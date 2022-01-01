Go
Cafe Coyote image

Cafe Coyote

Open today 7:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarHalf

10654 Reviews

$$

2461 San Diego Ave

San Diego, CA 92110

Popular Items

Guacamole$9.95
Avocadoes mashed fresh daily with tomatoes, onions, cilantro & jalapeños (very mild spice!) Served with chips.
Bag of Chips
Fried corn tortilla chips.
Mexican Protein Bowl$15.95
A large bowl filled with Mexican rice, black beans and your choice of shredded beef, chicken or carnitas. Topped with lettuce, cheeses, olives, guacamole, sour cream and salsa fresca.
Grande Quesadilla$9.95
A grande flour tortilla filled with melted cheese. Add shredded beef, chicken or carne asada optional. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream and salsa fresca.
Coyote Burrito Plate$13.95
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, cheese and your choice of meat. Served with a side of rice.
Salsa
Freshly made salsa served with chips.
Fruit Margarita
Pick Your Favorite Fruit Margarita! ***Persons ordering alcohol MUST be 21+. All Alcohol MUST be purchased with a meal. If there is no meal purchased- the order will be cancelled. A valid ID is required when receiving the alcohol.***
Carnitas Plate$18.95
Tender pieces of pork slow cooked in Mexico's traditional style. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, salsa fresca, onions, cilantro and lime.
Bean & Cheese Burrito Plate$9.95
A large flour tortilla filled with refried beans and mixed cheeses. Served with a side of rice.
California Burrito Plate$15.95
A large flour tortilla filled with carne asada, french fries and melted cheeses. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Attributes and Amenities

check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego CA 92110

Directions

