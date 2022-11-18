Sushi & Japanese
Yuki Yama Sushi
3,208 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
GF: GLUTEN-FREE *CONSUMER ADVISORY: CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOOD-BORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS, GLUTEN-FREE SOY SAUCE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST
Location
586 Main St, Park City, UT 84060
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th
4.5 • 71
7628 S Union Park Ave Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurant
Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th
4.6 • 1,130
1059 E 900 S Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Park City
Silver Star Cafe - 1825 Three Kings Dr
4.4 • 2,692
1825 Three Kings Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurant
Alberto's Mexican Restaurant Park City - Park City
4.3 • 639
1640 Bonanza Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurant