Brewsky's Omaha

Javi's Tacos

No reviews yet

Javier Trujillo Villa brings 21 years of restaurant experience and his authentic Mexican touch to the Omaha, NE area ~ The #JavisTacosTeam opened our doors on August 18th, 2020, and appreciate all the local support!

Come join Javi and the entire Javi's Taco Team today for breakfast, lunch, or dinner!!!

