Sushi & Japanese

Yuki Yama Sushi

3,208 Reviews

$$$

586 Main St

Park City, UT 84060

Sake Avo
Chiller GF
Sake Nigiri

Specialties*

Blue Fin Tuna Tataki

$26.00

marinated & seared big eye tuna sashimi, dashi apples, mixed green salad, jalapeño vinaigrette, crispy shallots GF

Toro Battera

$24.00

minced blue fin tuna belly, aonori rice, green onion, pickled garlic, hon wasabi, nikiri

Ankimo Mousse

$36.00

monkfish liver pâté seasoned with japanese whisky & dashi, sea urchin, seaweed & wonton chips, ikura, green onion, yuzu vinaigrette

Hamachi Carpaccio

$24.00

hamachi sashimi, yuzu vinaigrette, serrano chilies, micro greens GF

Return Of The Mack

$26.00

mackerel sashimi, parsnip puree, xo sauce, yuzu microgreens GF

Umekyu Madai

$25.00Out of stock

hon wasabi, red snapper sashimi, sunomono, pickled plum paste, rice, black sesame, shiso fume furikake, purple shiso GF

Coconut Curry Crab

$25.00Out of stock

red crab, corn, fresno chili, seasoned rice, coconut lemongrass curry, purple shiso GF

Shima Aji Aburi

$27.00

striped bass sashimi, charred orange peel, orange slices, sweet aloe pulp, cantaloupe microgreens, ponzu, togarashi GF

Starters*

Edamame GF

$6.00

boiled soy bean pods, sea salt

Yama-Mame GF

$9.00

boiled soy bean pods sautéed in sesame oil, garlic, togarashi, cherry preserves

Kimchee Miso GF

$8.00

hot & sour shiro miso broth, house kimchee, rice

Miso Soup GF

$5.00

shiro miso broth, wakame seaweed, scallions, tofu

House Salad GF

$6.00

assorted greens, tomato, cucumber, ginger dressing

Cucumber Salad GF

$6.00

thinly sliced cucumber, carrot, daikon, tosazu dressing

Seaweed Salad GF

$10.00

assorted seaweed, cucumbers, daikon, carrot, house sesame dressing

Crispy Tuna Tartare GF

$22.00

house spicy tuna, crispy rice, shiso, tobiko, avocado, sweet soy sauce

Side Rice

$3.00

Chef’s Choice*

6 Piece Nigiri

$30.00

chef's choice. no requests or modifications.

12 Piece Nigiri

$60.00

chef's choice. no requests or modifications.

9 Piece Sashimi

$36.00

chef's choice. no requests or modifications.

15 Piece Sashimi

$60.00

chef's choice. no requests or modifications.

Hon Wasabi

$2.00

2 pc. Nigiri*

sea urchin GF

Chu-Toro Nigiri

$17.00

medium fatty blue fin tuna belly, white soy

Hamachi Nigiri

$11.00

yellow tail, green onion GF

Hon Maguro Nigiri

$12.00

bluefin tuna, nikiri

Hotategai Nigiri

$11.00

scallop, yuzu salt GF

Ikura Nigiri

$9.00

house cured salmon roe GF

Kani Nigiri

$11.00

red crab, lemon GF

Kinmedai Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

golden-eye snapper, ikura GF

Maguro Nigiri

$11.00Out of stock

big eye tuna, nikiri

Masaba Nigri

$11.00

blue striped mackerel, green onion, ginger GF

Sake Nigiri

$9.00

salmon, lemon GF

Sawara Nigiri

$11.00Out of stock

king mackerel, ginger, green onion, nikiri

Shima Aji Nigiri

$12.00

shima aji, trevally jack, ginger, green onion, white soy

Suzuki Nigiri

$10.00

striped bass, green onion, ponzu GF

Tako Nigiri

$9.00

octopus, yuzukosho GF

Tamago Nigiri

$8.00

sweet egg omelet, nikiri

Tobiko Nigiri

$9.00

flying fish roe GF

Tombo Nigiri

$10.00

albacore tuna, pickled garlic GF

5 pc. Sashimi*

Chu-Toro Sash

$32.00

medium fatty blue fin tuna belly, white soy

Hamachi Sash

$21.00

yellow tail, green onion GF

Hon Maguro Sash

$22.00

bluefin tuna, nikiri

Hotategai Sash

$21.00

scallop, yuzu salt GF

Kinmedai Sash

$22.00Out of stock

golden-eye snapper, ikura GF

Sake Sash

$19.00

salmon, lemon GF

Sawara Sash

$21.00Out of stock

king mackerel, ginger, green onion, nikiri

Shima Aji Sash

$22.00

trevally jack, ginger, green onion, white soy

Suzuki Sash

$20.00

striped bass, negi, ponzu GF

Tako Sash

$19.00

octopus, yuzukosho GF

Tombo Sash

$20.00

albacore tuna, pickled garlic GF

Hot Plates*

Baby Back Ribs

$21.00

5 baby back ribs, jalapeno chocolate teriyaki glaze GF

Black Cod

$30.00

broiled miso marinated sablefish, koshihikari rice, spicy baby bok choy, miso reduction GF

