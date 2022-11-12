Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Big Apple Pizzeria - Utah

review star

No reviews yet

2939 East 3300 South

Millcreek, UT 84109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

18" Extra Large
Garlic Knots
16" Large

New York Style Pizza

A New York-style pizza is a thin crust, hand thrown pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce, delicious whole milk mozzarella and romano cheeses and your choice of the finest quality toppings.
9" Single

9" Single

$9.00

New York Style Pizza is a thin crust hand-thrown pizza with our signature pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese and topped with your choice of the finest quality toppings then cooked to perfection in a stone deck pizza oven

12" Double

$13.00

New York Style Pizza is a thin crust hand-thrown pizza with our signature pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese and topped with your choice of the finest quality toppings then cooked to perfection in a stone deck pizza oven

14" Medium

$14.50

New York Style Pizza is a thin crust hand-thrown pizza with our signature pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese and topped with your choice of the finest quality toppings then cooked to perfection in a stone deck pizza oven

16" Large

$17.00

New York Style Pizza is a thin crust hand-thrown pizza with our signature pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese and topped with your choice of the finest quality toppings then cooked to perfection in a stone deck pizza oven

18" Extra Large

$19.00

New York Style Pizza is a thin crust hand-thrown pizza with our signature pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese and topped with your choice of the finest quality toppings then cooked to perfection in a stone deck pizza oven

Specialty Pizzas

New York Style Pizza Crust topped with Creamy White Cheese Sauce and Mozzarella & Romano Cheeses

9" Combination

$12.50

New York-style Pizza Crust with our Signature Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Italian Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom and Black Olive

12" Combination

$17.00

New York-style Pizza Crust with our Signature Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Italian Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom and Black Olive

14" Combination

$20.00

New York-style Pizza Crust with our Signature Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Italian Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom and Black Olive

16" Combination

$23.80

New York-style Pizza Crust with our Signature Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Italian Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom and Black Olive

18" Combination

$25.50

New York-style Pizza Crust with our Signature Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Italian Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom and Black Olive

9" Slaughter House

$11.50

New York-style pizza crust with our Signature Pizza Sauce & Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Meatball and Italian Sausage

12" Slaughter House

$16.00

New York-style pizza crust with our Signature Pizza Sauce & Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Meatball and Italian Sausage

14" Slaughter House

$18.50

New York-style pizza crust with our Signature Pizza Sauce & Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Meatball and Italian Sausage

16" Slaughter House

$22.50

New York-style pizza crust with our Signature Pizza Sauce & Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Meatball and Italian Sausage

18" Slaughter House

$25.00

New York-style pizza crust with our Signature Pizza Sauce & Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Meatball and Italian Sausage

9" Vegetarian

$11.00

New York Style Pizza Crust topped with our signature Red Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive and Fresh Tomato

12" Vegetarian

$15.50

New York Style Pizza Crust topped with our signature Red Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive and Fresh Tomato

14" Vegetarian

$18.00

New York Style Pizza Crust topped with our signature Red Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive and Fresh Tomato

16" Vegetarian

$22.00

New York Style Pizza Crust topped with our signature Red Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive and Fresh Tomato

18" Vegetarian

$24.50

New York Style Pizza Crust topped with our signature Red Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive and Fresh Tomato

9" California Veggie

$11.70

New York Style Pizza Crust with our delicious White Cheese Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Diced Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Garlic and Black Olives

12" California Veggie

$16.00

New York Style Pizza Crust with our delicious White Cheese Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Diced Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Garlic and Black Olives

14" California Veggie

$19.10

New York Style Pizza Crust with our delicious White Cheese Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Diced Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Garlic and Black Olives

16" California Veggie

$23.00

New York Style Pizza Crust with our delicious White Cheese Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Diced Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Garlic and Black Olives

18" California Veggie

$25.00

New York Style Pizza Crust with our delicious White Cheese Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Diced Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Garlic and Black Olives

9" Hawaiian

$11.10

New York Style Pizza Crust with our signature Red Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

12" Hawaiian

$15.00

New York Style Pizza Crust with our signature Red Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

14" Hawaiian

$17.30

New York Style Pizza Crust with our signature Red Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

