Camelot Cellars

Come in and enjoy!

901 Oak St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese$6.00
5 cheese baked deliciousness
2 Creole Rolls *contains seafood*$6.00
Egg roll stuffed with jambalaya
Camelot Chicken Wings$10.00
Chicken wings topped with Camelot secret rub
Honey Cornbread Muffins$2.00
Yummy cornbread muffins drizzled with honey butter
Shrimp Po' Boy (includes 2 sides)$16.00
Beautifully fried or blackened shrimp served on a bed of veggies with a wine infused remoulade
Fish Po' Boy$16.00
A beautiful catfish filet served on a bed of veggies with a wine infused remoulade
2 Soul Rolls (VG)$6.00
Egg roll stuffed with sweet potatoes and collard greens. (VG)
Peach Cobbler$5.00
Brown sugar kissed peaches in a flaky tender crust
Banana Pudding$5.00
Light and creamy whipped banana pudding topped with crushed shortbread cookies
Smoked Chicken Wings (includes 2 sides)$12.00
Whole wings smoked for 2 hours and flash fried until crispy. Then we dusted with a secret house seasoning.
Location

901 Oak St.

Columbus OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
