My Pie Pizza Holladay

744 Reviews

$

4655 S. 2300 E.

Suite 104

Holladay, UT 84117

Popular Items

Pizza Your Way
NY Roni
Margherita

Classic Pies

The New York

The New York

$9.50

Pizza sauce, parmesan, mozzarella.

Margherita

Margherita

$10.50

Fresh mozzarella, parmesan, pizza sauce, basil, evoo, sea salt.

NY Roni

NY Roni

$10.50

Pizza sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, pepperoni.

Grandma’s

Grandma’s

$10.50

Garlic and evoo, parmesan, light mozzarella, oregano, marinara sauce, basil.

Mr. White

Mr. White

$10.50

Garlic and extra virgin olive oil, Four Cheeses: Ricotta, Parmesan, Romano, Mozzarella

My Pies

Angry Bird

Angry Bird

$12.50

Savory bbq sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, all natural spicy chicken, red onions, ranch drizzle.

Chicken Bacon Your Way

$13.50
Hot Hawaiian

Hot Hawaiian

$11.50

Pizza sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, ham, pineapple, jalapeno.

Mama Meatza

Mama Meatza

$13.50

White Crust, Pizza Sauce, Parmesan, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Ham

My Greek Pie

My Greek Pie

$12.00

White Crust, Garlic & EVOO, Pizza Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke Hearts & Feta Cheese. Balsamic Glaze After Cooking

My Uncle Meatball

$13.50
Pear-Fect Pie

Pear-Fect Pie

$13.50

White Crust, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Black Pepper, Gorgonzola Cheese, Pears, Prosciutto, Caramelized Onions & a Balsamic Glaze

Pesto My Chicken

Pesto My Chicken

$13.50

White Crust, Pizza Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Pesto Drizzle

Power Pie

$13.50

Primo Suprimo

$14.50

Prosciutto & Arugula

$15.50
San Gennaro

San Gennaro

$12.50

White Crust, Pizza Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Green Bell Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions.

Spicy Butcher

Spicy Butcher

$13.50

White Crust, Fra Diavolo Sauce (Spicy Marinara), Parmesan Cheese, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Pepperoncini

The BLTG

$13.50
Very Vegan

Very Vegan

$12.00

Marinara, Vegan Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Red Onions, EVOO Drizzle

Pizza Your Way

Pizza Your Way

Pizza Your Way

$14.50

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$10.50

4 Cheeses: Ricotta, Shredded Mozzarella, Parmesan & Romano

Meat Calzone

Meat Calzone

$12.50

Calzone with Ham, Pepperoni, Salami and Four Cheeses (Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano)

S.P.O. Calzone

S.P.O. Calzone

$11.50

Calzone Your Way

$13.50

Veggie Calzone

$12.50

Salads

Sm Going Green

Sm Going Green

$6.50

Spring Mix, Black Olives, Carrots, Cucumbers and Tomatoes w/ Creamy Italian Dressing

Lg Going Green

Lg Going Green

$9.50

Spring Mix, Black Olives, Carrots, Cucumbers and Tomatoes w/ Creamy Italian Dressing

BIG Going Green

$15.50
Sm A Simple Caesar

Sm A Simple Caesar

$6.50

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and a Pizza Chip Crouton - Creamy Caesar Dressing

Lg A Simple Caesar

Lg A Simple Caesar

$9.50

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and a Pizza Chip Crouton - Creamy Caesar Dressing

BIG Simple Caesar

$15.50
Sm Mediterranean Lover

Sm Mediterranean Lover

$7.50

Spring Mix, Artichoke Hearts, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncinis, Feta Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Lg Mediterranean Lover

Lg Mediterranean Lover

$10.50

Spring Mix, Artichoke Hearts, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncinis, Feta Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

BIG Mediterranean Lover

$16.50

Sm Health Nut

$7.50

Lg Health Nut

$10.50

BIG Health Nut

$16.50
Sm Salad Your Way

Sm Salad Your Way

$8.50
Lg Salad Your Way

Lg Salad Your Way

$11.50

BIG Salad Your Way

$17.50

Combination Plates (ONLINE ONLY)

Personal Combo: 1/2 Pie & 1/2 Knots

$9.50

1/2 Pie + 1/2 Order of Garlic Knots Choose any Classic or My Pie for your 1/2 Pie. Comes with 1/2 order of Garlic Knots (3 Knots + Marinara Sauce)

Personal: 1/2 Pie & Salad

$10.50

1/2 Pie + Small Salad Choose any Classic or My Pie and one of three small salads.

Sharing: Two Can Dine - Knots

$22.50

2 Classic or My Pies + a Full order of Garlic Knots

Sharing: Two Can Dine - Salad

$23.50

2 Classic or My Pies + 1 Large Salad

Sharing: The Platter (1 Pie / Salad / Knots)

$20.50

Choose any 1 Classic Pie or My Pie + 1 Large Salad + a Full order of Garlic Knots

Family Combo (3 Pies / Salad / Knots)

$35.50

Choose any 3 Classic or My Pies + 1 Large Salad + Full Order of Garlic Knots

Starters

GARLIC KNOTS

GARLIC KNOTS

$7.50
1/2 Order Garlic Knots

1/2 Order Garlic Knots

$4.00
Meatballs & Ricotta

Meatballs & Ricotta

$9.50Out of stock

Caprese

$9.50

Take it Cheezy

$9.50

Wings

6 Sweet Heat Wings

6 Sweet Heat Wings

$10.50

6 large wings roasted to perfection and tossed with hot sauce, butter and brown sugar. Served with a side of ranch.

12 Sweet Heat Wings

12 Sweet Heat Wings

$17.50

12 large wings roasted to perfection and tossed with hot sauce, butter and brown sugar. Served with a side of ranch.

6 Garlic Parmesan Wings

6 Garlic Parmesan Wings

$10.50

6 large wings roasted to perfection and tossed with fresh garlic, salt and pepper, and Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of ranch.

12 Garlic Parmesan Wings

12 Garlic Parmesan Wings

$17.50

12 large wings roasted to perfection and tossed with fresh garlic, salt and pepper, and Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of ranch.

6 OG BBQ Wings

$10.50

12 OG BBQ Wings

$17.50

Desserts

Cookie - Triple Chocolate Chip

Cookie - Triple Chocolate Chip

$3.00
Cookie - Reeses Peanut Butter

Cookie - Reeses Peanut Butter

$3.00
Cookie - S'mores

Cookie - S'mores

$3.00

Cookie - Red Velvet

$3.00

Cookie Box

$9.00

Choice of 4 cookies.

GF Brownie

GF Brownie

$3.00Out of stock
Cinna-Knots

Cinna-Knots

$7.50
1/2 Order of Cinna-Knots

1/2 Order of Cinna-Knots

$4.00

Beverages

Medium Fountain Drink

$2.00

Large Fountain Drink

$3.00
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.00

Monster

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Root Beer

$2.00Out of stock

San Peligrino

$2.50

Flavored San Peligrino (Small Can)

$1.50Out of stock

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids soda

$1.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Kids & Small Items

Lil' Piezanno (Up to 3 Toppings)

Lil' Piezanno (Up to 3 Toppings)

$7.50

Side of Balsamic Glaze

$1.00

Side of Sauce

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy a truly New York Authentic taste.

Location

4655 S. 2300 E., Suite 104, Holladay, UT 84117

Directions

Gallery
My Pie Pizza image

Map
