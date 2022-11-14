Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Jams American Grill Legacy

No reviews yet

17070 Wright Plaza

Omaha, NE 68130

Popular Items

Coconut Chicken Salad

APPETIZERS

Crispy Ravioli

$15.00

mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, tomato basil sauce, baby arugula

Hoisin Chicken Tenders

$16.00

cashew sauce, toasted sesame seeds, curry peanuts, green curry slaw

Meatballs

$14.00

tomato basil sauce, garlic parmesan toast

Pot Stickers

$14.00

ginger pork, hoisin bbq, curry peanuts, green curry slaw

Small Field Salad

$9.00

crisp green, parmesan cheese, crouton, roasted walnuts, choice of dressing

Jams Nachos

$15.00

braised short rib or grilled chicken, cilantro crema, salsa, fresh jalapeños, black bean and bacon refried beans

Lavosh

$14.00

Chef's Choice - Please ask server for details

Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

sesame chicken, napa cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, soba noodles, cashew dipping sauce, curry peanutes

Bruschetta

$11.00

parmesan, basil pesto, balsamic reduction, tomato relish

SALADS

Bread on Request Only

Small Caesar

$10.00

Large Caesar

$15.00

garlic-parmesan croutons, grana padano, fried capers

Small Field Salad

$9.00

crisp green, parmesan cheese, crouton, roasted walnuts, choice of dressing

Large Field

$12.00

crisp greens, parmesan, croutons, roasted walnuts, choice of dressing

Coconut Chicken Salad

$20.00+

fried coconut chicken, artichoke hearts, avocado, swiss, tomato, red onions, croutons, almonds, field greens, creamy herb mustard dressing, raspberry sauce

Crab Cake Salad

$25.00+

two crab cakes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon, red onions, tomato, avocado, creamy creole red pepper dressing

Dave's Salad

$19.00+

grilled chicken, bacon, croutons, tomato, red onion, swiss, walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette, apple bear mayonnaise

Power Salad

$16.00+

baby spinach, arugula, shaved brussel sprouts, dried apricots, toasted almonds, red onion, green onions, quinoa, chickpeas, dried figs, crumbled feta, lemon vinaigrette

Texas Chopped Salad

$16.00+

avocado, black beans, tomatoes, jicama, green onions, corn, crispy tortillas, jack cheese, creamy herb mustard dressing, bourbon bbq

Veggie, Couscous

$18.00+

baby spinach, arugula, zucchini, edamame, green beans, broccoli, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, kalmata olives, hard cooked egg, pine nuts, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Whiskey Steak Cobb

$25.00+

char grilled flat iron, avocado, chopped egg, maytag blue cheese, cherry tomato, green onion, bacon, green beans, sherry vinaigrette, basil aioli

OLE! OLE! OLE!

Chicken Enchilada

$20.00

grilled chicken, flour tortilla, verde sauce, jack cheese, salsa, southwest sour cream, red chili rice

Short Rib Tacos

$19.00

smoked chili-tomato jam, crema, red cabbage, jack cheese, smoked gouda white cheddar mac & cheese

Carnitas Enchilada

$21.00

grilled angus flat iron steak, sautee portabellos, ancho jack cheese, corn salsa, red chili aioli, fresh julienned jalapeño, red chili rice

Jams Fish Tacos

$20.00

choice of beer battered mahi or blacked mahi, flour tortillas, avocado, pico, red cabbage, crema, red chlli rice, chipotle black beans

Lobster Tacos

$25.00

tempura beer battered lobster, fried flour tortilla, pineapple habanero pico de salsa, arbol chili aioli, red cabbage, cilantro, havarti cheese, smoked gouda white cheddar mac & cheese

CLASSICS

Bucatini

$20.00

choice of house-ground meatballs or parmesan chicken, tomato basil sauce, parmesan bread

Rico's Hot Turkey

$19.00

open faced on toasted sourdough, roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, red pepper cafe, sautee vegetables

Midtown Meatloaf

$19.00

open faced on toasted sourdough, whipped potatoes, green beans, baby carrots, and red pepper gravy. Sorry, no onion rings during limited operations.

