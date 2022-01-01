Go
American

Birdsong

1085 Mission Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

Popular Items

Special Lamb Box (5/22, 5/23 and 5/24 only)$50.00
Note that each box is designed for one person only and is available this week on 05/22, 05/23 and 05/24 only.
1. Heirloom Tomato Salad
2. Grilled Radishes and Aged Root Broth
3. Grilled Aged Lamb, bundled in rosemary
4. Roasted Sunchokes, Sunflower Seed Praline, Grilled Radicchio
5. Birdsong Ice Cream
Lunch Birdbox$25.00
Each Birdbox includes fried chicken and Peruvian cornbread.
Strawberry Pie (until 6/11)$14.00
Flaky pie crust lined with a thin layer of dark chocolate, filled with vanilla cheesecake and topped with strawberry rhubarb jam.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
House potato roll, coleslaw, pickles, raging falcon hot sauce, and yeayo sauce. Yeayo is our rich tangy sauce made with yeast and mayo.
Lunch Fried Chicken Sandwich$20.00
House potato roll, coleslaw, pickles, raging falcon hot sauce, and yeayo sauce. Yeayo is our rich tangy sauce made with yeast and mayo. Served with a small side of schmaltz fried potato wedges.
Birdbox$35.00
Each Birdbox includes fried chicken, Peruvian cornbread and chocolate chip cookie.
Lunch Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$20.00
Fried chicken, spicy sauce, pickles and coleslaw on potato bun. Comes with fries and schmaltz.
Peruvian Purple Cornbread$12.00
Chicken Pot Pie$25.00
Chicken, Bechamel Sauce, Parker House Rolls, Chocolate Chip Cookie.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Fried chicken, spicy sauce, pickles and coleslaw on potato bun
Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markQR Codes

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Location

1085 Mission Street, San Francisco CA 94103

Directions

