Cactus Restaurant

Since 1990 we have been offering innovative Southwestern, Mexican and Spanish cuisine from our humble Madison Park restaurant. Home to Seattle’s first tapas bar, we continue to innovate with seasonal menus and hand crafted cocktails in our six Puget Sound locations.

2820 ALKI AVENUE SW

Popular Items

Salsa (Only)$2.00
This is only for salsa. If you want guacamole or chips, those items also need to be selected and purchased.
Skirt Steak Salad$25.00
Grilled St. Helens skirt steak, mixed greens, bacon, pico de
gallo, red onion escabeche, avocado, Point Reyes Farmstead
Blue Cheese, chipotle–balsamic vinaigrette.
Chips (Only)$2.00
This is only for chips. If you want guacamole or salsa, those items also need to be selected and purchased.
Cactus Margarita (Single Serving)$9.50
When life gives you limes, make a margarita. One of the great things to come out of the pandemic is that you can enjoy a Cactus Margarita at home! The classic. Pueblo Viejo Blanco Tequila, organic agave nectar, fresh-squeezed lime juice.
Traditional Guacamole$8.50
Crushed Hass avocados, cilantro, lime, onion and serrano chiles. Comes with our house made chips and fresh salsa casera.
Green Enchilada$16.00
Blue corn tortillas, shredded chicken, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, sour cream.
Tex Mex Queso$10.00
Green chile–cheese dip, housemade chorizo, red onion, cilantro, tortilla chips.
Burrita Brisket Lenera$17.00
Applewood smoked brisket, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, cumin black beans, New Mexico green chile sauce, buttermilk crema.
Location

2820 ALKI AVENUE SW

SEATTLE WA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
