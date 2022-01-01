Go
Toast

Brennan's

Established in 2003, Brennan's is a Central West End, Saint Louis neighborhood bar, offering a wide selection of spirits, wine, beer and provisions.

316 North Euclid

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

316 North Euclid

Saint Louis MO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mission Taco Joint

No reviews yet

#crushmissiontaco

Bar Italia Ristorante

No reviews yet

Authentic & Original, since 1983.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bowood by Niche

No reviews yet

Bowood by Niche is the latest concept by Chef Gerard Craft, located in the former home of Café Osage within Bowood Farms in the Central West End.
The newest addition to the Niche Food Group family offers elegantly simple brunch fare (with a nod to Italy) in a light-filled, urban garden oasis setting.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston