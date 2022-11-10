Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Bars & Lounges

zest kitchen

1,590 Reviews

$$

275 S 200th W

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Popular Items

zesty nachos
thai sunrise
superfood protein salad *35 grams protein!

kombucha

we are proud to feature cru kombucha on tap. cru kombucha is a local salt lake city founded nano-brewery.

cru pomegranate

$6.50

cru strawberry guava

cru strawberry rhubarb

$6.50

cru ginger pear

$6.50

Brew Dr. citrus earl grey blood orange, bergamont, lemon, black tea

$6.50

Brew Dr wild berry ginger green tea

$6.50

tea & coffee

featuring local businesses' greenthread apothecary and the queens tea. almond, oat, coconut milk, stevia, and sugar in the raw are available upon request.

lemon zest tea

$4.00

verbena, lemon balm, lemongrass, lemon peel & cornflowers

daily rise cold brew coffee

daily rise cold brew coffee

$6.00

Locally roasted, brewed, and bottled in Layton, Utah. Coffee + cold water steeped in keg barrels for an extended period of time, slowly dripped and triple filtered equaling a naturally sweet, chocolaty, clean refreshing rise. High caffeine count; each bottle has 308 mg of caffeine, roughly equivalent to two cups of coffee or a quad shot of espresso.

chinese fog green tea

$4.00

From Misty Mountains Experience the beverage invented over five thousand years ago by ancient Chinese sages. These remarkable leaves are grown in a shroud of mountain mist, resulting in an overproduction of leaf content; hence the robust flavor. ingredients: single source green tea.

blue tea

blue tea

$4.00

black tea leaves, green honeybush, orange peel, apricot & peach bits, candied pineaplle & papaya bits, rose petals, vanilla pieces high caffeine. great for heart health and cholesterol.

zest superwoman blend

$4.00

raspberry leaf blends fantastically with herbs in this soothing concoction. no caffeine. high in antioxidants for immune boosting and women’s health!

coconut almond lavender

$4.00

Calm Your Mind and Soul We pair the beauty of lavender and the tropical sweetness of coconut in an intoxicatingly aromatic caffeine-free blend that will soothe you from head to toe. This sweet tea is perfect over ice on a hot day. Ingredients: Rooibos, coconut rasps, lavender, almond flakes, rose petals, natural flavors.

digestion support

$4.00Out of stock

chamomile, peppermint, basil, fennel, ginger, cardamom, orange, dandelion, slippery elm, marshmallow and clove. no caffeine. high antioxidants with antiviral and antibacterial properties!

earl grey

$4.00

happy hydrators

non alcoholic sea breeze

$10.00

non-alcoholic tequila, cold-pressed grapefruit juice, and cranberry juice stirred and served over ice.

non alcoholic last dance

$10.00
run wild non-alcoholic ipa

run wild non-alcoholic ipa

$6.00

run wild is the ultimate sessionable ipa for craft beer lovers. brewed with a blend of five northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body. always refreshing and only 65 calories.

upside dawn non-alcoholic golden ale

upside dawn non-alcoholic golden ale

$6.00

classic craft golden ale style. refreshing, clean, balanced, light-bodied. aromas subtle with floral and earthy notes. brewed with premium vienna malt along with combo of english and traditional american hops.

berry lavender lemonade

$3.00

our most popular in-house non-alcoholic concoction! strawberries, agave, and a light essence of lavender.

large san pelligrino

$8.00

ginger beer

$3.00

made with in-house cold-pressed ginger juice!

tonic water

$2.00

basil mint lime soda, 1 refill

$3.00Out of stock

our in-house made organic + fresh basil maple syrup artfully blended with the perfect amount of lime in soda water. incredibly refreshing!

zevia cola

zevia cola

$3.00

zevia cola delivers all the things you like about traditional cola, without any of the traditional things you don’t. With notes of citrus and spice, zevia cola packs the perfect combination of flavors - a rare find in a better-for-you soda. naturally sweetened with zero calories, zero sugar, you may even find yourself reaching for a second can of this better-for-you diet cola alternative.