16" Hawaiian

$20.60

New York Style Pizza Crust with our signature Red Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

18" Hawaiian

$23.30

New York Style Pizza Crust with our signature Red Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

9" BBQ Chicken

$11.50

New York Style Pizza Crust with our tangy BBQ Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Marinated Chicken Breast Strips and Red Onion

12" BBQ Chicken

$16.00

New York Style Pizza Crust with our tangy BBQ Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Marinated Chicken Breast Strips and Red Onion

14" BBQ Chicken

$18.50

New York Style Pizza Crust with our tangy BBQ Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Marinated Chicken Breast Strips and Red Onion

16" BBQ Chicken

$22.50

New York Style Pizza Crust with our tangy BBQ Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Marinated Chicken Breast Strips and Red Onion

18" BBQ Chicken

$25.00

New York Style Pizza Crust with our tangy BBQ Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Marinated Chicken Breast Strips and Red Onion

9" Blue Buffalo Chicken

$11.50

New York Style Pizza Crust with our Creamy White Cheese Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken Breast Strips, Tangy Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Banana Peppers

12" Blue Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

New York Style Pizza Crust with our Creamy White Cheese Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken Breast Strips, Tangy Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Banana Peppers

14" Blue Buffalo Chicken

$18.50

New York Style Pizza Crust with our Creamy White Cheese Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken Breast Strips, Tangy Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Banana Peppers

16" Blue Buffalo Chicken

$22.50

New York Style Pizza Crust with our Creamy White Cheese Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken Breast Strips, Tangy Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Banana Peppers

18" Blue Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

New York Style Pizza Crust with our Creamy White Cheese Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken Breast Strips, Tangy Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Banana Peppers

9” Greek Chicken

$12.50

Thick & Chewy Pizza Crust with our Basil Pesto Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Tomato, Red Onion, Chicken Breast Strips, Green Olive and Feta Cheese

12” Greek Chicken

$17.00

Thick & Chewy Pizza Crust with our Basil Pesto Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Tomato, Red Onion, Chicken Breast Strips, Green Olive and Feta Cheese

14” Greek Chicken

$20.00

Thick & Chewy Pizza Crust with our Basil Pesto Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Tomato, Red Onion, Chicken Breast Strips, Green Olive and Feta Cheese

16” Greek Chicken

$21.80

Thick & Chewy Pizza Crust with our Basil Pesto Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Tomato, Red Onion, Chicken Breast Strips, Green Olive and Feta Cheese

18” Greek Chicken

$25.50

Thick & Chewy Pizza Crust with our Basil Pesto Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Tomato, Red Onion, Chicken Breast Strips, Green Olive and Feta Cheese

9” White Pizza

$10.30

New York Style Pizza Crust topped with Creamy White Cheese Sauce and Mozzarella & Romano Cheeses

12” White Pizza

$14.00

New York Style Pizza Crust topped with Creamy White Cheese Sauce and Mozzarella & Romano Cheeses

14” White Pizza

$15.90

New York Style Pizza Crust topped with Creamy White Cheese Sauce and Mozzarella & Romano Cheeses

16" White Pizza

$18.80

New York Style Pizza Crust topped with Creamy White Cheese Sauce and Mozzarella & Romano Cheeses

18" White Pizza

$21.25

New York Style Pizza Crust topped with Creamy White Cheese Sauce and Mozzarella & Romano Cheeses

9" Pesto Pizza

$10.30

New York Style Pizza Crust topped with our special Basil Pesto Sauce and Mozzarella & Romano Cheeses

12" Pesto Pizza

$14.00

New York Style Pizza Crust topped with our special Basil Pesto Sauce and Mozzarella & Romano Cheeses

14" Pesto Pizza

$15.90

New York Style Pizza Crust topped with our special Basil Pesto Sauce and Mozzarella & Romano Cheeses

16" Pesto Pizza

$18.80

New York Style Pizza Crust topped with our special Basil Pesto Sauce and Mozzarella & Romano Cheeses

18" Pesto Pizza

$21.25

New York Style Pizza Crust topped with our special Basil Pesto Sauce and Mozzarella & Romano Cheeses

