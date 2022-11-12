Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Coyote

10,654 Reviews

$$

2461 San Diego Ave

San Diego, CA 92110

Order Again

Popular Items

Bean & Cheese Burrito Plate
Suizas Enchiladas
Baja Fish Taco Plate

Appetizers

Guacamole

Guacamole

$11.00+

Avocadoes mashed fresh daily with tomatoes, onions, cilantro & jalapeños (very mild spice!) Served with chips.

Salsa

Salsa

$6.00+

Freshly made salsa served with chips.

Chile con Queso

Chile con Queso

$7.95+

Warm jalapeno Monterrey Jack cheese dip. Served with chips.

Nachos

Nachos

$8.95+

Tortilla chips piled high with refried beans, melted cheeses, guacamole, salsa fresca & sour cream.

Grande Quesadilla

Grande Quesadilla

$9.95

A grande flour tortilla filled with melted cheese. Add shredded beef, chicken or carne asada optional. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream and salsa fresca.

Cafe Coyote Quesadilla

Cafe Coyote Quesadilla

$15.95

Our famous quesadilla filled with grilled margarita chicken, jalapenos, cheeses, tomatoes and green onions. Served with green salsa cruda.

Carne Asada Quesadilla

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$14.95

Extra large flour tortilla filled with carne asada and cheeses. Served with guacamole & salsa fresca.

Roasted Baja Elote

Roasted Baja Elote

$7.00

Freshly grilled corn on the cob served Mexican style with mayonnaise, chile powder, and Mexican cheese.

Rolled Tacos

Rolled Tacos

$12.95

Five (5) crispy rolled beef tacos topped with shredded lettuce and cheese. Served with a scoop of sour cream, salsa verde, and guacamole.

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$14.95

French fries smothered in melted cheese and topped with carne asada, guacamole, and salsa fresca.

Carnitas Fries

Carnitas Fries

$13.95
Surf N Turf Quesadilla

Surf N Turf Quesadilla

$16.95

Flour tortilla filled with chopped carne asada, shrimp and jack cheese. Served with a chipotle cream sauce.

Soup, Salad & Bowls

Menudo

Menudo

$8.00+

The original Mexican hangover cure! Hominy and tripe in a red chile broth. Served with oregano, onions, cabbage, and limes.

Pozole

Pozole

$8.00+

Pork, maize and spices in a rich broth. Served with garnish of oregano, cabbage, and crushed peppers to add.

Albondigas

Albondigas

$8.00+

A chicken and tomato broth with meatballs and rice.

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$8.00+

Chicken broth, shredded chicken, tortilla strips, sliced avocado and cheese

Mexican Protein Bowl

Mexican Protein Bowl

$15.95

A large bowl filled with Mexican rice, black beans and your choice of shredded beef, chicken or carnitas. Topped with lettuce, cheeses, olives, guacamole, sour cream and salsa fresca.

Fajita Veggie Bowl

Fajita Veggie Bowl

A large bowl filled with sautéed red and green bell peppers, onions, mushrooms. Placed on top of a bed of black beans. Topped with lettuce, mix cheeses, olives, guacamole, sour cream and salsa fresca.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Fresh lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, tomatoes, crunchy tortilla strips and a traditional caesar dressing invented in Tijuana

Local Favorites

All plates served with a full side of Mexican style rice and refried beans unless otherwise specified. Entrees served with 2 fresh handmade flour tortillas.
Fajitas

Fajitas

Fresh red & green bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms sautéed with your choice of meat. Served with a side of refried beans, rice, sour cream and guacamole.

Carnitas Plate

Carnitas Plate

$18.95

Tender pieces of pork slow cooked in Mexico's traditional style. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, salsa fresca, onions, cilantro and lime.

Carne Asada Plate

Carne Asada Plate

$21.95

Grass-fed beef marinated in the traditional Mexican style. Grilled and served with guacamole and a grilled onion. Served with Mexican style rice and refried beans.

Puerto Nuevo Style Lobster

Puerto Nuevo Style Lobster

$54.95

1 1/4-1/2 lb pound Maine Lobster. Fried lobster served with Mexican style rice, refried beans, handmade flour tortillas, drawn butter and limes.

