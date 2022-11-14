- Home
Jams American Grill Legacy
No reviews yet
17070 Wright Plaza
Omaha, NE 68130
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
APPETIZERS (Deep Copy)
Bread
Bruschetta
parmesan, basil pesto, balsamic reduction, tomato relish
Chef's Soup
Crispy Ravioli
mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, tomato basil sauce, baby arugula
French Onion Soup
Hand Cut Frittes
Hoisin Chicken Tenders
cashew sauce, toasted sesame seeds, curry peanuts, green curry slaw
Jams Nachos
braised short rib or grilled chicken, cilantro crema, salsa, fresh jalapeños, black bean and bacon refried beans
Lavosh
Chef's Choice - Please ask server for details
Lettuce Wraps
sesame chicken, napa cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, soba noodles, cashew dipping sauce, curry peanutes
Meatballs
tomato basil sauce, garlic parmesan toast
Onion Rings
red chili cornmeal breaded, jalapeño ketchup
Pot Stickers
ginger pork, hoisin bbq, curry peanuts, green curry slaw
Rangoon Egg Rolls
spicy plum sauce, green curry slaw, curry peanuts
SALADS (Deep Copy)
DD Bread
Small Field Salad
crisp green, parmesan cheese, crouton, roasted walnuts, choice of dressing
Small Caesar
Large Field
crisp greens, parmesan, croutons, roasted walnuts, choice of dressing
Large Caesar
garlic-parmesan croutons, grana padano, fried capers
DD Coconut Chicken Salad
fried coconut chicken, artichoke hearts, avocado, swiss, tomato, red onions, croutons, almonds, field greens, creamy herb mustard dressing, raspberry sauce
DD Crab Cake Salad
two crab cakes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon, red onions, tomato, avocado, creamy creole red pepper dressing
DD Dave's Salad
grilled chicken, bacon, croutons, tomato, red onion, swiss, walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette, apple bear mayonnaise
DD Power Salad
baby spinach, arugula, shaved brussel sprouts, dried apricots, toasted almonds, red onion, green onions, quinoa, chickpeas, dried figs, crumbled feta, lemon vinaigrette
DD Texas Chopped Salad
avocado, black beans, tomatoes, jicama, green onions, corn, crispy tortillas, jack cheese, creamy herb mustard dressing, bourbon bbq
DD Whiskey Steak Cobb
char grilled flat iron, avocado, chopped egg, maytag blue cheese, cherry tomato, green onion, bacon, green beans, sherry vinaigrette, basil aioli
DD Veggie, Couscous
baby spinach, arugula, zucchini, edamame, green beans, broccoli, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, kalmata olives, hard cooked egg, pine nuts, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
OLE! OLE! OLE! (Deep Copy)
Chicken Enchilada
grilled chicken, flour tortilla, verde sauce, jack cheese, salsa, southwest sour cream, red chili rice
Jams Fish Tacos
choice of beer battered mahi or blacked mahi, flour tortillas, avocado, pico, red cabbage, crema, red chlli rice, chipotle black beans
Lobster Tacos
tempura beer battered lobster, fried flour tortilla, pineapple habanero pico de salsa, arbol chili aioli, red cabbage, cilantro, havarti cheese, smoked gouda white cheddar mac & cheese
Short Rib Tacos
smoked chili-tomato jam, crema, red cabbage, jack cheese, smoked gouda white cheddar mac & cheese
Shrimp Tostada
tequila lime glazed shrimp, santa fe vegetable salad, ancho jack, red chili rice, chipotle black beans, red chili mayo
Carnitas Enchilada
grilled angus flat iron steak, sautee portabellos, ancho jack cheese, corn salsa, red chili aioli, fresh julienned jalapeño, red chili rice
CLASSICS (Deep Copy)
Bucatini
choice of house-ground meatballs or parmesan chicken, tomato basil sauce, parmesan bread
Fish & Chips
atlantic cod, slaw, tarter sauce
Rico's Hot Turkey
open faced on toasted sourdough, roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, red pepper cafe, sautee vegetables
Midtown Meatloaf
open faced on toasted sourdough, whipped potatoes, green beans, baby carrots, and red pepper gravy. Sorry, no onion rings during limited operations.
Jams MAC & CHEESE
gouda, white cheddar, poblano bacon bread crumbs
Steak Frites
whiskey marinated flat iron, herb-mustard butter, hand-cut fries, peppercorn aioli
SANDWICHES (Deep Copy)
Crab Cake Burger
swiss, red onion, tomato, cajun red pepper sauce
Jams Burger
house blend ground beef brisket, chuck
Parmesan Chicken
grilled ciabatta bread, tomato-basil sauce, mozzarella, bacon, spinach, tomato, red onion, basil aioli
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
slow roasted short rib, gouda, oven roasted tomatoes, sliced jalapeños, horseradish cilantro pesto
Skyscraper Vegetable
grilled portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers. spinach, breaded and fried eggplant. red onions, tomato, basil aioli, melted mozzarella
Sourdough Turkey
swiss, avocado, bacon, tomato, arugula, tarragon mustard mayo, balsamic onion marmalade
Tuna Melt
toasted sourdough, cheddar, oven roasted tomatoes, romaine lettuce
SIDES (Deep Copy)
DESSERTS (Deep Copy)
FEATURED DRINKS (Deep Copy)
Seasonal Sangria
Italian red wine infused with fresh fruits. Fortified with Absolut Apple & Peach Brandy!
