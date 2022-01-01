Brunch - Milwaukee
Brunch is a modern breakfast and lunch restaurant serving upscale fare while providing a fun, cheerful environment!
We Cater!
FRENCH FRIES
714 N Milwaukee St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
714 N Milwaukee St
Milwaukee WI
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Flannery's
Come in and enjoy!
Whitetail
Come in and enjoy!
Mo's A Place for Steaks
Come in and enjoy!
Amilinda
Come in and enjoy!