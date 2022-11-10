  • Home
  • Las Vegas
  • Krung Siam Thai Restaurant & Bar - Las Vegas - 3755 Spring Mountain Road
Krung Siam Thai Restaurant & Bar - Las Vegas 3755 Spring Mountain Road

No reviews yet

3755 Spring Mountain Road

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Starters

Half Dozen Oysters

$20.00

Our Seasonal Choice of Oysters served with Thai Seafood Sauce, Sweet Chili Paste and Fried Shallots

Ribeye Steak Crying Tiger

$25.00

Cognac Marinated 10oz USDA Choice Rib-Eye Steak, served with Thai Tamarind Sauce

Salmon Carpaccio

$16.00

Sashimi Style Scottish Salmon with Yum Yum Sauce, Ponzu and a Touch of Thai Seafood Sauce

Satay

Satay

$16.00

Famous Turmeric Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, served with Thai Peanut Sauce and Cucumber Salad

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Served with Spicy Tamarind Sauce

Baked Mussel

$16.00

Served with Spicy Chili-Lime Sauce

Spring Rolls

$14.00

Vegetable Crispy Spring Rolls served with Plum Sauce

Crazy Wings

Crazy Wings

$15.00

Thai Style of Buffalo Wings

Fried Pork Belly

$15.00

Fried Marinated Pork Belly served with (Nam Prik Num) a Lightly Spicy Northern Style Grilled Green Chili Paste

Thai Shrimp Sashimi

$15.00

Raw Shrimps served with Thai Spicy Chili-Lime Sauce

Grilled Jumbo Squid

Grilled Jumbo Squid

$25.00

Served with Thai Chili-Lime Garlic Sauce

Soups

Tom Yum Bowl

WORLD FAMOUS Hot & Sour Soup with The Aromatic Thai Herbs

Tom Yum Pot

Tom Yum Pot

WORLD FAMOUS Hot & Sour Soup with The Aromatic Thai Herbs

Tom Kha Bowl

A Mildly Creamy Coconut Soup with a Unique Aroma of Galangal

Tom Kha Pot

A Mildly Creamy Coconut Soup with a Unique Aroma of Galangal

Salads

Papaya Salad

$15.00

A Thai Style Sweet, Tangy and Refreshing Crunchy Papaya Salad with Toasted Peanut

Larb

$16.00

Poached Ground Meat with Fresh Mint and Thai Herbs with Thai Sweet, Sour, and Salty Salad Dressing

Thai Style Ribeye Steak Salad

$25.00

Grilled USDA Choice Rib-eye Sliced and Seasoned with Thai Salad Dressing

Desserts

Fried Banana Only

$8.00

Fried Banana with Ice Cream

$11.00

Ice Cream

$8.00+

Roti with Condensed Milk

$8.00

Roti with Ice Cream

$11.00

Sticky Rice with Ice Cream

$11.00

Sticky Rice With Lychee

$11.00

Sticky Rice with Mango

$13.00

Sweet Sticky Rice Only

$6.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$13.00

Chocolate Cake

$13.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Thai Coffee

$5.00

Thai Tea

$5.00

Fiji Water

$6.00

Perrier

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Fresh Young Coconut Juice

$8.00

Fever Tree Club Soda

$7.00

Perrier 16.9

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Fresh Orange Juice

$10.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

IPA

$7.00

Hazy IPA

$7.00

Small Thai Beer

$7.00

Large Thai Beer

$12.00

Pitcher Beer

$20.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Classic Cocktails

Bourbon Old Fashioned

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

French75

$14.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Irish Mule

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Long Island

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Rye Old Fashioned

$20.00

Sex On The Beach

$14.00

Virgin Cocktail

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

White Russian

$14.00

KS Signature Cocktails

Bangkok Manhattan

$16.00

Bangkok Mule

$14.00

Frozen Siam

$14.00

Lemon-Honey Thai Tea

$14.00

Lemongrass Collins

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Muay Thai Punch

$14.00

Siam Mojito

$20.00

Strawberry Infused Mekhong

$16.00

Summer Breeze

$14.00

Thai Basil Juleps

$14.00

Liquor

Cognac

$15.00+

Gin

$12.00+

Tequila

$12.00+

Vodka

$13.00+

Whiskey

$12.00+

Sake

$10.00

Sake (BT)

