Up Down St. Louis
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Up-Down is a 21+ arcade bar in St. Louis' vibrant Central West End, featuring arcade video games, pinball, skee ball, a pet-friendly rooftop patio, cocktails, craft beers on tap and pizza by the slice.
Location
405 North Euclid Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63115
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Central West End
4.8 • 1,458
389 N Euclid Ave St. Louis, MO 63108
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Saint Louis
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurant
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurant
More near Saint Louis