zevia blackberry soda

zevia blackberry soda

$3.00

what better than to add a touch of real blackberry flavor; lightly sweet zevia blackberry sparkling water will fizz out boredom and brighten your day

16oz. coconut water

$4.00

iced blue peach tea, free refill

$3.00

peach vanilla black tea on ice

iced green-raspberry tea, free refill

$3.00

organic green/raspberry tea

smoothies

pitaya smoothie

$8.00+Out of stock

coconut milk, dragon fruit, berries, banana, chia & hemp seeds

get your greens smoothie

$8.00Out of stock

16 oz. smoothie loaded with fresh kale, spinach, chard, apple, banana, oj, lemon

signature cocktails

orange carrot margarita

$12.00

fall orchard

$12.00

mint 75

$12.00

pumpkin spice cocktail

$12.00

beet sangria (red wine)

$12.00

our zesty take on sangria: red wine, fresh pressed beet and orange juice, lemon, and dash of cinnamon... made with love!

antioxidrink (gin)

$13.00

for green juice lovers! we carefully mix together gin, chartreuse, lemon juice, and our fresh pressed green juice (swiss chard, spinach, collards, apple, cucumber, lime). served on the rocks.

great scott! (bourbon/rye)

$12.00

this delicious whiskey drink features both bourbon and rye, light sweetness from maple syrup, and angostura and sassafras bitters

jalapeno margarita (agave)

$12.00

¡picante! lunazul tequila, citronage, lime, agave, jalapeño.

VIDA top shelf margarita

$15.00Out of stock

live your best vida! a level up from standard margs. made with vida's "blanco" tequila.

straw-bubbly (vodka)

$12.00

delightfully fruity but not too sweet! features late summer flavors of peach vodka, strawberry, lemon, lavender. topped with bubbly prosecco.

ruby red lemonade (vodka)

$12.00

our take on a greyhound, made with in-house fresh pressed grapefruit juice, lemon, and citrus vodkas... boozy lemonade, anyone?

the last dance (bourbon)

$12.00

salt lake magazine contest winner! bourbon, mango balsamic, ginger, soda water, angostura

black raspberry bramble (gin)

$12.00

try not to get stuck on our black raspberry bramble! perfectly sweet, tart, and summery. floating chateau monet (raspberry liqueur) and topped with blackberry zevia.

hibiscus marg

$12.00

our house-made hibiscus simple dances playfully with the classic margarita flavors.

tequila sunrise

$12.00

nutty x

$13.00Out of stock

non alcoholic last dance

$10.00

non alcoholic seabreeze

$10.00

non alcoholic tequila sunrise

$10.00

beer/cider/hard kombucha

upside dawn non-alcoholic golden ale

upside dawn non-alcoholic golden ale

$6.00

classic craft golden ale style. refreshing, clean, balanced, light-bodied. aromas subtle with floral and earthy notes. brewed with premium vienna malt along with combo of english and traditional american hops.

Bohemian Viennese amber lager

$6.00

melvin heyzeus mexican lager

$5.00

Kiitos blackberry sour

$6.00

Roha blood orange sour

$6.00

Kiitos blonde ale

$6.00Out of stock

Roha lazy IPA

$6.00

draft beer tasting shot

$0.25

level crossing suss it out rye IPA 16 oz 6.9%

$9.00

peach turmeric hard cider 6.9%

$9.00

ROHA shambo juicy ipa

$9.00

salt flats slipstream ipa

$9.00

jazz loon lager by level crossing

$9.00

roha belgian stout

$9.00

level crossing dallas alice

$9.00

Montucky lager

$6.00

New Belgium voodoo juicy hazy

$7.00

New Belgium voodoo ranger rotator IPA

$7.00

IBW jr. astronaut juice IPA

$8.00

tropical turmeric

$8.00Out of stock

super berry: blue, acai, elderberry

$8.00Out of stock

wine

house sparkling rose can (2.2 glasses)

