Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Calientes

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

414 city island avenue

Bronx, NY 10464

Pickup

Popular Items

Don Julio$10.00
Tenders and wedges$20.00
Pinot Grigio - bottle$30.00
Hennessy Shot$11.00
Gyoza shrimp$9.00
Margarita$12.00
Martini$12.00
Patron snifter$13.00
Patron shot$10.00
Turkey bacon$7.00
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

414 city island avenue, Bronx NY 10464

Calientes

orange starNo Reviews

