Pizza
Sandwiches
Italian

Fuego Bistro and Pizzeria 2001 Sidewinder Dr

review star

No reviews yet

2001 Sidewinder Dr

Park City, UT 84060

Popular Items

The Traditional
Big Italian
Pizza Margherita

Starters

Bruschetta Flatbread

$14.00

Warm flatbread topped with a slow-roasted tomato bruschetta mix with arugula

Carpaccio

$13.00

Thinly sliced beef tenderloin served raw with arugula, olive oil and shaved asiago cheese

Fuego Antipasto

$15.00

Selection of local cheeses, Italian meats, ciabatta

Roasted Mozzarella Focaccia

$12.00

Brushed with olive oil and garlic then topped with grated mozzarella fired in our wood-burning oven

Sautéed Blue Mussels

$18.00

Vino, garlic, tomatoes and a touch of onion and basil

Tenderloin Tidbits

$15.00

Butter, garlic, demi-glaze, with olive oil and crusty bread

Wood-Fired Artichoke Fontina

$16.00

*House Specialty* Marinated artichokes, butter, asiago and fontina cheese

Wood-Fired Shrimp Bake

$16.00

*House Specialty* Fresh garlic, butter, vino and asiago cheese served with garlic ciabatta

Side Caesar

$4.50

Side Mixed Greens

$4.00

Entrée Salads

Bistro Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

*House Specialty* Mixed greens, toasted walnuts, marinated chicken, gorgonzola, mandarin oranges, balsamic basil dressing

Caprese Salad

$11.00

*House Specialty* Sliced roma tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and basil drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, and basil drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, balsamic syrup and kosher salt

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crispy romaine lettuce, parmesan, house made croutons, tossed in Fuego’s own Caesar dressing topped with Asiago cheese

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Field greens with crumbled Feta cheese, roma tomatoes, and Fuego’s house balsamic vinaigrette

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$18.00

Spring mix, tomatoes, onions, and mandarin oranges with a whipped balsamic dressing

Sicilian Steak & Arugula Salad

$14.00

Beef tenderloin medallions a top fresh arugula tossed in olive oil, salt & pepper, shaved asiago cheese & a squeeze of lemon.

Spinach and Arugula Salad

$11.00

Candied walnuts, crumbled Feta cheese, pancetta and pears in a raspberry vinaigrette

Tuscan Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, red onions, Feta cheese, tomato and marinated portobello mushrooms tossed in a whipped balsamic dressing

Pizza

The Traditional

$14.00+

Mozzarella and Fuego’s homemade tomato sauce

BBQ Chicken

$17.00+

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheese, fresh garlic, chicken and cilantro

Big Italian

$17.00+

A big mess of toppings: tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and our whole milk mozzarella

Fuego Blanco

$17.00+

*locals Favorite* Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta cheese, drizzled with balsamic reduction

Hula Pie

$17.00+

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, sliced ham and fresh pineapple

Meat Lovers Pie

$17.00+

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, Italian sausage, salami and pepperoni

Pizza Margherita

$16.00+

*House Specialty* San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil

Prospector

$17.00+

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, crushed red pepper, black olives and topped with Italian sausage

Spicy Sicily

$17.00+

Pepperoni, salami, garlic, onion, romano cheese, pepperoncini, and jalapeño peppers

The DV

$17.00+

Pesto, mozzarella, feta cheese, kalamata olives, Pesto, mozzarella, feta cheese, kalamata olives

The Jupiter Pie

$17.00+

*House Specialty* Olive oil, garlic, fresh spinach, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and feta cheese

Veg Head

$17.00+

(no cheese) Mushrooms, tomatoes, eggplant, roasted red peppers, olives and our house made tomato sauce

Wasatch

$17.00+

*House Specialty* Blend of house made honey tomato chipotle sauce, topped with mozzarella, pancetta, garlic, fresh pineapple and cilantro

Entrée

Beef Tenderloin*

$26.00

Beef tenderloin, with a gorgonzola butter, sautéed vegetables and linguini

Burrata Ravioli

$18.00

Delicious creamy mozzarella filled raviolis served with a pink sauce and garlic ciabatta

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.00

Lightly breaded chicken baked with our homemade marinara and whole milk mozzarella on top served with linguini

Chicken Piccata

$20.00

*House Specialty* Breaded white meat chicken, diced tomatoes with a lemon-caper sauce

Fuego Alfredo

$17.00

*House Specialty* Linguini pasta tossed in our signature romano white sauce served with garlic ciabatta

