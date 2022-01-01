Brennan's
Established in 2003, Brennan's is a Central West End, Saint Louis neighborhood bar, offering a wide selection of spirits, wine, beer and provisions.
316 North Euclid
Location
Saint Louis MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
