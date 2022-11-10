- Home
zest kitchen
1,590 Reviews
$$
275 S 200th W
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
kombucha
tea & coffee
lemon zest tea
verbena, lemon balm, lemongrass, lemon peel & cornflowers
daily rise cold brew coffee
Locally roasted, brewed, and bottled in Layton, Utah. Coffee + cold water steeped in keg barrels for an extended period of time, slowly dripped and triple filtered equaling a naturally sweet, chocolaty, clean refreshing rise. High caffeine count; each bottle has 308 mg of caffeine, roughly equivalent to two cups of coffee or a quad shot of espresso.
chinese fog green tea
From Misty Mountains Experience the beverage invented over five thousand years ago by ancient Chinese sages. These remarkable leaves are grown in a shroud of mountain mist, resulting in an overproduction of leaf content; hence the robust flavor. ingredients: single source green tea.
blue tea
black tea leaves, green honeybush, orange peel, apricot & peach bits, candied pineaplle & papaya bits, rose petals, vanilla pieces high caffeine. great for heart health and cholesterol.
zest superwoman blend
raspberry leaf blends fantastically with herbs in this soothing concoction. no caffeine. high in antioxidants for immune boosting and women’s health!
coconut almond lavender
Calm Your Mind and Soul We pair the beauty of lavender and the tropical sweetness of coconut in an intoxicatingly aromatic caffeine-free blend that will soothe you from head to toe. This sweet tea is perfect over ice on a hot day. Ingredients: Rooibos, coconut rasps, lavender, almond flakes, rose petals, natural flavors.
digestion support
chamomile, peppermint, basil, fennel, ginger, cardamom, orange, dandelion, slippery elm, marshmallow and clove. no caffeine. high antioxidants with antiviral and antibacterial properties!
earl grey
happy hydrators
non alcoholic sea breeze
non-alcoholic tequila, cold-pressed grapefruit juice, and cranberry juice stirred and served over ice.
non alcoholic last dance
run wild non-alcoholic ipa
run wild is the ultimate sessionable ipa for craft beer lovers. brewed with a blend of five northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body. always refreshing and only 65 calories.
upside dawn non-alcoholic golden ale
classic craft golden ale style. refreshing, clean, balanced, light-bodied. aromas subtle with floral and earthy notes. brewed with premium vienna malt along with combo of english and traditional american hops.
berry lavender lemonade
our most popular in-house non-alcoholic concoction! strawberries, agave, and a light essence of lavender.
large san pelligrino
ginger beer
made with in-house cold-pressed ginger juice!
tonic water
basil mint lime soda, 1 refill
our in-house made organic + fresh basil maple syrup artfully blended with the perfect amount of lime in soda water. incredibly refreshing!
zevia cola
zevia cola delivers all the things you like about traditional cola, without any of the traditional things you don’t. With notes of citrus and spice, zevia cola packs the perfect combination of flavors - a rare find in a better-for-you soda. naturally sweetened with zero calories, zero sugar, you may even find yourself reaching for a second can of this better-for-you diet cola alternative.
zevia blackberry soda
what better than to add a touch of real blackberry flavor; lightly sweet zevia blackberry sparkling water will fizz out boredom and brighten your day
16oz. coconut water
iced blue peach tea, free refill
peach vanilla black tea on ice
iced green-raspberry tea, free refill
organic green/raspberry tea
smoothies
signature cocktails
orange carrot margarita
fall orchard
mint 75
pumpkin spice cocktail
beet sangria (red wine)
our zesty take on sangria: red wine, fresh pressed beet and orange juice, lemon, and dash of cinnamon... made with love!
antioxidrink (gin)
for green juice lovers! we carefully mix together gin, chartreuse, lemon juice, and our fresh pressed green juice (swiss chard, spinach, collards, apple, cucumber, lime). served on the rocks.
great scott! (bourbon/rye)
this delicious whiskey drink features both bourbon and rye, light sweetness from maple syrup, and angostura and sassafras bitters
jalapeno margarita (agave)
¡picante! lunazul tequila, citronage, lime, agave, jalapeño.