9" Monte Cristo

$11.00

Extra Thin Crispy Pizza Crust with Creamy Alfredo Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Breakfast Bacon, Cooked Tomato Slices, Spinach and Feta Cheese

12" Monte Cristo

$15.50

Extra Thin Crispy Pizza Crust with Creamy Alfredo Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Breakfast Bacon, Cooked Tomato Slices, Spinach and Feta Cheese

14" Monte Cristo

$18.50

Extra Thin Crispy Pizza Crust with Creamy Alfredo Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Breakfast Bacon, Cooked Tomato Slices, Spinach and Feta Cheese

16" Monte Cristo

$22.50

Extra Thin Crispy Pizza Crust with Creamy Alfredo Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Breakfast Bacon, Cooked Tomato Slices, Spinach and Feta Cheese

18" Monte Cristo

$25.00

Extra Thin Crispy Pizza Crust with Creamy Alfredo Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Breakfast Bacon, Cooked Tomato Slices, Spinach and Feta Cheese

9" Vegan Cheese Pizza

$10.00

New York-style Pizza Crust topped with Red Pizza Sauce and Our Creamy Vegan Cheese

12" Vegan Cheese Pizza

$14.30

New York-style Pizza Crust topped with Red Pizza Sauce and Our Creamy Vegan Cheese

14" Vegan Cheese Pizza

$16.25

New York-style Pizza Crust topped with Red Pizza Sauce and Our Creamy Vegan Cheese

16" Vegan Cheese Pizza

$19.10

New York-style Pizza Crust topped with Red Pizza Sauce and Our Creamy Vegan Cheese

18" Vegan Cheese Pizza

$21.55

New York-style Pizza Crust topped with Red Pizza Sauce and Our Creamy Vegan Cheese

13” Chicago Stuffed Pie - add two toppings

$19.00

Thick & Chewy Pizza Crust Stuffed with Red Pizza Sauce, Your Choice of 2 Toppings, Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheeses then topped with a second layer of Pizza Crust

Gluten-Free Pizza

Our Gluten-free Pizza is made with a pre-formed Rice Flour pizza Crust that is only available in a 10” size and topped with our Signature Pizza Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese and the Fresh Toppings of your Choice

Gluten-Free Cheese Pizza

$10.00

10” rice flour Gluten-free pizza crust topped with red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Add toppings of your choice.

Gluten-Free Hawaiian

$12.10

10” rice flour gluten-free pizza crust topped with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon and pineapple.

Gluten-Free Combination

$13.50

10” rice flour gluten-free pizza crust topped with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, salami, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom and black olive

Gluten-Free Vegetarian

$12.00

10” rice flour gluten-free pizza crust topped with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, green pepper, mushroom and black olive

Gluten-Free California Veggie

$12.70

10” rice flour gluten-free pizza crust topped with white sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushroom, chopped tomato, artichoke hearts, fresh garlic and black olives

Gluten-Free Vegan Cheese Pizza

$11.00

10” rice flour gluten-free crust topped with red sauce and vegan cheese. Add your choice of toppings

Gluten-Free Monte Cristo

$12.10

10” rice flour gluten-free pizza crust topped with alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomato slices, breakfast bacon, spinach and feta cheese

Calzones

A Calzone is a made up of the finest meat and/or vegetable ingredients and cheeses wrapped up in our delicious New York-style pizza dough and baked to perfection.

Triple Cheese Calzone

$14.50+

Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheeses wrapped in Pizza Dough, baked to perfection, topped with grated Romano Cheese and served with a side of Red Sauce

Village Veggie Calzone

$14.50+

Red Sauce, Broccoli, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive & Mozzarella Cheese. Wrapped in Pizza Dough and baked to a delicious golden Brown

Eggplant Veggie Calzone

$8.20+

Red Sauce, Onion, Mushroom, Eggplant & Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in Pizza Dough and baked to a delicious golden brown.