Lamb Lollipops

$27.00

grilled new zealand lamb chops, mustard miso dipping sauce, grilled shishito GF

Tempura

$19.00

fried shrimp, assorted vegetables, dashi broth

Pork Gyoza

$17.00

5 pan seared house pork & cabbage dumplings, soy chili dipping sauce

Stuffed Shishito

$18.00

tempura fried shishitos stuffed with togarashi goat cheese, spicy chili dipping sauce GF

Wagyu Bruschetta

$22.00

wagyu zabuton & pork butter on red bicycle "crack bread", mild micro greens, truffle ponzu, parmesan

Chicken Karaage

$20.00

fried marinated boneless chicken thighs, egg salad, tonkatsu sauce, green onion GF

Bone Marrow Gyoza

$19.00Out of stock

Maki*

Avocado Maki

$8.00

avocado, sesame seeds GF

California GF

$13.00

red & snow crab, avocado, cucumber

Cucumber Avo

$8.00

cucumber, avocado, sesame GF

Kappa GF

$7.00

cucumber, sesame seeds

Negi-Hama GF

$12.00

yellowtail, green onion, wasabi

Negi-Toro

$16.00

chopped fatty blue fin tuna belly, green onion, wasabi, white soy

Sake Avo

$12.00

salmon, avocado, sesame GF

Sake Maki GF

$12.00

salmon, green onion, wasabi

Salmon Skin GF

$9.00

crispy salmon skin, cucumber, sprouts, gobo, tobiko

Sawara Hand Roll

$16.00Out of stock

king mackerel, red pepper mole, ground pine nuts, ginger, red vein sorrel GF

Shiromi Hand Roll

$15.00Out of stock

white fish tartare, ikura, black mint, salted cucumber, ponzu, hon wasabi

Shrimp Maki GF

$13.00

tempura shrimp, spicy sauce, cucumber, avocado, sweet soy sauce

Spicy Scallop GF

$15.00

scallops, spicy sauce, cucumber, sprouts, gobo, tobiko

Spicy Tako GF

$15.00

octopus, spicy sauce, cucumber, sprouts, gobo, tobiko

Spicy Tuna GF

$14.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, sprouts

Spicy-Hama GF

$14.00

yellowtail, spicy sauce, cucumber, avocado, sprouts

Spider GF

$15.00

soft shell crab, spicy sauce, cucumber, avocado, sprouts, sweet soy sauce

Tekka GF

$13.00

tuna, wasabi

Tuna Avo

$12.00

tuna, avocado, sesame GF

Umekyu

$8.00

cucumber, shiso, house made pickled plum paste, sesame seeds

Veggie GF

$9.00

mixed greens, gobo, cucumber, avocado, sprouts, daikon, carrots

Special Maki*

84060 GF

$17.00

tempura shrimp, red & snow crab, mango, spring greens, rolled in soy paper, sweet soy sauce

Beatrix Kiddo GF

$14.00

daikon, avocado, carrot, cucumber, greens, mango, shiso, sprouts, rolled in soy paper, jalapeno vinaigrette

Bruce Lee Roy GF

$23.00

albacore, spicy sauce, avocado, tempura shishito peppers, topped with lightly seared wagyu beef, crispy shallots, green onion, smoked sea salt, truffle ponzu

Chiller GF

$21.00

tuna, cucumber, topped with albacore, lemon, tempura green onion, serrano chilis, red pepper threads, jalapeno vinaigrette

Executive GF

$23.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, cilantro, topped with tuna, lime, sweet soy & habanero sauces

Green Hornet GF

$19.00

spicy tuna, tempura shishito peppers, avocado, cilantro jalapeno aioli

Mr. Miyagi GF

$23.00

red & snow crab, yellowtail, rolled in avocado, topped with tuna poke, sweet soy sauce

Sho Nuff GF

$20.00

albacore, spicy sauce, tempura yam topped with hamachi tartare, green onion, ponzu & yuzu vinaigrette

Fish Taco

$22.00

tempura white fish, cilantro, avocado, cucumber, topped with salmon, cilantro jalapeno aioli, chili threads, fried green onion GF

Vernita Green

$16.00

tempura yam, red bell pepper, cucumber, topped with avocado, corn, fresno chili, black mint, coconut lemongrass curry GF

Noodles*

Pork Ramen*

$21.00

house ramen broth, kurobuta pork belly, green onion, poached egg, kamaboko

Vegetarian Ramen*

$17.00

house vegetarian broth, green onion, braised daikon, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, poached egg

Plain Ramen*

$12.00

house ramen broth with noodles only

Kimchee Ramen*

$19.00

house ramen broth, green onion, poached egg, kamaboko, house kimchee

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

GF: GLUTEN-FREE *CONSUMER ADVISORY: CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOOD-BORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS, GLUTEN-FREE SOY SAUCE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

Website

Location

586 Main St, Park City, UT 84060

Directions

Yuki Yama Sushi image
Yuki Yama Sushi image
Yuki Yama Sushi image