VIDA top shelf margarita
live your best vida! a level up from standard margs. made with vida's "blanco" tequila.
straw-bubbly (vodka)
delightfully fruity but not too sweet! features late summer flavors of peach vodka, strawberry, lemon, lavender. topped with bubbly prosecco.
ruby red lemonade (vodka)
our take on a greyhound, made with in-house fresh pressed grapefruit juice, lemon, and citrus vodkas... boozy lemonade, anyone?
the last dance (bourbon)
salt lake magazine contest winner! bourbon, mango balsamic, ginger, soda water, angostura
black raspberry bramble (gin)
try not to get stuck on our black raspberry bramble! perfectly sweet, tart, and summery. floating chateau monet (raspberry liqueur) and topped with blackberry zevia.
hibiscus marg
our house-made hibiscus simple dances playfully with the classic margarita flavors.
tequila sunrise
nutty x
beer/cider/hard kombucha
Bohemian Viennese amber lager
melvin heyzeus mexican lager
Kiitos blackberry sour
Roha blood orange sour
Kiitos blonde ale
Roha lazy IPA
draft beer tasting shot
level crossing suss it out rye IPA 16 oz 6.9%
peach turmeric hard cider 6.9%
ROHA shambo juicy ipa
salt flats slipstream ipa
jazz loon lager by level crossing
roha belgian stout
level crossing dallas alice
Montucky lager
New Belgium voodoo juicy hazy
New Belgium voodoo ranger rotator IPA
IBW jr. astronaut juice IPA
tropical turmeric
super berry: blue, acai, elderberry
wine
gruet sparkling rose bottle
gruet brut
zonin prosecco 5 oz
SPECIAL gruet brut rosé
zonin prosecco bottle
gruet brut bottle
riff pinot grigio 5oz
sauv blanc
heron chardonnay
house pinot
heron sauvignon blanc 2oz
heron chardonnay bottle
sean minor sauvignon blanc
yalumba sangiovese rose 5 oz
yalumba sangoviese rose
bucklin rose
planet oregon pinot noir 5oz
di majo norante cabernet 5oz
felino malbec 5oz
bucklin bambino zinfandel 5 oz
House Cab
planet oregon pinot noir 2oz
felino malbec 2oz
di majo norante cabernet 2oz
bucklin bambino zinfandel 2 oz
planet oregon pinot noir bottle
felino malbec bottle
di majo norante cabernet bottle
bucklin bambino zinfandel bottle
bloody mary/mimosas
classic cocktails
starters
oyster mushroom bruschetta
pesto, tomatoes, basil, balsamic, oyster mushrooms
roasted beet n turnip salad w/orange carrot vinaigrette
roasted root veggies w/carrot-orange vinagrette, topped with pepitas & cashew cheese on arugula
queso dip
house made non-dairy queso, walnut meat, and non-dairy melted cheez served with a side of organic corn chips
zesty nachos
house cheese made from potatoes, onions, mushrooms, spicy seasoned walnuts and cashew ginger sour cream, cilantro, pico de gallo & jalapenos perfectly baked on a california king sized bed of nachos.
chips, guac & salsa
brussels sprouts
shaved brussels sprouts sautéed in a spicy tomato-almond masala sauce, garnished with local tomato and sesame seeds.
cheese biscuits
housemade biscuits stuffed with vegan cheese atop red pepper coulis & pesto
stuffed mushrooms
roasted mushrooms stuffed with our house-made creamy cashew cream on a bed of red pepper coulis and pesto, topped with almond parmesan.
jalapeño poppers
creamy cashew-quinoa filling, topped with pomegranate compote, cilantro, and ginger sour "cream"
soup of the day
rotating soup du jour. ask server for details!
dinner roll
salads
superfood protein salad *35 grams protein!
lovely local greens mix, cabbage, carrots, broccolini, quinoa, pepitas, pickled beets, hemp hearts, golden raisins, avocado, curry avocado dressing. ingredients subject to change upon availability
stuffed avocado salad
our spicy seasoned walnut crumble stuffed in avocado atop a bed of local mixed greens, pico de gallo and cashew ginger sour "cream", tossed in cilantro lime vinaigrette.
side salad
a side of local mixed greens, fresh veggies, pepitas, and your choice of dressing
entrées
thai sunrise
a customer favorite! yellow coconut curry, forbidden rice (black rice: nutty with an "al dente" bite), perfectly crunchy stir-fried veggies, mung bean tofu, cashews, sesame seeds. mild-medium spicy depending on your tolerance... can add more heat if desired!
pineapple habañero jackfruit tacos
10" traditional pizza
marinara, house-made cashew chive cheese, pesto, local squash, mushrooms, onions, sundried tomatoes, almond parmesan, arugula pro tip: a 10" pizza serves 1, but if you are sharing, we suggest rounding out the meal with a full superfood protein salad.