Jams MAC & CHEESE

$15.00

gouda, white cheddar, poblano bacon bread crumbs

Steak Frites

$34.00

whiskey marinated flat iron, herb-mustard butter, hand-cut fries, peppercorn aioli

Fish & Chips

$20.00

atlantic cod, slaw, tarter sauce

SANDWICHES

Jams Burger

$15.00

house blend ground beef brisket, chuck

Jams Bacon Cheddar Burger

$16.00

Our classic burger with cheddar and crispy bacon

Parmesan Chicken

$17.00

grilled ciabatta bread, tomato-basil sauce, mozzarella, bacon, spinach, tomato, red onion, basil aioli

Sourdough Turkey

$16.00

swiss, avocado, bacon, tomato, arugula, tarragon mustard mayo, balsamic onion marmalade

Crab Cake Buger

$16.00

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$17.00

slow roasted short rib, gouda, oven roasted tomatoes, sliced jalapeños, horseradish cilantro pesto

Tuna Melt

$14.00

toasted sourdough, cheddar, oven roasted tomatoes, romaine lettuce

KID'S MENU

Kid Bucatini and Meatball

$8.00

Kid Burger w/Fries

$8.00

Kid Cheese Quesadilla w/Fries

$8.00

Kid Cheeseburger w/Fries

$8.00

Kid Chicken Quesadilla w/Fries

$8.00

Kid Chicken Tender and Fries

$8.00

Kid Mac N Chz

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chz w/Fries

$8.00

SIDES

Avocado

$3.00

3 Bacon Strips

$4.00

Chicken Breast

$8.00

Chipotle Black Beans

$4.00

One Coconut Chicken Strip

$3.00

Small Side Steak

$13.00

French Fries

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Pint Of Dressing

$10.00

Red Chili Rice

$5.00

Sautee Veggies

$6.00

Poblano Slaw

$3.00

White Cheddar Mac

$6.00

Saute Shrimp

$7.00

SOFT DRINKS

To Go Beverage

$1.00

BEER

Mix & Match 6 Pack

$18.00

WHITE WINES BY THE GLASS

GL Round Pond Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GL Chandon Brut

$15.00

GL Avissi Prosecco

$9.00

GL JAMS Private Label Chardonnay

$8.00

GL Wente Riva Ranch Chardonnay

$10.00

GL Alois Lageder Pinot Grigio

$11.00

GL Shinas Estate Sweet Justice Moscato

$10.00

GL Dr. Loosen Riesling

$9.00

GL Champs de Provence Rose

$10.00

GL jAMS Cab

$10.00

RED WINES BY THE GLASS

GL JAMS Private Label Pinot Noir

$8.00

GL Benton Lane Pinot Noir

$10.00

GL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$13.00

GL Goldschmidt 'Chelsea' Merlot

$11.00

GL Seghesio Zinfandel

$11.00

GL JAMS Private Label Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

GL Treana Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

GL Nippozano Cianti Classico

$11.00

GL Tournon 'Mathilda' Shiraz

$9.00

WHITE WINE BOTTLES

BTL Wente Chardonnay

$50.00

BTL Jams Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Copain Chardonnay

$75.00

BTL Rombauer Chardonnay

$90.00

BTL Cakebread Chardonnay

$100.00

BTL Flowers Chardonnay

$75.00

BTL Neyers Chardonnay

$60.00

BTL Girard Chardonnay

$55.00

BTL Raeburn Chardonnay

$50.00

BTL Dr Loosen Riesling

$38.00

BTL Eroica Riesling

$45.00

BTL Sweet Justice Moscato

$40.00

BTL Round Pond Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

BTL Starborough

$36.00

BTL Honig Sauvignon Blanc

$50.00

BTL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

BTL Alois Lageder Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL King Estate Pinot Gris

