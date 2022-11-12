Cafe Coyote
2461 San Diego Ave
San Diego, CA 92110
Appetizers
Guacamole
Avocadoes mashed fresh daily with tomatoes, onions, cilantro & jalapeños (very mild spice!) Served with chips.
Salsa
Freshly made salsa served with chips.
Chile con Queso
Warm jalapeno Monterrey Jack cheese dip. Served with chips.
Nachos
Tortilla chips piled high with refried beans, melted cheeses, guacamole, salsa fresca & sour cream.
Grande Quesadilla
A grande flour tortilla filled with melted cheese. Add shredded beef, chicken or carne asada optional. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream and salsa fresca.
Cafe Coyote Quesadilla
Our famous quesadilla filled with grilled margarita chicken, jalapenos, cheeses, tomatoes and green onions. Served with green salsa cruda.
Carne Asada Quesadilla
Extra large flour tortilla filled with carne asada and cheeses. Served with guacamole & salsa fresca.
Roasted Baja Elote
Freshly grilled corn on the cob served Mexican style with mayonnaise, chile powder, and Mexican cheese.
Rolled Tacos
Five (5) crispy rolled beef tacos topped with shredded lettuce and cheese. Served with a scoop of sour cream, salsa verde, and guacamole.
Carne Asada Fries
French fries smothered in melted cheese and topped with carne asada, guacamole, and salsa fresca.
Carnitas Fries
Surf N Turf Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with chopped carne asada, shrimp and jack cheese. Served with a chipotle cream sauce.
Soup, Salad & Bowls
Menudo
The original Mexican hangover cure! Hominy and tripe in a red chile broth. Served with oregano, onions, cabbage, and limes.
Pozole
Pork, maize and spices in a rich broth. Served with garnish of oregano, cabbage, and crushed peppers to add.
Albondigas
A chicken and tomato broth with meatballs and rice.
Tortilla Soup
Chicken broth, shredded chicken, tortilla strips, sliced avocado and cheese
Mexican Protein Bowl
A large bowl filled with Mexican rice, black beans and your choice of shredded beef, chicken or carnitas. Topped with lettuce, cheeses, olives, guacamole, sour cream and salsa fresca.
Fajita Veggie Bowl
A large bowl filled with sautéed red and green bell peppers, onions, mushrooms. Placed on top of a bed of black beans. Topped with lettuce, mix cheeses, olives, guacamole, sour cream and salsa fresca.
Caesar Salad
Fresh lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, tomatoes, crunchy tortilla strips and a traditional caesar dressing invented in Tijuana
Local Favorites
Fajitas
Fresh red & green bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms sautéed with your choice of meat. Served with a side of refried beans, rice, sour cream and guacamole.
Carnitas Plate
Tender pieces of pork slow cooked in Mexico's traditional style. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, salsa fresca, onions, cilantro and lime.
Carne Asada Plate
Grass-fed beef marinated in the traditional Mexican style. Grilled and served with guacamole and a grilled onion. Served with Mexican style rice and refried beans.
Puerto Nuevo Style Lobster
1 1/4-1/2 lb pound Maine Lobster. Fried lobster served with Mexican style rice, refried beans, handmade flour tortillas, drawn butter and limes.
Tequila Lime Shrimp
Shrimp sauteed in a delicious combination of tequila, lime, cilantro and garlic. Served over a bed of rice with black beans and a side salad.
Pollo a la Crema Plate
Marinated chicken breast served on a bed of Mexican style rice and topped with jalapeño cream sauce. Served with refried beans.
Chile Verde Plate
Chunks of tender pork sautéed in our tomatillo jalapeño sauce with a side of guacamole. Served with Mexican style rice and refried beans.
Pollo en Salsa Verde Plate
Marinated chicken breast topped with tomatillo jalapeño sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and a scoop of sour cream. Served with Mexican style rice and refried beans.
Margarita Chicken Plate
Chicken breast marinated in our famous Margarita marinade and charbroiled. Served with Mexican style rice and refried beans.
Tierra Y Mar
The best of both land and sea! Carne asada served with our tequila lime shrimp with rice, beans and 2 flour tortillas.
Burritos & Tacos
California Burrito Plate
A large flour tortilla filled with carne asada, french fries and melted cheeses. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Coyote Burrito Plate
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, cheese and your choice of meat. Served with a side of rice.
