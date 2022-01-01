Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fred's Mexican Cafe - San Diego

2,485 Reviews

$$

2470 San Diego Ave

San Diego, CA 92110

Order Again

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coca Cola

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Cran Juice

$3.50

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$5.50

Grapefruit Topo

$4.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Mr. Pibb

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Red Bull Emp

$2.00

Red Bull SF

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.25

Sprite

$3.50

Squirt

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Togo Soda

$3.50

Topo Chico

$4.50

Virgin Bloody

$6.00

Virgin Marg

$6.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

Vitamin Water

$3.50

Specialty Cocktails

House-Grande

$12.45

House-Small

$8.95

B.A.M.

$51.00

Billionaire B.A.M.

$61.00

Blue Hawaiian

$13.95

Cucumber Watermelon-Rita

$14.95

El Billionaire

$17.45

Jalisco Mule

$14.95

Mexican Candy Marg

$12.95

Mezcal Skinny-Rita

$14.45

Pineapple Ginger-Rita

$14.95

The Caddy

$14.95

The Espoloma

$13.45

The Local

$14.45

The Skinny

$13.95

The Spicy

$13.95

Vodka Cantarito

$13.45

Pee Boy Hummer

$6.00

3 For $7 Jello Shots

$7.00

Draft Beer

sm- Bud Light

$6.45

sm-Modelo Especial

$7.45

sm-Freds Lager

$7.45

sm- Pacifco

$7.45

sm-XX Lagar

$7.45

sm- Harlot Societe

$8.95

sm-lagunitas

$8.95

sm- Bay City Hazy IPA

$8.95

sm- .394

$8.95

sm-Negra Modelo

$7.45

sm-Estrella

$6.45Out of stock

Gr- Bud Light

$9.45

Gr- Modelo Especial

$11.45

Gr- Freds Lager

$11.45

Gr- Pacifico

$11.45

Gr- XX Lagar

$11.45

Gr- Societe Harlot

$11.95

Gr- Lagunitas

$12.45

Gr- Bay City Hazy IPA

$12.45

Gr- .394

$12.45

Gr-Negra Modelo

$11.45

Gr-Estrella

$9.45Out of stock

Shooters

B-52

$9.00

Birthday Shot

$7.00

Breakfast Shot

$9.00

Buttery Nipple

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Gummy Bear

$9.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Mexican Candy

$9.00

Mind Eraser

$9.00

Pee Boy Hummer

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$11.00

Washington Apple

$11.00

Watermelon Jolly Rancher Shot

$8.00

Cocktails

Adios MoFo

$12.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Bloody Maria

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cape Cod

$8.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Cuba Libre

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Grey Hound

$8.00

Long Beach

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Pina Colada

$9.95

Salty Dog

$8.00

Sangria

$9.00

Screw Driver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sex on Beach

$9.00

Straw Daquiri

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Bailey Coffee

$11.00

Bottle And Cans

Bud

$6.45

Coors Light

$6.45

Heineken N/A

$6.45

Corona

$6.95

Coronita

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.45

Miller Lite

$6.45

Victoria

$6.95

Topo Chico Seltzer

$6.95

Negra Modelo

$6.95Out of stock

Bohemia

$5.00Out of stock

Corona Premier

$5.00Out of stock

Wine

Cabernet

$7.50

Chardonnay

$7.50

Champagne

$7.50

Mimosa

$10.00

Sangria

$11.00

Grande Mimosa

$12.00Out of stock

JRoget Bottle

$18.00Out of stock

Off Menu Tequila

Azunia Black

$23.00

Cincoro Blanco

$13.00

Cincoro Repo

$18.00

Cincoro Anejo

$23.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$8.00

Don Fulano Repo

$9.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$12.00

Hussongs Blanco

$8.00

Hussongs Repo

$9.00

Hussongs Anejo

$10.00

Tapatio Blanco

$9.00

Tapatio Repo

$10.00

Tapatio Anejo

$12.00

Ocho Blanco

$11.00

Ocho Repo

$13.00

Ocho Anejo

$15.00

Villa One Blanco

$11.00

Villa One Repo

$12.00

Villa One Anejo

$13.00

Dulce Vida TOM

Dulce Vida Classic

$13.45

Dulce Vida Tamarind Margarita

$14.45

Dulce Vida Blanco

$9.00

Dulce Vida Repo

$10.00

Dulce Vida Anejo

$11.00

Milagro TOM

Milagro Classic Margarita

$13.50

Milagro Blanco

$9.00

Milagro Repo

$10.00

Espolon Tamarindo

$14.45

Milagro Anejo

$12.00

Espolon TOM

The Espoloma

$13.45

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Espolon Repo

$10.00

Espolon Anejo

$11.00

Espolon Classic Marg

$13.50

Espolon Tamarindo

$14.45

Appetizers