$50.00

BTL Champs De Provance

$42.00

BTL Trimbach Gewürztraminer

$100.00Out of stock

BTL Cristom Viognier

$70.00

BTL Pieropan Suave

$80.00

BTL (187ml) Chandon Brut

$15.00

BTL Avissi Prosecco

$36.00Out of stock

BTL Chateau de Bligny

$75.00

BTL Vueve Cliqout

$130.00

BTL Mumm Brut Rose

$100.00

BTL (375ml) Greut

$25.00

BTL Don Rudolofo Brut Rose

$36.00

RED WINE BOTTLES

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTL Benton Lane Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTL Calera Pinot Noir

$55.00

BTL Jam Private Label Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL Belle Glos 'Dairyman' Pinot Noir

$100.00

BTL Rodney Strong Pinot Noir

$45.00

BTL Luna Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTL Clos Pegase Merlot

$55.00

BTL Duckhorn Merlot

$75.00

BTL Goldschmidt Merlot

$50.00

BTL Seghesio Zinfandel

$45.00

BTL St. Amant Zinfandel

$55.00

BTL Robert Biale Zinfandel

$100.00

BTL L' Ecole Frenchtown Red Blend

$70.00

BTL Disciples Red Blend

$90.00

BTL Papillion Red Blend

$130.00

BTL Neyers GSM Red Blend

$55.00

BTL 8 years in the Dessert Red Blend

$90.00Out of stock

BTL Frequency GSM Red Blend

$65.00

BTL Tensley Sirah

$65.00

BTL Staggs' Leap Petite Syrah

$80.00

BTL Staggs' Leap Artemis Cabernet Sauvignon

$110.00

BTL Caymus Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$150.00

BTL Frank Family Cabernet Sauvignon

$85.00

BTL JAMS Private Label Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

BTL Treana Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00

BTL Kenwood 'Six Ridges' Cabernet

$45.00

BTL Louis Martini Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$80.00

BTL Rodney Strong Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

$85.00Out of stock

BTL Simi ' Landslide' Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00

BTL Trefethan Cabernet Sauvignon

$70.00

BTL Trinchero Mario's Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00

BTL Lancaster Cabernet Sauvignon

$120.00

BTL Domaine Les Haut Cances

$52.00

BTL Les Cadrans

$65.00

BTL Domaine Chevelier

$65.00

BTL Chapoutier 'Belleruche'

$40.00

BTL Valdisanti Super Tuscan

$100.00

BTL Nipozzano Cianti Classico

$55.00

BTL Numanthia

$95.00

WHISKEY

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Benchmark

$6.00

Blanton's

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Bulliet

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

E.H. Taylor

$10.00Out of stock

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Green Spot

$14.00

Jack Daniel's

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$14.00

Jim Bean

$6.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Michter's

$10.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$14.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Fireball

$7.00

Willett Rye

$11.00

Templeton Rye

$10.00

Screwball

$7.00

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

VODKA

Brickway

$6.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Absolut Vanilla

$7.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Chopin

$10.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Grey Goose L' Orange

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Tito's

$7.00

Wheatly

$7.00

TEQUILA

Olmeca Altos

$7.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Cenote Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$10.00

Azunia Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio

$10.00

SCOTCH

Dewars

$8.00

Coal Ila

$16.00

Glenfiddich 12

$12.00

Glenfiddich 18

$26.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Glenlivet 18

$26.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Lagavulin

$22.00Out of stock

Laphroigh 10

$14.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Oban 14

$20.00

Glen Moray (Well)

$8.00

GIN

Bombay

$6.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tangerauy

$8.00

Uncle Val's

$9.00

Aviation

$9.00
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Jams, an Omaha restaurant legacy, is an American Grill that offers a melting pot of different styles and varieties of food dishes containing high-quality ingredients paired with the optional cold drink or creative cocktail.

17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha, NE 68130