$55.00

*Corkage Fee

$30.00

Mixologist Specials

Mango Paradise

$18.00

Cherry Aum Aum

$14.00

Pete's 47

$14.00

Nuttika

$14.00

March 85

$16.00

Thai Old Fashioned

$18.00

Yaowarat Old Fashioned

$18.00

Wine

Chablis, Patrick Puize

$12.00

Chardonnay, Harken Berrel Fermented

$14.00

Chardonnay, Plumpjack

$14.00

Pinot Blanc, J Wilkes

$10.00

Riesling, Carl Loewen

$12.00

Riesling, J Lohr

$10.00

Riesling, Leitz Dragon Stone

$12.00

Riesling, Salbach

$10.00

Riesling Kabinett, Scholoss Saarstein

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Cade

$14.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Crowded House

$14.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Broadside

$13.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Clos Du Val

$15.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Kenwood

$15.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Treana

$13.00

Malbec, Catena

$12.00

Pinot Noir, Cambria

$12.00

Pinot Noir, Sean Minor

$11.00

Pinot Noir, Valravn

$11.00

Blend, Opus One 2009

$550.00

Blend, Opus One 2010

$650.00

Blend, Ornellaia

$400.00

Cabernet Franc, Paragidm Estate Bottled

$189.00

Cabernet Sauvingnon, Adaptation

$95.00

Cabernet Sauvingnon, Cade

$160.00

Cabernet Sauvingnon, Chateau

$240.00

Cabernet Sauvingnon, Clos Du Val

$55.00

Cabernet Sauvingnon, Dunn

$270.00

Cabernet Sauvingnon, Frank Family

$65.00

Cabernet Sauvingnon, Matthiasson

$90.00

Cabernet Sauvingnon, Mt. Brave

$110.00

Cabernet Sauvingnon, Silver Oak

$265.00

Cabernet Sauvingnon, Smith & Hook

$65.00

Cabernet Sauvingnon, Treana

$52.00

Cabernet Sauvingnon, Turnbull

$95.00

Cabernet Sauvingon, Broadside

$52.00

Cabernet Sauvingon, Kenwood

$60.00

Chablis, Patrick Piuze

$48.00

Chardonnay, Dumol

$52.00

Chardonnay, Plumjack

$52.00

Chardonney, Harken Barrel Fermented

$55.00

Malbec, Catena

$48.00

MosCato D' Asti, Felice

$32.00

Pinot Noir, Cambria

$48.00

Pinot Noir, Dumol

$54.00

Pinot Noir, Failla

$85.00

Pinot Noir, Merry Edwards

$60.00

Pinot Noir, Sean Minor

$44.00

Pinot Noir, Valravn

$44.00

Prosecco, Le Dolci Colline Brut

$40.00

Riesling, J Lohr

$40.00

Riesling Auslese, Joh Jos Prum (375ml)

$50.00

Riesling Kabinett, Donnhoff 2018

$55.00

Riesling Kabinett, Donnhoff 2020

$50.00

Riesling Kabinett, Joh Jos Prum 2019

$55.00

Riesling Spatlese, Donnhoff 2018

$45.00

Riesling Spatlese, Joh Jos Prum 2009

$80.00

Riesling Spatlese, Joh Jos Prum 2012

$75.00

Riesling, Hexamer

$65.00

Riesling, Schloss Saarstein

$48.00

Riesling, Selbach Oster

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Cade

$55.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Crowded House

$55.00

Savage Blanc De Blancs

$32.00

Syrah, Optik

$95.00

Traditional Dishes

Basil

Pad Thai

Yellow Curry

Panang Curry

Thai Fried Rice

Pad Z U

Drunken Noodle

Chef's Favorites

Isan Platter

$39.00

Crab Fried Rice

$26.00

Garlic Shrimps

$26.00

Kana Moo Grob

$26.00

Beef Noodle Soup

$20.00

Short Rib Massaman

$40.00

Salmon Panang

$34.00

Side Dishes

Bowl of Rice

$2.00

Pot of Rice

$5.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Steamed Noodle

$3.00

Ka Nom Jeen

$3.00

Steamed Vegetable

$5.00

Peanut Sauce

$5.00

Seafood Sauce

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Over Easy Egg

$2.00

Off the Menu

Tomahawk Steak

$79.00

Grilled Lobster

$39.00

Lobster Padthai

$45.00

Seabass

$41.00

Catch of the Day

$42.00

Hom Mok Talay

$29.00

Baby Back Rib Half

$19.00

Baby Back Rib Full

$34.00

Grilled Tiger Prawns Scampi

$38.00

Shrimp Tamarind Sauce

$26.00

TAPAS Menus

Tapas : Salmon Larb

$8.00

Tapas : Yellowtail Tuna

$8.00

Tapas : Chicken Lollipop

$8.00

Tapas : Chilean Seabass

$8.00

Tapas : Salmon Carpaccio

$8.00

Tapas : Crab Cake

$8.00

Tapas : Pork Belly Thai Tea

$8.00

Tapas : Lamb Chop

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
A Passion for Thai Cooking

Location

3755 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Directions

