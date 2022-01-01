Broadstone

The Dead Rabbit

The Dead Rabbit was created by Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry, two guys who had already opened a cocktail bar named the world’s best back in their home city of Belfast, Ireland. And they wanted to do it all again, here in New York. But differently.

Inspired by the history of The Dead Rabbit gang, Sean and Jack built a bar that’s fiercely Irish with an American accent. In a five story 19th century townhouse, we offer three distinctly different dining and drinking experiences. It’s a concept that works, and we remain the world’s most awarded pub.

In the Taproom, craic reins supreme. In the Parlor, cocktails are king, and in The Occasional Room, tavern traditions take center stage. The Dead Rabbit isn’t just the best of both worlds, it’s the best of all worlds.

