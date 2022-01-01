Traditional street tacos from our house to yours ☮️❤️🌮

We offer ordering three ways:

1, order online at www.toasttab.com/house-taco this option includes curbside pick up and delivery service

2, if you are in the State House or enjoying yourself on our patio, look around scan the QR code to order

3, No phone? No problem step into the Taco Café And order through our kiosk



1 Capitol Square