Birria El Compa

Authentic Birria Tatemada from Jalisco

3111 S. Valley View Blvd

Popular Items

QUESO TACO DE RES$4.75
(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
STREET TACOS$3.00
ORDEN BIRRIA DE CHIVO$17.00
Oven Roasted Goat, with 4 hand made corn tortillas and consome.
TACO DORADO RES$3.75
(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
MENUDO ESPECIAL$13.50
Menudo Blanco estilo Guadalajara, sin grano, con Pata, Panal o librito.
QUESO TACO CHIVO$4.75
(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
ORDEN BIRRIA DE RES$17.00
Beef Barbacoa, with 4 hand made corn tortillas and consome
QUESADILLA DE RES$7.00
Beef Barbacoa with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla
TACO BLANDITO DE RES$4.25
(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla
HORCHATA DE FRESA$3.25
Guadalajara's famous strawberry drink
3111 S. Valley View Blvd

Las Vegas NV

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
