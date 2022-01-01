Go
Traditional street tacos from our house to yours ☮️❤️🌮
We offer ordering three ways:
1, order online at www.toasttab.com/house-taco this option includes curbside pick up and delivery service
2, if you are in the State House or enjoying yourself on our patio, look around scan the QR code to order
3, No phone? No problem step into the Taco Café And order through our kiosk

1 Capitol Square



Popular Items

Nacho Bowl$12.00
Crispy Taco chips, queso cheese, Roasted Onion Rice, Braised beans, lettuce, chicken or shredded beef, pico, LIT sauce, cilantro and scallion, lime
Barbacoa$4.50
Smoky shredded beef, Taco slaw, pico de gallo, LIT sauce, chopped cilantro and scallions. Granish lime, cucumber pickled onion
How Many for family meal? Guest count$13.00
MINIMUM 10 People
Multiply this category by the number of guests, enter your quantity.
Pollo Carbón$4.00
Charred chicken, shredded lettuce, black bean corn salsa, Housetaco sauce, chopped cilantro and scallions. Granish lime, cucumber, pickled onion
Pescado$4.50
Cajun white fish, topped with taco slaw, black bean corn salsa, Cajun sauce, chopped cilantro and scallions. Granish lime, cucumber, pickled onion
1 Bag Taco Chips$3.50
Seasoned Corn Chips add salsa or queso!
BTL WATER$1.50
BYO Tacos$4.50
Crunch Magic Taco$5.50
Crunch Magic: flour tortilla, queso and taco chips, filled with shredded beef, charred chicken or Rice and beans. topped with lettuce, pico, spicy medium LIT sauce, cilantro mix, cilantro cream and roasted red peppers. Granish lime, cucumber, pickled onion
Mojo Carnitas$4.00
Slow cooked pork shoulder, shredded lettuce, fruit salsa,  HAWT sauce!!!, chopped cilantro and scallion. Granish lime, cucumber, pickled onion
Location

1 Capitol Square

Columbus OH

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