Tequila Lime Shrimp

$18.95

Shrimp sauteed in a delicious combination of tequila, lime, cilantro and garlic. Served over a bed of rice with black beans and a side salad.

Pollo a la Crema Plate

Pollo a la Crema Plate

$20.45

Marinated chicken breast served on a bed of Mexican style rice and topped with jalapeño cream sauce. Served with refried beans.

Chile Verde Plate

Chile Verde Plate

$17.95

Chunks of tender pork sautéed in our tomatillo jalapeño sauce with a side of guacamole. Served with Mexican style rice and refried beans.

Pollo en Salsa Verde Plate

Pollo en Salsa Verde Plate

$19.45

Marinated chicken breast topped with tomatillo jalapeño sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and a scoop of sour cream. Served with Mexican style rice and refried beans.

Margarita Chicken Plate

Margarita Chicken Plate

$18.95

Chicken breast marinated in our famous Margarita marinade and charbroiled. Served with Mexican style rice and refried beans.

Tierra Y Mar

Tierra Y Mar

$21.95

The best of both land and sea! Carne asada served with our tequila lime shrimp with rice, beans and 2 flour tortillas.

Burritos & Tacos

California Burrito Plate

California Burrito Plate

$15.95

A large flour tortilla filled with carne asada, french fries and melted cheeses. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Coyote Burrito Plate

Coyote Burrito Plate

$13.95

A large flour tortilla filled with beans, cheese and your choice of meat. Served with a side of rice.

Chimichanga Plate

Chimichanga Plate

$13.95

Refried beans, bell peppers, cheese and your choice of shredded chicken or beef. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to give it a crispy shell. Topped with 1/2 California chile sauce and 1/2 tomatillo sauce. Served with a side of rice.

Bean & Cheese Burrito Plate

$9.95

A large flour tortilla filled with refried beans and mixed cheeses. Served with a side of rice.

Carne Asada Taco Plate

Carne Asada Taco Plate

$15.95

Two corn tortillas filled with chopped carne asada. Topped with guacamole and salsa fresca. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Carnitas Taco Plate

Carnitas Taco Plate

$14.95

Two corn tortillas filled with our famous shredded carnitas. Topped with guacamole and salsa fresca. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Baja Fish Taco Plate

Baja Fish Taco Plate

$14.95

Fried battered fish fillets. Topped with cabbage, jalapeño white sauce and salsa fresca. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Shredded Beef Taco Plate

Shredded Beef Taco Plate

$13.95

Two crispy corn tortillas filled with shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, cheese and salsa fresca. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Shredded Chicken Taco Plate

Shredded Chicken Taco Plate

$13.95

Two crispy corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, cheese and salsa fresca. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Gringo Taco Plate

$12.95

Two crispy corn tortillas filled with seasoned ground beef. Topped with lettuce and cheese. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Potato Taco Plate

$13.95

Two crispy corn tortillas filled with a potato jalapeno stuffing. Topped with lettuce, cheese and salsa fresca. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Shrimp Taco Plate

$15.95

Two corn tortillas filled with sautéed shrimp. Topped with cabbage, salsa fresca and jalapeno white sauce. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Surf n Turf Burrito

Surf n Turf Burrito

$19.95

Flour tortilla filled with shrimp, carne asada, fries, cheese, cabbage, salsa fresca, guacamole and our chipotle ranch sauce. Served with a rice and beans.

Enchiladas

Enchilada plates served with rice, beans and a side of sour cream.
Combo Enchilada

Combo Enchilada

$16.95

One beef, one suiza (chicken with green sauce), and one cheese enchilada. Beef and cheese enchiladas topped with a red California chile sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and a side of sour cream.

Beef Enchiladas

Beef Enchiladas

$14.95

Two corn tortillas filled with shredded beef topped with red sauce and melted cheeses. Served with refried beans, Mexican style rice and a side of sour cream.

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.95

Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with refried beans, Mexican style rice, and a side of sour cream.

Suizas Enchiladas

Suizas Enchiladas

$14.95

Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken topped with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheeses. Served with rice, refried beans, and a side of sour cream.

