Powell restaurants you'll love
Powell's top cuisines
Must-try Powell restaurants
More about Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
9303 Dublin Rd, Powell
|Popular items
|Iacono's Italian Sub
|$8.00
|Ranch
|$0.89
|Cheese Sticks
|$10.50
More about Azteca Grill
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca Grill
3962 POWELL RD, POWELL
|Popular items
|Street Tacos (3) (Time Pricing)
|$12.49
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$15.99
|Chicken Fajitas
|$16.99
More about The Daily Growler
The Daily Growler
258 W Olentangy Street, Powell
|Popular items
|Greenbush : Sunspot Hefeweizen
Style: Hefeweizen
ABV: 6.00%
TDGSKU: 003640
|Hoof Hearted : Roller Blabe 3DH (triple dry hopped) Hazy DIPA
Style: IPA
ABV: 8.00%
TDGSKU: 003503
|Columbus Brewing : Bodhi Double IPA
Style: IPA
ABV: 8.30%
TDGSKU: 000013
More about Local Roots
PIZZA
Local Roots
15 E Olentangy St, Powell
|Popular items
|*Pizza or Calzone
Click Here to Order a Pizza or Calzone.
All Pizzas & Calzones come with House Cheese.
Calzones come with a side of Marinara.
|Kid's Mac-n-Cheese
|$7.00
Creamy Mac-N-Cheese with your choice of 2 Sides.
|1/2 Local House Salad
|$4.50
Half portion of our Local House Salad. Tomatoes, cucumbers, white cheddar, candied walnuts, red onions, and croutons.
More about The Bogey Inn
GRILL
The Bogey Inn
6013 Glick Rd, Powell
|Popular items
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Chopped Romain
Black Bean Salsa
Cheddar Cheese
Mozzarella Cheese
S.W Dressing
Tortilla Strips
|Chicken Fingers
|$11.00
Fries
5 Chicken Tenderloins
|Bogey Brussels
|$10.00
Brussels Sprouts
Bacon
Onions
Apple Cider Reduction
Blue Cheese
More about Koble Greek Italian Grill
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Koble Greek Italian Grill
176 W Olentangy St, Powell
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$7.00
Crispy romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, pepperoncini, feta cheese, olives, topped with our house vinaigrette.
|Hummus Platter
|$6.00
Garbanzo beans blended with extra virgin olive oil, tahini sauce, lemon and fresh garlic. Served with pita and cucumber.
|Tenders with Fries
|$6.00
Three chicken tenders served with fries
More about Shortys Pizza
Shortys Pizza
9721 Sawmill Road, Powell
|Popular items
|1lbs Boneless wings
|$13.00
|12"
|$11.00
|Mozz Stick
|$7.00
More about Yabo's
Yabo's
4046 Powell Rd, Powell
|Popular items
|Chips & Trio
|$11.00
*Gluten free
|Baja Taco
|$3.95
Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro and feta cheese on your choice of soft flour or grilled white corn tortilla
*Gluten free
|Bowl
|$11.00
Baja rice and corn, black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream with your choice of protein
More about The Locust Table
The Locust Table
16. Crossing St, Powell
|Popular items
|Quinoa Black Bean Veggie Burger
|$12.00
House made quinoa, beet and black bean veggie burger on a brioche bun
topped with melted white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and dijonnaise.
|House Made Granola & Fruit
|$10.00
Small batch granola over Greek yogurt topped with fresh fruit and a drizzle of local Honey Run Farm honey
|Thai Peanut Bowl
|$12.00
Rotisserie chicken or sautéed tofu on a bed of quinoa, topped with a house made Thai peanut sauce, pickled cabbage, fresh cucumber, carrots and cilantro.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
SOUPS • SALADS
Aladdin's Eatery
9711 Sawmill Pkwy, Powell
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad
|$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
|Tabouli
Vegan. A delicate mixture of chopped parsley, sweet onions, diced tomatoes, bulgur, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and fine herbs
|Falafel
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Crispy, fried vegan patties made with ground chickpeas, fava beans, onions, and herbs, served with tomato slices and Tahini Lemon dressing
More about Kraft House No. 5
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Kraft House No. 5
5 S Liberty St, Powell
More about Knights of Columbus St. Joan of Arc Council 10765
Knights of Columbus St. Joan of Arc Council 10765
10700 Liberty Road, Powell
|Popular items
|SOS
|2 Piece Fish Dinner
|$2.00
|1 Piece Fish Dinner
|$1.00
More about The Wine Snob
The Wine Snob
6177 Glick Rd, Powell