Vegan Cheese. Your Choice of Toppings.

Vegan White Pizza

$18.00

Garlic, Olive Oil, Oregano Base, Topped with Daiya Vegan Cheese, Tomatoes, & Red Onions

Vegan Combo Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

Traditional Cheese Pizza with Daiya Vegan Cheese. Topped w/ Tomatoes, Red Onions, Yellow Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, & Garlic

Vegan BBQ Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

BBQ Chicken Vegan Pizza. BBQ Sauce, House Made Vegan Chicken, Red Onions, Topped with Daiya Vegan Cheese.

Vegan Buffalo Chicken

$20.00Out of stock

Our Special Spicy Buffalo Pizza Sauce, Vegan Chicken, Yellow Onions, Topped With Vegan Cheese.

Calzones & Strombolis

Calzone

$15.00

Pizza Dough Stuffed w/ Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese & Your Choice of 2 Toppings, Baked to golden perfection. Served with a side of marinara.

Stromboli

$13.00

Pizza Dough Stuffed w/ Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese & Your Choice of 3 Toppings, Baked to golden perfection. Served with a side of marinara.

Vegan Stromboli

$15.00

Pizza Dough Stuffed w/ Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese & Your Choice of 3 Toppings, Baked to Golden Perfection. Served with a Side of Marinara.

Gluten Free Pizza

10" Personal Gluten Free Pizza Your Choice Of Toppings. We suggest only picking a few however.

10” Gluten Free Pizza

$12.00

10" Gluten free pizza, topped with your choice of toppings. We suggest keeping it to 4 or less.

Dessert

Zeppoles

$5.00

Fresh Fried Bites of Pizza Dough, Tossed in Cinnamon & Sugar. Served with side of agave for dipping.

Cannolis

$7.00

2 Cannolis stuffed with sweet cream cheese and chocolate chips.

Beverages

Yerba Matte

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Glass Bottle Coke

$3.00

Glass Bottle Squirt

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.25

Honest Tea

$3.25

Kombucha

$4.20

Bottle Rootbeer

$3.00

Apple Beer

$3.00

EXTRAS

Side Marinara 4oz

$1.00

4OZ SIDE OF MARINARA

Ranch

$1.00

4OZ SIDE OF RANCH

Blue Cheese

$1.00

4OZ SIDE OF BLEU CHEESE

Vinaigrette

$1.00

4OZ SIDE OF HOUSE VINAIGRETTE

O&V

$0.50

2oz SIDE OF OIL & VINEGAR

Pizza Sauce 4oz

$1.00

4OZ SIDE OF OUR PIZZA SAUCE

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

"Best Pizza in SLC. Hands Down" People on the internet

Website

Location

156 E 200 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Directions

Gallery
Este Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fenice Mediterranean Bistro - 126 S Regent St
orange starNo Reviews
126 Regent Street Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Seasons Plant Based Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
916 Jefferson Street Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Diversion
orange starNo Reviews
535 n 300 w H-104 Salt Lake City, UT 84103
View restaurantnext
Bricks Corner - SLC - 1465 S 700 E
orange star4.5 • 164
1465 S 700 E Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Italian Inspired Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 102
1270 S 1100 E SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Robintino's ToGo - Sugarhouse
orange starNo Reviews
2180 S 700 E Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City

Chedda Burger - Gateway
orange star4.2 • 2,384
190 S 400 W #59 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
zest kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,590
275 S 200th W Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Hamachi - 488 E 100 S
orange star4.6 • 1,443
488 e 100 s saltlake city, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders
orange star4.2 • 1,429
250 S 300th E Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Salt Lake City UT
orange star4.4 • 1,039
340 S Main St Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - Salt Lake City, UT
orange star4.5 • 885
260 South 200 West Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salt Lake City
East Millcreek
review star
No reviews yet
Central City
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
City of South Salt Lake
review star
No reviews yet
East Central
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Sugar House
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston