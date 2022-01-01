- Home
Seasons Plant Based Pizza
916 Jefferson Street
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Popular Items
Seasons Packaged
Pepper Jack Cheese 5 oz. (Tree Nut, Soy)
Packaged Seasons Plant Based Cheese. Seasons Pepper Jack is great for quesadillas, burritos, tamales and any other combination you choose. (ALLERGENS: Tree Nuts, Soy)
Mozzarella Cheese 5 oz. (Tree Nut, Soy)
Packaged Seasons Plant Based Cheese. Seasons Mozzarella is great for pizzas, pastas, calzones and any other combination you choose. (ALLERGENS: Tree Nuts, Soy)
Cheddar Cheese 5 oz. (Tree Nut)
Packaged Seasons Plant Based Cheese. Seasons Cheddar is great for burgers, grilled cheese, sandwiches and any other combination you choose. (ALLERGENS: Tree Nuts)
Provolone Cheese 5 oz. (Tree Nut)
Packaged Seasons Plant Based Cheese. Seasons Provolone is great for sandwiches, cheesy bread, cheese boards and any other combination you choose. (ALLERGENS: Tree Nuts)
Fromage Blanc 5 oz. (Tree Nut)
ackaged Seasons Plant Based Cheese. Seasons Fromage Blanc is great for cheese and crackers, bruschettas, bagels and any other combination you choose. (ALLERGENS: Tree Nuts)
Alfredo Sauce 16 oz. (Tree Nut)
House-made Alfredo sauce CONTAINS- TREE NUTS, CANOLA OIL, ONION, GARLIC, WATER, SALT
Ranch 16 oz. (Tree Nut)
House-Made Ranch. Cultured cream and fresh herbs. 16. oz bottle. (ALLERGENS: Cashews.)
All Purpose Cheese Sauce 16 oz. (Tree Nut)
House-Made All purpose cheese sauce. Great for any cheese needs cooking at home. 16. oz bottle. (CONTAINS: Cashews.)
Marianara Sauce 16 oz.
Seasons house made marinara sauce. Made from scratch with tomato, onion, garlic and oregano.
Mac & Cheese Sauce 16 oz.
Seasons house made Mac & Cheese sauce. Enjoy this sauce at home with pasta and so much more. (CONTAINS: TREE NUTS.)
Side Sauce
Beverages
House Spiced Cola Soda 16 oz.
House made soda with just water, sugar and natural flavorings.
House Root Beer Soda 16 oz.
House made soda with just water, sugar and natural flavorings.
House Orange Cream Soda 16 oz.
House made soda with just water, sugar and natural flavorings.
House Cherry Lime Soda 16 oz.
House made soda with just water, sugar and natural flavorings.
House Lemon Lime Soda 16 oz.
House made soda with just water, sugar and natural flavorings.
Lemonade - 16 oz.
Blueberry Lemonade
16 oz.
Coconut Water 11 oz.
Sparkling Water 12oz.
Hot Tea 12 oz.
Choice of hot tea selection.
Root Beer Float
12 oz. house made Root Beer Soda with a 3.5 oz. scoop of house made vanilla ice cream. (ALLERGENS: TREE NUTS.)
Build Your Own Float
Choice of house made 12 oz. soda, with a 3.5 oz. scoop of house made vanilla ice cream. (ALLERGENS: TREE NUTS.)
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
4 pc. House made mozzarella sticks, served with choice of ranch, marinara or cream sauce. (ALLERGENS: GLUTEN, SOY, CASHEWS.)
Smoked Tofu Wings (Small)
In-house smoked tofu, breaded and fried, tossed in wing sauce. Choice of dipping, and wing sauce. (CONTAINS: GLUTEN, TREE NUT, SOY.)
Spinach Artichoke Dip
House cream sauce with artichokes, spinach, roasted garlic and bread crumb, served with toasted crostini.. (CONTAINS: TREE NUT, GLUTEN.)
Smoked Tofu Wings (Large)
In-house smoked tofu, breaded and fried, tossed in wing sauce. Choice of dipping and wing sauce. (CONTAINS: GLUTEN, TREE NUT, SOY.)
Stuffed Mushrooms
Braised mushroom caps, stuffed and baked with house cultured cream, truffle oil and bread crumb. (CONTAINS: TREE NUT, GLUTEN, SOY.)
Short Rib Bruschetta
Crostini baked with dill cream, braised mushroom short rib, topped with seasonal greens, onion and red wine vinegar. (CONTAINS: GLUTEN, TREE NUT, SOY.)
Cheese Board
Choice of two house made Seasons Cheese. Served with house made Tofu Pancetta, green olives, toasted crostini, fresh tomato, fresh cucumber, marinated artichoke and house made blueberry jam. (CONTAINS: TREE NUTS, SOY, GLUTEN.)
Sides
Breadsticks
5 soft baked breadsticks topped with olive oil, onion garlic and oregano. Served with choice of sauce. (ALLERGENS: GLUTEN.)
Side Mac & Cheese
Macaroni noodles, Seasons Cheddar Cheese mac sauce. (ALLERGENS: TREE NUTS, GLUTEN.)
7'' Cheesy Bread
Mozzarella and parmesan cheese bread. (ALLERGENS: Gluten, Soy, Tree Nuts)
12" Cheesy Bread
Mozzarella and parmesan cheese bread. (ALLERGENS: Gluten, Soy, Tree Nuts)
11" GF Cheesy Bread
Mozzarella and parmesan cheese bread. (ALLERGENS:Tree Nuts, Soy, Corn.)(Gluten Free.)
Desserts
Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake
House-made, marbled lemon and blueberry cheesecake, topped with blueberry sauce. (ALLERGENS: TREE NUTS.)
Brownie
House made chocolate brownie with chocolate chips. (ALLERGENS: GLUTEN.)
Build Your Own Brownie Sundae
House made chocolate brownie topped with house made vanilla ice cream, with choice of toppings and sauce.(ALLERGENS: TREE NUTS, GLUTEN.)
Scoop of Ice Cream
3.5 oz. scoop of house made vanilla ice cream. (ALLERGENS: TREE NUTS.)
Salad
House Salad (Small)
Seasonal greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, onion, green olives, tomato and Italian Vinaigrette. Dressing comes on the side. (Side portion.)
Caesar (Small)
Romaine Lettuce, Seasons Caesar dressing, fresh toasted croutons, tomatoes, green olives, onion, cucumber, parmesan. Dressing comes on the side. (side portion.) (CONTAINS: TREE NUTS, GLUTEN, SOY.)
House Salad (Large)
Seasonal greens, red bell pepper, cucumber, onion, green olives, tomato and Italian Vinaigrette. Dressing comes on the side. (Entree Portion.)
Garden Salad
Seasonal Greens tossed in oil, topped with Seasons Fromage Blanc cheese, balsamic reduction, tomato, green peas, red bell pepper, mushrooms, onion, green olives, marinated artichokes, cucumber. (Entree Size.)
Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Seasonal greens, buffalo chicken, Seasons Ranch dressing, cucumber, red bell pepper, onion and tomato. Dressing comes on the side. Entree Size.) (CONTAINS: TREE NUTS, SOY.)
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Seasons Caesar dressing, fresh toasted croutons, tomatoes, green olives, onion, cucumber, parmesan and chicken. Dressing comes on the side. (Entree Size.) (CONTAINS: TREE NUTS, GLUTEN, SOY.)
Build Your Own Salad
Start with a fresh bed of seasonal greens and choose what dressing, toppings, protein and cheese you would like. Dressing comes on the side. (Entree portion.)
Pasta
Side Mac & Cheese
Macaroni noodles, Seasons Cheddar Cheese mac sauce. (ALLERGENS: TREE NUTS, GLUTEN.)
Entree Mac & Cheese
Elbow noodles, house made mac & cheese sauce. (ALLERGENS: CASHEWS, GLUTEN.)
Mushroom Alfredo
Ziti noodles, house made white sauce, mushrooms, onion, roasted garlic, and parmesan. ( ALLERGIES: GLUTEN, TREE NUTS, COCONUT.)
Chicken alla Vokda
Ziti noodles, house made pink sauce, chicken, green olives, red bell pepper, pepper jack cheese. (ALLERGIES: GLUTEN, TREE NUTS, COCONUT, SOY.)
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Spaghetti noodles, house made marinara sauce, meatballs, onion, green olives, mozzarella and parmesan cheese. (ALLERGIES: GLUTEN, TREE NUTS, COCONUT, SOY.)
Primavera
Spaghetti noodles with house made butter parmesan sauce, artichokes, peas, onion, mushroom, roasted garlic, green olives, red bell pepper, lemon and tomato, topped with provolone and parmesan cheese. (CONTAINS: TREE NUTS, GLUTEN.)
Carbonara
Spaghetti noodles with Seasons carbonara sauce, in-house Tofu pancetta, green peas, roasted garlic, tomato and parmesan. (CONTAINS: TREE NUTS, SOY, GLUTEN.)