Chimichanga Plate
Refried beans, bell peppers, cheese and your choice of shredded chicken or beef. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to give it a crispy shell. Topped with 1/2 California chile sauce and 1/2 tomatillo sauce. Served with a side of rice.
Bean & Cheese Burrito Plate
A large flour tortilla filled with refried beans and mixed cheeses. Served with a side of rice.
Carne Asada Taco Plate
Two corn tortillas filled with chopped carne asada. Topped with guacamole and salsa fresca. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Carnitas Taco Plate
Two corn tortillas filled with our famous shredded carnitas. Topped with guacamole and salsa fresca. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Baja Fish Taco Plate
Fried battered fish fillets. Topped with cabbage, jalapeño white sauce and salsa fresca. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Shredded Beef Taco Plate
Two crispy corn tortillas filled with shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, cheese and salsa fresca. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Shredded Chicken Taco Plate
Two crispy corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, cheese and salsa fresca. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Gringo Taco Plate
Two crispy corn tortillas filled with seasoned ground beef. Topped with lettuce and cheese. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Potato Taco Plate
Two crispy corn tortillas filled with a potato jalapeno stuffing. Topped with lettuce, cheese and salsa fresca. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Shrimp Taco Plate
Two corn tortillas filled with sautéed shrimp. Topped with cabbage, salsa fresca and jalapeno white sauce. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Surf n Turf Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with shrimp, carne asada, fries, cheese, cabbage, salsa fresca, guacamole and our chipotle ranch sauce. Served with a rice and beans.
Enchiladas
Combo Enchilada
One beef, one suiza (chicken with green sauce), and one cheese enchilada. Beef and cheese enchiladas topped with a red California chile sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and a side of sour cream.
Beef Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded beef topped with red sauce and melted cheeses. Served with refried beans, Mexican style rice and a side of sour cream.
Chicken Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with refried beans, Mexican style rice, and a side of sour cream.
Suizas Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken topped with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheeses. Served with rice, refried beans, and a side of sour cream.
Cheese Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with cheese and topped with red sauce and melted cheeses. Served with refried beans, Mexican style rice, and a side of sour cream.
Combinations
Puerto Vallarta Combo
One fish taco and one enchilada suiza. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Cabo Combo
One shredded beef taco and one cheese enchilada. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
El Rey Combo
Carnitas, carne asada and an enchilada suiza. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Veggie Combo
One cheese enchilada with tomatillo verde sauce, one potato taco and one guacamole & refried bean tostada.
Sol y Mar
Carne asada, enchilada suiza and 3 Shrimp
Coyote Combo
Shrimp Enchilada and carne asada. Shrimp Enchilada– shrimp inside & topped with chile con queso
Family Meals To Go
Fajita Fiesta for Four
Choice of two pints of... Carnitas, Chicken, Beef or Veggies. Sides: 1 dozen handmade flour or corn tortillas. Served with salsa fresca & sour cream.
I Love Enchiladas For Four
Family tray of ten enchiladas... Choice of cheese, chicken or beef. Choice of green or red sauce Served with melted cheese & sour cream. Family Meal Includes: Chips, Salsa (80z), Guacamole (8oz), 1 quart of refried beans, 1 quart of Mexican style rice.
Make Your Own Taco for Four
Choice of 2 pints of meat: Carnitas, shredded chicken, shredded beef, carne asada, or margarita chicken. Served with: 1 dozen handmade flour or corn tortillas, salsa fresca, lettuce, and cheese. Family Meal Includes: Chips, Salsa (80z), Guacamole (8oz), 1 quart of refried beans, 1 quart of Mexican style rice.
Bag of Bunuelos
Crispy tortilla chips fried and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.
Bag of Churros
Four (4) Mexican cream filled fried pastries sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.
Coyote Kids Menu
Coyote Pup Quesadilla
One Flour Tortilla folded in half with melted cheeses.
Coyote Pup Bean & Cheese Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with refried beans and cheese. Served with Mexican style rice.
Coyote Pup Chicken Taco
One hard shell taco filled with chicken and mix cheese. Served with refried beans.
Coyote Pup Beef Taco
One hard shell taco filled with shredded beef and cheese. Served with refried beans.