Broadway Calzone

$14.50+

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Mushroom & Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in Pizza Dough and baked to a delicious golden brown

Mott Street Calzone

$14.50+

Red Sauce, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Italian Meatball and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in Pizza Dough and Baked to a Delicious Golden Brown

Verrazano Calzone

$14.50+

Red Pizza Sauce, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Italian Sausage and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in Pizza Dough and Baked to a Delicious Golden Brown

Dominick's Calzone

$8.20+

Red Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Onion, Mushroom, Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in Pizza Dough and Baked to a Delicious Golden Brown

Central Park Calzone

$8.20+

Red Pizza Sauce, Mushroom, Artichoke Hearts, Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in Pizza Dough and Baked to Perfection

Santa Cruz Calzone

$8.20+

Red Pizza Sauce, Onion, Black Olive, Mushroom, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in pizza dough and baked to a delicious golden brown.

Times Square Calzone

$8.30+

Red Pizza Sauce, Broccoli, Mushroom Chunks of Chicken Breast and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in Pizza Dough and Baked to Perfection

Empire State Calzone

$8.30+

Red Pizza Sauce, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Chunks of Chicken Breast and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in Pizza Dough and Baked to a Delicious Golden Brown

Carnivore Calzone

$8.30+

Red Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ham, Italian Meatball, Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in Pizza Dough and Baked to Perfection

Custom Calzone

$7.50+

Build Your Own Calzone that starts with Pizza Dough, Red Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese Add Your Choice of Toppings

Hot Sandwiches

Meat or Eggplant with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese Baked on a French Bread Roll
Italian Meatball Sandwich

Italian Meatball Sandwich

$9.00+

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$9.00+

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$6.25+

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$6.25+

Benders

A Bender is Big Apple Pizza’s own original creation. Your choice of meat and cheese heated on pizza crust then topped with fresh onion, green pepper, lettuce & tomato sprinkled with Italian dressing then folded over to create a delicious pizza bread sandwich

Eggplant Parmesan Bender

$7.25+

Pizza Bread topped with Eggplant, Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese then Baked and topped with Fresh Onion, Green Pepper, Lettuce & Tomato with a sprinkle of Italian Dressing. Served with Potato Chips

Ham & Cheese Bender

Ham & Cheese Bender

$7.00+

Pizza Bread with Ham and Mozzarella Cheese - Baked then topped with Onion, Green Pepper, Lettuce, Tomato and sprinkled with Italian Dressing. Served with Potato Chips

Ham & Salami Bender

$7.00+

Pizza Bread with Ham, Salami and Mozzarella Cheese - Baked then topped with Onion, Green Pepper, Lettuce, Tomato and sprinkled with Italian Dressing. Served with Potato Chips

Italian Sub Bender

$7.00+

Pizza Bread with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and Mozzarella Cheese - Baked then topped with Onion, Green Pepper, Lettuce, Tomato and sprinkled with Italian Dressing Served with Potato Chips

BLT Bender

$7.00+

Pizza Bread with Breakfast Bacon and Mozzarella Cheese - Baked then topped with Onion, Green Pepper, Lettuce, Tomato and sprinkled with Italian Dressing. Served with Potato Chips

Italian Meatball Bender

$7.50+

Pizza Bread with Italian Meatball and Mozzarella Cheese - Baked then topped with Onion, Green Pepper, Lettuce, Tomato and sprinkled with Italian Dressing. Served with Potato Chips

Chicken Breast Bender

$7.25+

Pizza Bread with Chicken Breast and Mozzarella Cheese - Baked then topped with Onion, Green Pepper, Lettuce, Tomato and sprinkled with Italian Dressing. Served with Potato Chips

Veggie Sub Bender

$7.00+

Pizza Bread with Broccoli, Mushroom and Mozzarella Cheese - Baked then topped with Onion, Green Pepper, Lettuce, Tomato and sprinkled with Italian Dressing. Served with Potato Chips

Pasta Dinners

Delicious Pasta Dish Entrees served with a Dinner Salad and one Slice of Toasted Garlic Bread
Spaghetti And Meatballs

Spaghetti And Meatballs

$6.50

Spaghetti Noddles topped with our own Flavorful Pasta Sauce and served with Garlic Bread & Dinner Salad with the dressing of your choice

Alfredo Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

Alfredo Mac & Cheese with Chicken

$9.00

Baked Ziti

$8.00

Baked Ziti with Spinach

$8.60

Stuffed Cheese Shells

$8.00

Stuffed Shells with Spinach

$8.60

Pesto Spaghetti

$6.75

Pesto Spaghetti with Chicken

$7.50

Pizza By The Slice

Large Slice of 18” New York-style pizza served with your choice of delicious toppings. Available until 7 pm
New York Slice