$13.00Out of stock

gruet sparkling rose bottle

$45.00

$45.00

gruet brut

$45.00

zonin prosecco 5 oz

$7.00

SPECIAL gruet brut rosé

$9.00

zonin prosecco bottle

$30.00

yes, we can sell you a bottle of wine to go! come with a few extra minutes so we can open the bottle for you, let you try it and then we can recork it for you. or you can enjoy some on our patio while you wait for you order!

gruet brut bottle

$40.00

gruet sparkling rose bottle

$45.00

$45.00

riff pinot grigio 5oz

$10.00

sauv blanc

$10.00

heron chardonnay

$10.00

house pinot

$8.00

heron sauvignon blanc 2oz

$3.75Out of stock

heron chardonnay bottle

$40.00

sean minor sauvignon blanc

$40.00

yalumba sangiovese rose 5 oz

$10.00

gruet sparkling rose bottle

$45.00

yalumba sangoviese rose

$36.00

bucklin rose

$45.00

planet oregon pinot noir 5oz

$10.00

di majo norante cabernet 5oz

$10.00

felino malbec 5oz

$10.00

bucklin bambino zinfandel 5 oz

$10.00

House Cab

$8.00

planet oregon pinot noir 2oz

$3.75

felino malbec 2oz

$3.75

di majo norante cabernet 2oz

$3.75

bucklin bambino zinfandel 2 oz

$3.75

planet oregon pinot noir bottle

$42.00

felino malbec bottle

$40.00

yes, we can sell you a bottle of wine to go! come with a few extra minutes so we can open the bottle for you, let you try it and then we can recork it for you. or you can enjoy some on our patio while you wait for you order!

di majo norante cabernet bottle

$42.00

bucklin bambino zinfandel bottle

$42.00

bloody mary/mimosas

bloody mary

$8.00

mimosa

$6.00

hot toddy

$7.00

classic cocktails

old fashioned

$12.00

cosmo

$12.00

lemon drop

$12.00

manhattan

$12.00

martini

$12.00

margarita

$12.00

mojito

$12.00

mule

$12.00

starters

oyster mushroom bruschetta

$10.00

pesto, tomatoes, basil, balsamic, oyster mushrooms

roasted beet n turnip salad w/orange carrot vinaigrette

$9.00Out of stock

roasted root veggies w/carrot-orange vinagrette, topped with pepitas & cashew cheese on arugula

queso dip

$10.00

house made non-dairy queso, walnut meat, and non-dairy melted cheez served with a side of organic corn chips

zesty nachos

zesty nachos

$14.00

house cheese made from potatoes, onions, mushrooms, spicy seasoned walnuts and cashew ginger sour cream, cilantro, pico de gallo & jalapenos perfectly baked on a california king sized bed of nachos.

chips, guac & salsa

$8.00

brussels sprouts

$10.00

shaved brussels sprouts sautéed in a spicy tomato-almond masala sauce, garnished with local tomato and sesame seeds.

cheese biscuits

$10.00

housemade biscuits stuffed with vegan cheese atop red pepper coulis & pesto

stuffed mushrooms

$10.00

roasted mushrooms stuffed with our house-made creamy cashew cream on a bed of red pepper coulis and pesto, topped with almond parmesan.

jalapeño poppers

jalapeño poppers

$10.00

creamy cashew-quinoa filling, topped with pomegranate compote, cilantro, and ginger sour "cream"

soup of the day

$5.00+

rotating soup du jour. ask server for details!

dinner roll

$2.50

salads

superfood protein salad *35 grams protein!

superfood protein salad *35 grams protein!