10" bbq jackfruit pineapple pizza
marinara, onions, cashew chive cheese, jalapenos, cilantro, arugula, bbq jackfruit pro tip: a 10" pizza serves 1, but if you are sharing, we suggest rounding out the meal with a full superfood protein salad.
10" breakfast pizza
jalapeño ranch base, just egg (mung bean egg replacer), house-made walnut zausage, cashew "cheese", avocado, onions, jalapeños, cilantro. pro tip: a 10" pizza serves 1, but if you are sharing, we suggest rounding out the meal with a full superfood protein salad.
10" margherita
a much-loved classic: marinara base, cheddar, fresh basil, tomatoes & almond parmesan pro tip: a 10" pizza serves 1, but if you are sharing, we suggest rounding out the meal with a full superfood protein salad.
korean burger
lentil-koji burger topped with sweet and tangy cucumber, pickled red onion, gochujang aioli, and sliced tomato
Bolognese
Portabello Burger
house made desserts
carrot cake
our only nut-free dessert, incredibly moist and packed with shredded carrots! we use maple syrup instead of conventional sweetener- guaranteed to satisfy any sweet tooth! pairs great with a cup of hot coffee or black tea
salted caramel chocolate hazelnut tarte
chocolate tarte with toasted hazelnuts poured into a light, crumbly, and "buttery" almond crust. drizzled with house-made caramel & himalayan sea salt
tiramisu cheezecake
date & cashew crust with cashew custard, coconut cream, espresso, cocoa and rum anglaise.
chocolate beet torte w/avocado frosting
torte made with beets and almond flour, topped with a chocolate avocado frosting and berry reduction.
Avacado Cacao mousse (no sugar added)
satisfyingly thick mousse made from coconut, almond & dates topped with a seasonal fruit compote. no added sugar! (topping color may vary from the picture)
Pumpkin Pie
additions
"Just Egg" patty 7 grams protein!
8 oz. house cheese
side cashew cheese sauce 3 oz
side house cheese 3 oz
avocado
zausage patty
add 8 oz spicy jackfruit w/rice
add extra guacamole
side of pesto
tortilla chips
8oz. side gravy
side breakfast potatoes
dinner roll
utensils
1 utensil
we encourage you to pack your own if you are going outside for a picnic. we continually try and do our part for the environment and hope that you do as well! your take out containers can be rinsed out and put into recycling & some in compost <3 thank you!
2 utensils
we encourage you to pack your own if you are going outside for a picnic. we continually try and do our part for the environment and hope that you do as well! your take out containers can be rinsed out and put into recycling & some in compost <3 thank you!
3 utensils
we encourage you to pack your own if you are going outside for a picnic. we continually try and do our part for the environment and hope that you do as well! your take out containers can be rinsed out and put into recycling & some in compost <3 thank you!
4 utensils
we encourage you to pack your own if you are going outside for a picnic. we continually try and do our part for the environment and hope that you do as well! your take out containers can be rinsed out and put into recycling & some in compost <3 thank you!
crispy herb roasted potato wedges
stuffing
gravy
maple glazed stuffed acorn squash
1 half stuffed squash 1-2 servings
maple glazed acorn squash, stuffed with quinoa, sauteed kale & portobellas, served with a silky mushroom gravy, topped with pepitas and golden raisins
pan of 6 halfs, feeds 6-10 servings
maple glazed acorn squash, stuffed with quinoa, sauteed kale & portobellas, served with a silky mushroom gravy, topped with pepitas and golden raisins
roasted fennel & mandarin oranges
cranberry orange sauce
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
healthy, gluten/soy free & plant based fare.
275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101