New York Slice

$4.25

Large Slice of 18” New York-style pizza served with your choice of delicious toppings. Available until 7 pm

Vegetarian Slice

$5.00

Cheese Slice with Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive and Diced Tomato

Combo Slice

$5.25

Cheese Slice with Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom and Black Olive

Hawaiian Slice

$4.80

Cheese Slice with Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

Slaughterhouse Slice

$5.15

Cheese Slice topped with Pepperoni, Ham Sausage & Meatball

Appetizers

Half Garlic Bread

$3.50

2 slices of delicious French Baguette topped with garlic butter & lite oregano and toasted to a golden brown

Whole Garlic Bread

$6.00

4 slices of delicious French Baguette topped with garlic butter and lite oregano and toasted to a golden brown

Half Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.50

2 slices of our delicious garlic bread topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection

Whole Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00

4 slices of our delicious garlic bread topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$4.75

6 strips of our delicious pizza dough with garlic butter & lite oregano tied into knots then baked to a golden brown. Topped with melted butter & romano cheese and served with a side marinara sauce.

Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$6.00

Deep Fried Breaded Chicken Wings with your choice of Sauce

Boneless Chicken Wings

Boneless Chicken Wings

$6.50

At least 6 lightly breaded Chicken Breast Chunks served with your choice of sauces and dipping dressings

Tangy Bruschetta

Tangy Bruschetta

$6.00

6 grilled French Bread rounds topped with Basil Pesto, Diced Tomato & Mozzarella Cheese sprinkled with Balsamic Vinegar

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.25

6 lightly breaded jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and deep fried. Served with marinara sauce, ranch dressing or blue cheese dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.25

5 lightly breaded mozzarella sticks deep-fried and served with marinara sauce, ranch dressing or blue cheese dressing

Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$5.25

6 lightly breaded zucchini chips deep-fried and served with marinara sauce, ranch dressing or blue cheese

Salads

Dinner Salad

$4.25

Bed of iceberg & romaine greens with cucumber, tomato & croutons served with your choice of salad dressing

Family Salad

$10.00

Large bowl of iceberg & romaine greens with cucumber and tomato served with your choice of salad dressing. Serves 4

Greek Salad

$7.00

Bed of iceberg & romaine greens with black & green olives, red onion, cucumber, tomato and feta cheese served with Italian dressing and a lemon wedge

Pesto Salad

$7.00

Bed of iceberg & romaine greens with black olives, tomato and mozzarella & romano cheeses served with pesto ranch dressing

Chef Salad

$7.00

Ham, salami, black olive, tomato and mozzarella & romano cheeses on a bed of iceberg & romaine greens and served with your choice of salad dressing

Italian Pasta Salad

Italian Pasta Salad

$7.00

Ham, Salami, Black Olive, Tomato, Italian Dressing and Mozzarella & Romano Cheeses on a Bed of Tri-Colored Rotini Pasta

Kid's Menu

Kid #1 One Slice Of Cheese Pizza And A Kid's Drink

$3.50

Kid #2 Two Slices Of Cheese Pizza And A Kid's Drink

$5.25

Kid #3 Spaghetti And Meatballs With Garlic Bread And A Kid's Drink

$5.25

Kid #4 Kids Mac & Cheese Served With Garlic Bread And A Kids Drink

$5.25

Kids Drink

$1.40

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.00

A Cannoli is a Crispy Tubular Pastry Shell stuffed with a Creamy Cheese Cream Filling and topped with Chocolate Syrup

Warm Cookie and Ice Cream

Warm Cookie and Ice Cream

$3.75

Warmed up Cookie and two scoops of your choice of Ice Cream

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$3.25

Dish of your choice of Vanilla, Chocolate or Spumoni Ice Cream Spumoni is made of Chocolate, Pistachio & Cherry Ice Cream - It has Chunks of Cherries and Pistachios - It’s Delicious

Brownie

$2.00

Cookie

$1.50