Cheese Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$12.95

Two corn tortillas filled with cheese and topped with red sauce and melted cheeses. Served with refried beans, Mexican style rice, and a side of sour cream.

Combinations

Puerto Vallarta Combo

$15.25

One fish taco and one enchilada suiza. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Cabo Combo

Cabo Combo

$14.95

One shredded beef taco and one cheese enchilada. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

El Rey Combo

El Rey Combo

$21.95

Carnitas, carne asada and an enchilada suiza. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Veggie Combo

Veggie Combo

$15.95

One cheese enchilada with tomatillo verde sauce, one potato taco and one guacamole & refried bean tostada.

Sol y Mar

Sol y Mar

$22.95

Carne asada, enchilada suiza and 3 Shrimp

Coyote Combo

$18.95

Shrimp Enchilada and carne asada. Shrimp Enchilada– shrimp inside & topped with chile con queso

Family Meals To Go

Each family meal comes with: Chips, salsa (8oz), guacamole (8oz), 1 quart of refried beans, 1 quart of Mexican style rice.
Fajita Fiesta for Four

Fajita Fiesta for Four

$60.00

Choice of two pints of... Carnitas, Chicken, Beef or Veggies. Sides: 1 dozen handmade flour or corn tortillas. Served with salsa fresca & sour cream.

I Love Enchiladas For Four

I Love Enchiladas For Four

$60.00

Family tray of ten enchiladas... Choice of cheese, chicken or beef. Choice of green or red sauce Served with melted cheese & sour cream. Family Meal Includes: Chips, Salsa (80z), Guacamole (8oz), 1 quart of refried beans, 1 quart of Mexican style rice.

Make Your Own Taco for Four

Make Your Own Taco for Four

$60.00

Choice of 2 pints of meat: Carnitas, shredded chicken, shredded beef, carne asada, or margarita chicken. Served with: 1 dozen handmade flour or corn tortillas, salsa fresca, lettuce, and cheese. Family Meal Includes: Chips, Salsa (80z), Guacamole (8oz), 1 quart of refried beans, 1 quart of Mexican style rice.

Bag of Bunuelos

Bag of Bunuelos

$5.00

Crispy tortilla chips fried and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.

Bag of Churros

$10.00

Four (4) Mexican cream filled fried pastries sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.

Coyote Kids Menu

Coyote Pup Quesadilla

$4.50

One Flour Tortilla folded in half with melted cheeses.

Coyote Pup Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.25

A flour tortilla filled with refried beans and cheese. Served with Mexican style rice.

Coyote Pup Chicken Taco

$5.95

One hard shell taco filled with chicken and mix cheese. Served with refried beans.

Coyote Pup Beef Taco

$5.95

One hard shell taco filled with shredded beef and cheese. Served with refried beans.

Dessert

Flan

Flan

$4.00

Traditional Mexican custard with caramel sauce. Made from an old family recipe.

Churro

$4.00

Fried dough with crème filling.

Bunuelos

Bunuelos

$4.00

Fried tortillas covered in cinnamon sugar.

Sides & Drinks

Tortillas

Tortillas

$5.00+Out of stock

Served with fresh salsa & butter.

Beverages

Bag of Chips

$3.00+

Fried corn tortilla chips.

Guacamole

Guacamole

$1.95+

Premium avoados mashed fresh daily with onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and jalapeños.

Chile con Queso

Chile con Queso

$8.00+

Warm Monterrey Jack cheese dip.

Salsa

Salsa

$6.00+

Freshly made salsa.

A la Carte Chile Relleno

$6.45

Side Fries

$2.95

Grilled Jalapeños

$4.45

Sm Sd Sour Cream

$1.25

Extra Proteins

Your choice of extra meat to add to your meal.

Beans

$2.50+

Your choice of refried or black beans.