Signature Bloody Mary
BTL Jams Pinot Noir
BTL JAMS Private Label Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Jams Chardonnay (Deep Copy)
House margarita
Moscow mule
GL JAMS Private Label Pinot Noir (Deep Copy)
KID'S MENU (Deep Copy)
WHITE WINES BY THE GLASS
GL Round Pond Sauvignon Blanc
GL Chandon Brut
GL Avissi Prosecco
GL JAMS Private Label Chardonnay
GL Wente Riva Ranch Chardonnay
GL Alois Lageder Pinot Grigio
GL Shinas Estate Sweet Justice Moscato
GL Dr. Loosen Riesling
GL Champs de Provence Rose
GL jAMS Cab
RED WINES BY THE GLASS
GL JAMS Private Label Pinot Noir
GL Benton Lane Pinot Noir
GL Meiomi Pinot Noir
GL Goldschmidt 'Chelsea' Merlot
GL Seghesio Zinfandel
GL JAMS Private Label Cabernet Sauvignon
GL Treana Cabernet Sauvignon
GL Nippozano Cianti Classico
GL Tournon 'Mathilda' Shiraz
WHITE WINE BOTTLES
BTL Wente Chardonnay
BTL Jams Chardonnay
BTL Copain Chardonnay
BTL Rombauer Chardonnay
BTL Cakebread Chardonnay
BTL Flowers Chardonnay
BTL Neyers Chardonnay
BTL Girard Chardonnay
BTL Raeburn Chardonnay
BTL Dr Loosen Riesling
BTL Eroica Riesling
BTL Sweet Justice Moscato
BTL Round Pond Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Starborough
BTL Honig Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Alois Lageder Pinot Grigio
BTL King Estate Pinot Gris
BTL Champs De Provance
BTL Trimbach Gewürztraminer
BTL Cristom Viognier
BTL Pieropan Suave
BTL (187ml) Chandon Brut
BTL Avissi Prosecco
BTL Chateau de Bligny
BTL Vueve Cliqout
BTL Mumm Brut Rose
BTL (375ml) Greut
BTL Don Rudolofo Brut Rose
RED WINE BOTTLES
BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir
BTL Benton Lane Pinot Noir
BTL Calera Pinot Noir
BTL Jam Private Label Pinot Noir
BTL Belle Glos 'Dairyman' Pinot Noir
BTL Rodney Strong Pinot Noir
BTL Luna Pinot Noir
BTL Clos Pegase Merlot
BTL Duckhorn Merlot
BTL Goldschmidt Merlot
BTL Seghesio Zinfandel
BTL St. Amant Zinfandel
BTL Robert Biale Zinfandel
BTL L' Ecole Frenchtown Red Blend
BTL Disciples Red Blend
BTL Papillion Red Blend
BTL Neyers GSM Red Blend
BTL 8 years in the Dessert Red Blend
BTL Frequency GSM Red Blend
BTL Tensley Sirah
BTL Staggs' Leap Petite Syrah
BTL Staggs' Leap Artemis Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Caymus Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Frank Family Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL JAMS Private Label Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Treana Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Kenwood 'Six Ridges' Cabernet
BTL Louis Martini Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Rodney Strong Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Simi ' Landslide' Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Trefethan Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Trinchero Mario's Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Lancaster Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Domaine Les Haut Cances
BTL Les Cadrans
BTL Domaine Chevelier
BTL Chapoutier 'Belleruche'
BTL Valdisanti Super Tuscan
BTL Nipozzano Cianti Classico
BTL Numanthia
WHISKEY
Angel's Envy
Basil Hayden
Benchmark
Blanton's
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Rye
Bulliet
Seagrams 7
Crown Royal
E.H. Taylor
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig
Green Spot
Jack Daniel's
Jameson
Jefferson's Ocean
Jim Bean
Knob Creek
Maker's Mark
Michter's
Whistle Pig Rye
Southern Comfort
Woodford Reserve
Fireball
Willett Rye
Templeton Rye
Screwball
Sazerac Rye
VODKA
TEQUILA
SCOTCH
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Jams, an Omaha restaurant legacy, is an American Grill that offers a melting pot of different styles and varieties of food dishes containing high-quality ingredients paired with the optional cold drink or creative cocktail.
17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha, NE 68130