$17.00+

lovely local greens mix, cabbage, carrots, broccolini, quinoa, pepitas, pickled beets, hemp hearts, golden raisins, avocado, curry avocado dressing. ingredients subject to change upon availability

stuffed avocado salad

$17.00

our spicy seasoned walnut crumble stuffed in avocado atop a bed of local mixed greens, pico de gallo and cashew ginger sour "cream", tossed in cilantro lime vinaigrette.

side salad

$5.00

a side of local mixed greens, fresh veggies, pepitas, and your choice of dressing

entrées

thai sunrise

$19.00

a customer favorite! yellow coconut curry, forbidden rice (black rice: nutty with an "al dente" bite), perfectly crunchy stir-fried veggies, mung bean tofu, cashews, sesame seeds. mild-medium spicy depending on your tolerance... can add more heat if desired!

pineapple habañero jackfruit tacos

$18.00

10" traditional pizza

$18.00

marinara, house-made cashew chive cheese, pesto, local squash, mushrooms, onions, sundried tomatoes, almond parmesan, arugula pro tip: a 10" pizza serves 1, but if you are sharing, we suggest rounding out the meal with a full superfood protein salad.

10" bbq jackfruit pineapple pizza

$18.00

marinara, onions, cashew chive cheese, jalapenos, cilantro, arugula, bbq jackfruit pro tip: a 10" pizza serves 1, but if you are sharing, we suggest rounding out the meal with a full superfood protein salad.

10" breakfast pizza

10" breakfast pizza

$18.00

jalapeño ranch base, just egg (mung bean egg replacer), house-made walnut zausage, cashew "cheese", avocado, onions, jalapeños, cilantro. pro tip: a 10" pizza serves 1, but if you are sharing, we suggest rounding out the meal with a full superfood protein salad.

10" margherita

$17.00

a much-loved classic: marinara base, cheddar, fresh basil, tomatoes & almond parmesan pro tip: a 10" pizza serves 1, but if you are sharing, we suggest rounding out the meal with a full superfood protein salad.

korean burger

$18.00

lentil-koji burger topped with sweet and tangy cucumber, pickled red onion, gochujang aioli, and sliced tomato

Bolognese

$18.00

Portabello Burger

$19.00

house made desserts

carrot cake

$9.00

our only nut-free dessert, incredibly moist and packed with shredded carrots! we use maple syrup instead of conventional sweetener- guaranteed to satisfy any sweet tooth! pairs great with a cup of hot coffee or black tea

salted caramel chocolate hazelnut tarte

salted caramel chocolate hazelnut tarte

$9.00

chocolate tarte with toasted hazelnuts poured into a light, crumbly, and "buttery" almond crust. drizzled with house-made caramel & himalayan sea salt

tiramisu cheezecake

$9.00

date & cashew crust with cashew custard, coconut cream, espresso, cocoa and rum anglaise.

chocolate beet torte w/avocado frosting

chocolate beet torte w/avocado frosting

$9.00

torte made with beets and almond flour, topped with a chocolate avocado frosting and berry reduction.

Avacado Cacao mousse (no sugar added)

Avacado Cacao mousse (no sugar added)

$9.00

satisfyingly thick mousse made from coconut, almond & dates topped with a seasonal fruit compote. no added sugar! (topping color may vary from the picture)

Pumpkin Pie

$9.00Out of stock

additions

"Just Egg" patty 7 grams protein!

$2.50

8 oz. house cheese

$6.00+

side cashew cheese sauce 3 oz

$2.00

side house cheese 3 oz

$2.00

avocado

$3.00

side salad

$5.00

a side of local mixed greens, fresh veggies, pepitas, and your choice of dressing

zausage patty

$4.00

add 8 oz spicy jackfruit w/rice

$5.00

add extra guacamole

$3.50

side of pesto

$1.00

tortilla chips

$2.00

8oz. side gravy

$4.00Out of stock

side breakfast potatoes

$3.00

dinner roll

$2.50

utensils

we encourage you to pack your own if you are going outside for a picnic, but if not we can provide them for a charge. we continually try and do our part for the environment and hope that you do as well! your take out containers can be rinsed out and put into recycling

1 utensil

$0.10

we encourage you to pack your own if you are going outside for a picnic. we continually try and do our part for the environment and hope that you do as well! your take out containers can be rinsed out and put into recycling & some in compost <3 thank you!

