Brunch - Milwaukee

Brunch is a modern breakfast and lunch restaurant serving upscale fare while providing a fun, cheerful environment!
FRENCH FRIES

714 N Milwaukee St • $$

Avg 4.2 (2211 reviews)

Popular Items

2 Eggs$3.00
Brunch Scramble$13.00
sausage links, bacon, scrambled eggs, onions, tomato, cheddar cheese, on top of crispy breakfast potatoes
Hash Browns$5.00
Basic Brunch$11.00
two eggs any style, choice of breakfast meat (see a la carte), side of breakfast potatoes
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
chorizo, pico de gallo, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, side of waffle fries
Harvest Hash$12.00
hash browns, mushrooms, onions, Brussel sprouts, seasonal veggies
Chicken & Waffle$14.00
house breaded and marinated crispy chicken, Belgian waffle, sriracha aioli, whipped maple honey butter, spicy. side of waffle fries
Milwaukee Street$12.00
sausage links, bacon, onions, cheddar cheese
Cheesesteak Omelette$13.00
Philly cheesesteak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, Muenster cheese
Bacon$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

714 N Milwaukee St

Milwaukee WI

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