.Guacamole and Chips

$10.95

.Spicy Black Bean Dip

$8.45

.Queso Dip

$11.45

.Small Queso Dip

$5.95

.Queso Dip with Ground Beef

$14.45

.Rolled Tacos

$11.95

.Nachos

$12.95

.Quesadilla Grande

$12.95

.Cinco Chicken Chingaderas

$14.95

.Carne Asada Fries

$16.95

.Carne Asada Garlic Fries

$18.45

.Add Plates

1 Single Chinga

$3.00

Tacos

.Pick Two Plate

$16.45

.Fred's Gringo Tacos

$16.45

Zucchini Tacos

$16.45

.Chicken Tacos

$16.45

.Baja Fish Tacos

$16.45

.Carne Asada Tacos

$18.45

.Crispy Chicken Tacos

$16.45

.Carnitas Tacos

$16.45

.Mahi Mahi Tacos

$16.45

.Shrimp Tacos

$18.45

.Cheeseburger Tacos

$16.45

.Spicy Pork Adobada Tacos

$16.45

.a la carte Taco

.Add Plates

Burritos

.Grilled Chicken Burrito

$17.95

.Carne Asada Burrito

$17.95

.Carnitas Burrito

$17.95

Surf & Turf Burrito

$18.95

.Grilled Shrimp Burrito

$17.95

.Ground Beef Burrito

$17.95

.Grilled Veggie Burrito

$17.95

.Bean, Cheese, Guac, & Rice Burrito

$13.95

.Classic California Burrito

$17.95

.California Chicken Burrito

$17.95

.Bean & Cheese Burrito

$10.95

.Add Plates

Enchiladas

.Cheese Enchiladas

$14.45

.Chicken Enchiladas

$16.45

.Veggie Enchiladas

$15.45

.Carne Enchiladas

$18.45

.Shrimp Enchiladas

$18.45

.Surf & Turf Enchiladas

$18.95

.Pick Two Enchiladas

$13.45

.a la carte Enchilada

$5.95

.Add Plates

Salads & Soup

.Chicken Tostada Salad

$15.95

.Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.95

.Pozole Bowl

$10.45

.Soup and Salad Combo

$16.45

.Side Salad

$5.50

.Side Caesar Salad

$5.50

.Add Plates

Burger

.Fred's Burger

$15.95

.Fred's Burger w/Garlic Fries

$17.45

.Chicken Burger

$15.95

.Chicken Burger w/Garlic Fries

$16.45

.Side Fries

$5.00

.Side Garlic Fries

$6.45

.Side Ranch

$1.00

.Add Plates

Chef Specialties

.Asada Plate

$21.45

.Adobada Plate

$20.95

.Carnitas Plate

$20.95

.Chicken Mole

$18.45

.Shrimp Diablo

$21.95

.Chile Verde

$18.45

.Add Plates

Molcajete

$43.95

Fajitas

.Chicken Fajitas

$20.95

.Veggie Fajitas

$19.95

.Carne Asada Fajitas

$21.95

.Shrimp Fajitas

$21.95

.Surf & Turf Fajitas

$22.95

.Chicken & Carne Asada Fajitas

$22.95

.Magnifico Fajitas

$23.95

.Add Plates

Breakfast

.Breakfast Burrito

$13.45

.Breakfast Bacon Burrito

$17.45

.Breakfast Carne Asada Burrito

$19.45

.Breakfast Chorizo Burrito

$17.45

.Chilaquiles

$12.45

.Side Eggs

$3.45

.Side Bacon

$4.00

.Side Avocado

$3.00

.Add Plates

Sides

.12oz House Salsa

$6.00

.Fried Jalapenos

$2.50

.Side Corn Tortillas

$2.00

.Side Flour Tortillas

$2.00

.Small Guacamole

$3.00

.Sour Cream

$2.00

.Side Black Beans

$5.50

.Side Pinto Beans

$5.50

.Side Mexican Rice

$5.50

.Side Black Beans & Rice

$5.50

.Side Pinto Beans & Rice

$5.50

.Side of Protein

.Side Salsa

$2.00

.Side Crema

$1.00

.Side Sauce

$2.00

.Side Cheese

$2.50

.Side Sliced Jalapenos

$1.50

.Side Ranch

$1.00

.Side Salad

$5.50

.Side Caesar Salad

$5.50

.Side Avocado

$3.00

.Side Eggs

$3.45

.Side Fries

$5.00

.Side Garlic Fries

$6.45

Dessert

.Flan & Bunuelos

$7.45

.Churros

$8.45

.Amigo Churros

$6.50

Kids

.Kid's Quesadilla

$8.00

.Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

.Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.00

.Kid's Cheeseburger Taco

$8.00

.Kid's Crispy Chicken Taco

$8.00

.Kid's Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.00

.Kid's Chicken Burrito

$8.00

.Kid's California Burrito

$8.00

.Kid's Chicken Taco

$8.00

.Kid's Steak Taco

$8.00

.Kid's Nachos

$8.00

.Kid's a la carte Taco

$6.00

Doggies

.Baxter's Burger

$5.00

.Buddy's Bowl

$6.00

.Chance's Chicken

$5.00

.Cujo's Carne

$6.00

.Snoopy's Scramble

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Since 2001, Fred's Mexican Cafe in Old Town has been bringing the fiesta to San Diego. Fred's is the place for amigos - both new and old - to have a great time while enjoying quality food, fresh margaritas and a festive atmosphere. The menu offers a wide variety of delicious, Baja-infused selections that are made from fresh, high-quality ingredients. The large outdoor patio is dog friendly, so bring in your furry friends and check out the doggy menu!

Website

Location

2470 San Diego Ave, San Diego, CA 92110

Directions

Gallery
Casa de Freds - Tacos y Tequila image
Casa de Freds - Tacos y Tequila image
Casa de Freds - Tacos y Tequila image
Casa de Freds - Tacos y Tequila image