2 utensils

$0.20

we encourage you to pack your own if you are going outside for a picnic. we continually try and do our part for the environment and hope that you do as well! your take out containers can be rinsed out and put into recycling & some in compost <3 thank you!

3 utensils

$0.30

we encourage you to pack your own if you are going outside for a picnic. we continually try and do our part for the environment and hope that you do as well! your take out containers can be rinsed out and put into recycling & some in compost <3 thank you!

4 utensils

$0.40

we encourage you to pack your own if you are going outside for a picnic. we continually try and do our part for the environment and hope that you do as well! your take out containers can be rinsed out and put into recycling & some in compost <3 thank you!

crispy herb roasted potato wedges

rosemary garlic roasted potato wedges. finish baking at home for a crispy finish. (instructions included)
3lbs 4-6 servings

3lbs 4-6 servings

$18.00

rosemary garlic roasted potato wedges. finish baking at home for a crispy finish. (instructions included)

6lbs 8-12 servings

6lbs 8-12 servings

$36.00

rosemary garlic roasted potato wedges. finish baking at home for a crispy finish. (instructions included)

stuffing

savory gluten-free bread roasted with shallot & thyme
2" half pan, 32 0z. 4-6 servings

2" half pan, 32 0z. 4-6 servings

$32.00

savory gluten-free bread roasted with shallot & thyme

4" half pan, 64 oz. 7-10 servings

4" half pan, 64 oz. 7-10 servings

$64.00

savory gluten-free bread roasted with shallot & thyme

gravy

creamy mushroom gravy w/ thyme & sage, coconut milk.

8 oz

$5.00

creamy mushroom gravy w/ thyme & sage, coconut milk.

16 oz

$10.00

creamy mushroom gravy w/ thyme & sage, coconut milk.

32 oz

$20.00

creamy mushroom gravy w/ thyme & sage, coconut milk.

maple glazed stuffed acorn squash

maple glazed acorn squash, stuffed with quinoa, sauteed kale & portobellas, served with a silky mushroom gravy, topped with pepitas and golden raisins
1 half stuffed squash 1-2 servings

1 half stuffed squash 1-2 servings

$18.00

maple glazed acorn squash, stuffed with quinoa, sauteed kale & portobellas, served with a silky mushroom gravy, topped with pepitas and golden raisins

pan of 6 halfs, feeds 6-10 servings

pan of 6 halfs, feeds 6-10 servings

$96.00

maple glazed acorn squash, stuffed with quinoa, sauteed kale & portobellas, served with a silky mushroom gravy, topped with pepitas and golden raisins

roasted fennel & mandarin oranges

olive oil roasted fennel bulb with crisp mandarin wedges, pepitas, tangy orange-carrot dressing, fennel fronds.
2" half pans, 2-4 servings

2" half pans, 2-4 servings

$26.00

olive oil roasted fennel bulb with crisp mandarin wedges, pepitas, tangy orange-carrot dressing, fennel fronds.

4" half pans, 4-8 servings

4" half pans, 4-8 servings

$52.00

olive oil roasted fennel bulb with crisp mandarin wedges, pepitas, tangy orange-carrot dressing, fennel fronds.

cranberry orange sauce

New England style roasted orange-cranberry sauce with a dash of maple syrup.

8 oz

$6.00

New England style roasted orange-cranberry sauce with a dash of maple syrup.

16 oz

$12.00

New England style roasted orange-cranberry sauce with a dash of maple syrup.

32 oz

$24.00

New England style roasted orange-cranberry sauce with a dash of maple syrup.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

healthy, gluten/soy free & plant based fare.

Website

Location

275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Directions

Gallery
Zest Kitchen & Bar image
Zest Kitchen & Bar image
Zest Kitchen & Bar image

Search similar restaurants