Build Your Own Pasta
Choose between our house sauces, cheeses, and variety of toppings for your custom pasta experience. (CONTAINS GLUTEN.)
Sandwiches
The O.G.
Classic grilled cheese with house made cheddar and pepper-jack cheese on sourdough bread, toasted with house butter. Comes with Kettle Sea Salt Potato Chips and cultured pickles. (ALLERGENS: CASHEWS, GLUTEN, SOY.)
No Hummus Among Us
8" sourdough hoagie topped with Fromage Blanc, balsamic reduction, green olives, bell peppers, onion, cucumber, seasonal greens, roasted garlic, tomatoes, artichokes and mushrooms. Comes with Kettle Sea Salt Potato Chips and cultured pickles. (ALLERGENS: TREE NUTS, GLUTEN.)
Ranch Hand
8'' Sourdough Hoagie topped with buffalo chicken, ranch, seasonal greens. onion and cucumber. Comes with Kettle Sea Salt Potato Chips and cultured pickles. (ALLERGENS: TREE NUTS, GLUTEN, SOY.)
Mamma Mia
8" sourdough hoagie, with meatballs, red sauce, mozzarella, green olives, bell peppers, onions, and parmesan. Comes with Kettle Sea Salt Potato Chips and cultured pickles. (ALLERGENS: TREE NUTS, GLUTEN, SOY.)
Cuban
8" Sourdough Hoagie toasted with smoked tofu ham, pickled jalapeno, pickles, Seasons cheese sauce and mustard. Comes with Kettle Sea Salt Potato Chips and cultured pickles. (CONTAINS: TREE NUTS, GLUTEN, SOY.)
Build Your Own Sandwich
8'' Sourdough Hoagie topped with choice of sauce, protein, cheese, and vegetables. Comes with Kettle Sea Salt Potato Chips and cultured pickles. (CONTAINS: GLUTEN.)
Build Your Own Grilled Cheese
Sliced sourdough bread topped with your choice of cheese, vegetables, and proteins. Comes with Kettle Sea Salt Potato Chips and cultured pickles. (CONTAINS: TREE NUTS. GLUTEN.)
7'' Pizza
7" Pioneer
Cream sauce, truffle oil, parmesan, mushroom, seasonal greens, onion, green olives (ALLERGENS: Gluten, Tree Nuts)
7" Cabin Fever
Cream sauce, jalapenos, buffalo chicken, bell peppers, and onion. (ALLERGENS: Gluten, Tree Nuts, Soy)
7" Wild West
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, chicken, buffalo sauce drizzle, pickled jalapeno, bell pepper, onion. (ALLERGENS: Gluten, Tree Nuts, Soy.)
7" Hang Loose
BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, pineapple, jalapeno, onion, chicken (ALLERGENS: Gluten, Tree Nuts, Soy)
7" Primo
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, sausage, bell peppers, onions, green olives, and mushrooms (ALLERGENS: Gluten, Tree Nuts, Soy)
7" Treehugger
Red sauce, Provolone Cheese, chicken, sausage, tofu pancetta. (ALLERGENS: CASHEWS, GLUTEN, SOY.)
7" Build Your Own
Start with a crust and choose your own sauce, cheese, protein, and toppings. (CONTAINS: GLUTEN)
11" Gluten Free Pizza
11" GF Wild West
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, chicken, buffalo sauce drizzle, pickled jalapeno, bell pepper, onion. (ALLERGENS:Tree Nuts, Soy.)
11" GF Hang Loose
BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, pineapple, jalapeno, onion, chicken (ALLERGENS: Tree Nuts, Soy)
11" GF Cabin Fever
Cream sauce, jalapenos, buffalo chicken, bell peppers, and onion. (ALLERGENS: Tree Nuts, Soy)
11" GF Pioneer
Cream sauce, truffle oil, parmesan, mushroom, seasonal greens, onion, green olives (ALLERGENS: Tree Nuts)
11" GF Build Your Own
Start with a crust and choose your own sauce, cheese, protein, and toppings. (Gluten Free Crust.)
Kids Menu
Kids Mac & Cheese
Elbow noodles and Seasons Mac & Cheese Sauce. (Tree Nuts, Gluten.)
Kids Spaghetti
Spaghetti Noodles with Seasons marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. (Tree Nuts, Soy, Gluten.)
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese made with sourdough bread and Seasons Cheddar Cheese, served with potato chips. (Tree Nuts, Gluten.)
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
100% Vegan restaurant offering a comfortable setting with delicious food.
916 Jefferson Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84101