Last Call Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
2421 Arthur Ave
Location
2421 Arthur Ave
Bronx NY
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 3:45 am
Nearby restaurants
Roc N Ramen Bronx
Authentic Japanese Ramen with a Caribbean twist
#AsianBowlCarribeanSoul
Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx
Come in and enjoy!
Bobo's Crab Shack
A family owned cajun/creole restaurant. Dedicated to providing fresh ingredients with big bold flavors and Southern Hospitality to our community.
Fresh smoothies & cafe
Come in and enjoy!