Dessert
Sides & Drinks
Tortillas
Served with fresh salsa & butter.
Beverages
Bag of Chips
Fried corn tortilla chips.
Guacamole
Premium avoados mashed fresh daily with onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and jalapeños.
Chile con Queso
Warm Monterrey Jack cheese dip.
Salsa
Freshly made salsa.
A la Carte Chile Relleno
Side Fries
Grilled Jalapeños
Sm Sd Sour Cream
Extra Proteins
Your choice of extra meat to add to your meal.
Beans
Your choice of refried or black beans.
Rice
Mexican Style Rice
Verde Salsa
Chipotle Sauce
Avocado Slices
Small Quesadilla Appetizer
Margaritas
Original Margarita
A perfect mix of gold tequila, cointreau, sweet & sour and a squeeze of lime! ***Persons ordering alcohol MUST be 21+. All Alcohol MUST be purchased with a meal. If there is no meal purchased- the order will be cancelled. A valid ID is required when receiving the alcohol.***
Cadillac Margarita
Grand Marnier, Frida Kahlo blanco tequila, triple sec, sweet & sour and a squeeze of fresh lime! ***Persons ordering alcohol MUST be 21+. All Alcohol MUST be purchased with a meal. If there is no meal purchased- the order will be cancelled. A valid ID is required when receiving the alcohol.***
Fruit Margarita
Pick Your Favorite Fruit Margarita! ***Persons ordering alcohol MUST be 21+. All Alcohol MUST be purchased with a meal. If there is no meal purchased- the order will be cancelled. A valid ID is required when receiving the alcohol.***
Spicy Watermelon Margarita
Chamango Margarita
Our Most Popular Blended Margarita! Our Mango Fruit Margarita blended and swirled with Chamoy sauce! ***Persons ordering alcohol MUST be 21+. All Alcohol MUST be purchased with a meal. If there is no meal purchased- the order will be cancelled. A valid ID is required when receiving the alcohol.***
Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita
Herradura silver tequila mixed with cointreau, pineapple, jalapeno pieces, sweet & sour and a squeeze of lime! ***Persons ordering alcohol MUST be 21+. All Alcohol MUST be purchased with a meal. If there is no meal purchased- the order will be cancelled. A valid ID is required when receiving the alcohol.***
Cucumber Tajin Margarita
Blanco Tequila mixed with french orange liqueur, cucumber, sweet & sour and a splash of fresh lime. ***Persons ordering alcohol MUST be 21+. All Alcohol MUST be purchased with a meal. If there is no meal purchased- the order will be cancelled. A valid ID is required when receiving the alcohol.***
Patron "Boss" Margarita
Patron Tequila, orange liqueur, sweet & sour and a squeeze of fresh lime juice. ***Persons ordering alcohol MUST be 21+. All Alcohol MUST be purchased with a meal. If there is no meal purchased- the order will be cancelled. A valid ID is required when receiving the alcohol.***
Wine
2019 Rancho Coyote Rose
***Persons ordering alcohol MUST be 21+. All Alcohol MUST be purchased with a meal. If there is no meal purchased- the order will be cancelled. A valid ID is required when receiving the alcohol.***
2019 Rancho Coyote Pinot Noir
Meticulously crafted from 6 fermentations resulting in dry & clean lingering tastes of cherries. ***Persons ordering alcohol MUST be 21+. All Alcohol MUST be purchased with a meal. If there is no meal purchased- the order will be cancelled. A valid ID is required when receiving the alcohol.***
2019 Rancho Coyote Noir Blanc
White wine made from pinot noir grapes. This is a crisp, dry and flavorful wine. ***Persons ordering alcohol MUST be 21+. All Alcohol MUST be purchased with a meal. If there is no meal purchased- the order will be cancelled. A valid ID is required when receiving the alcohol.***
2019 Rancho Coyote Brut Rose (Wine Wednesday)
Natural dry rose of pinot noir that pairs perfectly with all variations of Mexican food! ***Persons ordering alcohol MUST be 21+. All Alcohol MUST be purchased with a meal. If there is no meal purchased- the order will be cancelled. A valid ID is required when receiving the alcohol.***
2020 Rancho Coyote Sparkling Rose
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Offering Take-Out & Curbside Pick Up! Restaurant is open for Patio seating.
2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego, CA 92110