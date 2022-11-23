Restaurant header imageView gallery

Up Down St. Louis

review star

No reviews yet

405 North Euclid Avenue

Saint Louis, MO 63115

Popular Items

Meat
Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Pizza

18" Pizzas - Single Topping Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$20.00
Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00
Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$20.00

Custom 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

$20.00

18" Pizzas - Specialty

Meat

Meat

$25.00
Mona Lisa

Mona Lisa

$25.00
Bacon Mac n' Cheese

Bacon Mac n' Cheese

$25.00
Buffalo Mac n' Cheese

Buffalo Mac n' Cheese

$25.00
Jalapeño Popper

Jalapeño Popper

$25.00
Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$25.00
BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$25.00
Cajun Chicken

Cajun Chicken

$25.00
Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$25.00

Build Your Own Specialty Pizza

$25.00

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$15.00

To Go Drinks

Bud Light (6 pack)

$14.00

Budweiser (6 pack)

$14.00

Busch (6 pack)

$14.00

Busch Light (6 pack)

$14.00

Craft Beers (4 pack)

$14.00

White Claw (6 Pack)

$16.00

High Noon (6 pack)

$18.00

Four Hands Seltzer (6 pack)

$18.00

Miller Lite (6 pack)

$16.00

Coors Lite (6 pack)

$14.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon (6 pack)

$14.00

Stag (6 pack)

$14.00

Montucky Cold Snack (6 pack)

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Up-Down is a 21+ arcade bar in St. Louis' vibrant Central West End, featuring arcade video games, pinball, skee ball, a pet-friendly rooftop patio, cocktails, craft beers on tap and pizza by the slice.

Location

405 North Euclid Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63115

Directions

Up Down St. Louis image
Up Down St. Louis image