Gorgonzola Linguini

$19.00

Gorgonzola white cheese sauce simmered with portabella mushrooms, red onions, garlic, topped with pears

Handmade Baked Lasagna

$18.00

Our signature recipe with layers of pasta, Italian sausage ground beef, ricotta and Italian cheeses and housemade marinara

Pan-Seared Ahi Tuna*

$26.00

Served atop risotto with a vegetable tapenade and a roasted red pepper sauce

Pasta Fresca

$17.00

Linguini with diced romas,red onions, artichoke hearts, garlic and olive oil

Pesto Penne

$19.00

Sautéed chicken, fresh basil pesto and sundried tomatoes

Pollo Pompeii

$20.00

*House Specialty* Lightly breaded chicken sautéed with sundried tomatoes, cream, parmesan, spinach, mushrooms and a side of pasta

Shrimp and Clam Linguini

$20.00

*House Specialty* Served with a Romano white sauce and garlic Ciabatta

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$16.00

Housemade marinara and meatballs, parmesan and garlic bread

Soups

Fresh Tomato Basil Soup

$8.00

Shaved Parmesan, add smoked shrimp

Meatball Fagioli Soup

$10.00

House made meatballs in a great pasta fagioli soup

Vegetarian Fagioli Soup

$8.00

(without meatballs)

Bistro Sandwiches

Blackened Ahi Tuna

$18.00

Lightly blackened with spinach served on ciabatta with lime

Chicken Italiano

$15.50

Chicken breast, artichokes, spinach, tomatoes, and a roasted red pepper sauce

Grilled Eggplant & Mozzarella

$15.50

Sliced roma tomatoes, spinach and a lemon artichoke spread

Meatball Sandwich

$15.50

*House Specialty* Our homemade meatballs and melted mozzarella on a ciabatta roll

Pesto Pollo

$15.50

*House Specialty* Sautéed chicken breast atop of toasted ciabatta with a fresh basil pesto and roma tomato

Roasted Caprese Sandwich

$15.50

Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil leaves, pesto, Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil leaves, pesto, and a touch of balsamic syrup roasted in our oven.

Kids

Kids BBQ Chicken

$8.00

bbq Sauce, Mozzarella & Chicken

Kids Cheese Please

$8.00

Tomato sauce & mozzarella

Kids Chicken Breast

$8.00

sauteed chicken breast marinated with Parmesan, cut into strips mandarin oranges on the side

Kids Hula Pie

$8.00

pineapple, Ham, Mozzarella & tomato Sauce

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Penne Pasta with Alfredo

$8.00

Kids Penne Pasta with Butter

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni

$8.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Pepperoni

Kids Spaghetti

$8.00

Marinara & Parmesan

Kids Spaghetti with Meatballs

$8.00

Marinara, Parmesan and homemade meatballs

Sides

Side of Anchovies

$1.75

Side Of Chicken

$3.00

Side Of Garlic Bread

$1.00

Cibatta toasted with Butter & Garlic

Side Of Meatballs

$3.50

Side of Pink Sauce

$3.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side Of Red Sauce

$2.00

Side Of Shrimp

$5.50

Side Of Tomatoes

$1.75

Side of Vegetables

$5.00

Side Of White Sauce

$3.00

Desserts

Chocolate Molten Cake

$9.00

served a la mode

Fuego Limon

$10.00

"House Specialty" Lemon cookie with white chocolate chips baked in our wood fired oven topped with lemon gelato and raspberry coulis

Tiramisu

$8.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with Caramel Sauce

$4.50

Cold Beverages

Flavored Lemonade

$3.75

Fresh Brewed Iced Iea

$3.50

Italian Soda

$3.75

Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Acqua Panna

$4.50

Pellegrino

$3.75

Red Bull

$4.50

Hot Beverages

Americano

$4.00

Caffe Con Panna

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Coffee

$3.50

Double Esspresdo

$4.50

Espresso

$3.50

Hot Cocoa

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Latte

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

"Park City's Choice Pizzeria and Neighborhood Bistro" featuring incredible wood-fired pizzas, salads, sandwiches, pasta and entrees. Serving Lunch and dinner with a full bar, outstanding wine list and draught beer. Come check out Park City's best pizza and most affordable restaurant. Plenty of free parking and gorgeous outdoor dining in the Prospector area. Great for families. Ask about daily lunch and dinner specials.

Location

2001 Sidewinder Dr, Park City, UT 84060

Directions

Fuego Bistro and Pizzeria image
Fuego Bistro and Pizzeria image
Fuego Bistro and Pizzeria image