Rice

$2.50+

Mexican Style Rice

Verde Salsa

$0.50

Chipotle Sauce

$0.50

Avocado Slices

$2.95

Small Quesadilla Appetizer

$4.95

Margaritas

***Persons ordering alcohol MUST be 21+. All Alcohol MUST be purchased with a meal. If there is no meal purchased- the order will be cancelled. A valid ID is required when receiving the alcohol.***
Original Margarita

Original Margarita

$11.95+

A perfect mix of gold tequila, cointreau, sweet & sour and a squeeze of lime! ***Persons ordering alcohol MUST be 21+. All Alcohol MUST be purchased with a meal. If there is no meal purchased- the order will be cancelled. A valid ID is required when receiving the alcohol.***

Cadillac Margarita

Cadillac Margarita

$14.95+

Grand Marnier, Frida Kahlo blanco tequila, triple sec, sweet & sour and a squeeze of fresh lime! ***Persons ordering alcohol MUST be 21+. All Alcohol MUST be purchased with a meal. If there is no meal purchased- the order will be cancelled. A valid ID is required when receiving the alcohol.***

Fruit Margarita

Fruit Margarita

$12.25+

Pick Your Favorite Fruit Margarita! ***Persons ordering alcohol MUST be 21+. All Alcohol MUST be purchased with a meal. If there is no meal purchased- the order will be cancelled. A valid ID is required when receiving the alcohol.***

Spicy Watermelon Margarita

Spicy Watermelon Margarita

$13.95+

Chamango Margarita

$13.95+

Our Most Popular Blended Margarita! Our Mango Fruit Margarita blended and swirled with Chamoy sauce! ***Persons ordering alcohol MUST be 21+. All Alcohol MUST be purchased with a meal. If there is no meal purchased- the order will be cancelled. A valid ID is required when receiving the alcohol.***

Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita

$14.95+

Herradura silver tequila mixed with cointreau, pineapple, jalapeno pieces, sweet & sour and a squeeze of lime! ***Persons ordering alcohol MUST be 21+. All Alcohol MUST be purchased with a meal. If there is no meal purchased- the order will be cancelled. A valid ID is required when receiving the alcohol.***

Cucumber Tajin Margarita

$13.50+

Blanco Tequila mixed with french orange liqueur, cucumber, sweet & sour and a splash of fresh lime. ***Persons ordering alcohol MUST be 21+. All Alcohol MUST be purchased with a meal. If there is no meal purchased- the order will be cancelled. A valid ID is required when receiving the alcohol.***

Patron "Boss" Margarita

$15.95+

Patron Tequila, orange liqueur, sweet & sour and a squeeze of fresh lime juice. ***Persons ordering alcohol MUST be 21+. All Alcohol MUST be purchased with a meal. If there is no meal purchased- the order will be cancelled. A valid ID is required when receiving the alcohol.***

Wine

***Persons ordering alcohol MUST be 21+. All Alcohol MUST be purchased with a meal. If there is no meal purchased- the order will be cancelled. A valid ID is required when receiving the alcohol.***
2019 Rancho Coyote Rose

2019 Rancho Coyote Rose

$10.00

***Persons ordering alcohol MUST be 21+. All Alcohol MUST be purchased with a meal. If there is no meal purchased- the order will be cancelled. A valid ID is required when receiving the alcohol.***

2019 Rancho Coyote Pinot Noir

2019 Rancho Coyote Pinot Noir

$20.00

Meticulously crafted from 6 fermentations resulting in dry & clean lingering tastes of cherries. ***Persons ordering alcohol MUST be 21+. All Alcohol MUST be purchased with a meal. If there is no meal purchased- the order will be cancelled. A valid ID is required when receiving the alcohol.***

2019 Rancho Coyote Noir Blanc

2019 Rancho Coyote Noir Blanc

$15.00

White wine made from pinot noir grapes. This is a crisp, dry and flavorful wine. ***Persons ordering alcohol MUST be 21+. All Alcohol MUST be purchased with a meal. If there is no meal purchased- the order will be cancelled. A valid ID is required when receiving the alcohol.***

2019 Rancho Coyote Brut Rose (Wine Wednesday)

$25.00

Natural dry rose of pinot noir that pairs perfectly with all variations of Mexican food! ***Persons ordering alcohol MUST be 21+. All Alcohol MUST be purchased with a meal. If there is no meal purchased- the order will be cancelled. A valid ID is required when receiving the alcohol.***

2020 Rancho Coyote Sparkling Rose

$50.00
Cafe Coyote image
Cafe Coyote image
Cafe Coyote image
Cafe Coyote image

