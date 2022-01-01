Powell restaurants you'll love

Powell restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Powell

Powell's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Gastropubs
Greek
Latin American
Must-try Powell restaurants

Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant

9303 Dublin Rd, Powell

Avg 3.8 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iacono's Italian Sub$8.00
Ranch$0.89
Cheese Sticks$10.50
Azteca Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca Grill

3962 POWELL RD, POWELL

Avg 4.5 (1737 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Street Tacos (3) (Time Pricing)$12.49
Fajita Quesadilla$15.99
Chicken Fajitas$16.99
The Daily Growler image

 

The Daily Growler

258 W Olentangy Street, Powell

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greenbush : Sunspot Hefeweizen
Style: Hefeweizen
ABV: 6.00%
TDGSKU: 003640
Hoof Hearted : Roller Blabe 3DH (triple dry hopped) Hazy DIPA
Style: IPA
ABV: 8.00%
TDGSKU: 003503
Columbus Brewing : Bodhi Double IPA
Style: IPA
ABV: 8.30%
TDGSKU: 000013
Local Roots image

PIZZA

Local Roots

15 E Olentangy St, Powell

Avg 4.4 (1106 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
*Pizza or Calzone
Click Here to Order a Pizza or Calzone.
All Pizzas & Calzones come with House Cheese.
Calzones come with a side of Marinara.
Kid's Mac-n-Cheese$7.00
Creamy Mac-N-Cheese with your choice of 2 Sides.
1/2 Local House Salad$4.50
Half portion of our Local House Salad. Tomatoes, cucumbers, white cheddar, candied walnuts, red onions, and croutons.
The Bogey Bar & Grill image

GRILL

The Bogey Inn

6013 Glick Rd, Powell

Avg 3.8 (543 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Southwest Chicken Salad$11.00
Chopped Romain
Black Bean Salsa
Cheddar Cheese
Mozzarella Cheese
S.W Dressing
Tortilla Strips
Chicken Fingers$11.00
Fries
5 Chicken Tenderloins
Bogey Brussels$10.00
Brussels Sprouts
Bacon
Onions
Apple Cider Reduction
Blue Cheese
Koble Greek Italian Grill image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Koble Greek Italian Grill

176 W Olentangy St, Powell

Avg 4.7 (439 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$7.00
Crispy romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, pepperoncini, feta cheese, olives, topped with our house vinaigrette.
Hummus Platter$6.00
Garbanzo beans blended with extra virgin olive oil, tahini sauce, lemon and fresh garlic. Served with pita and cucumber.
Tenders with Fries$6.00
Three chicken tenders served with fries
Shortys Pizza image

 

Shortys Pizza

9721 Sawmill Road, Powell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
1lbs Boneless wings$13.00
12"$11.00
Mozz Stick$7.00
Yabo's image

 

Yabo's

4046 Powell Rd, Powell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chips & Trio$11.00
*Gluten free
Baja Taco$3.95
Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro and feta cheese on your choice of soft flour or grilled white corn tortilla
*Gluten free
Bowl$11.00
Baja rice and corn, black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream with your choice of protein
The Locust Table image

 

The Locust Table

16. Crossing St, Powell

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Quinoa Black Bean Veggie Burger$12.00
House made quinoa, beet and black bean veggie burger on a brioche bun
topped with melted white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and dijonnaise.
House Made Granola & Fruit$10.00
Small batch granola over Greek yogurt topped with fresh fruit and a drizzle of local Honey Run Farm honey
Thai Peanut Bowl$12.00
Rotisserie chicken or sautéed tofu on a bed of quinoa, topped with a house made Thai peanut sauce, pickled cabbage, fresh cucumber, carrots and cilantro.
Aladdin's Eatery image

SOUPS • SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

9711 Sawmill Pkwy, Powell

Avg 4.8 (1796 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Salad$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Tabouli
Vegan. A delicate mixture of chopped parsley, sweet onions, diced tomatoes, bulgur, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and fine herbs
Falafel
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Crispy, fried vegan patties made with ground chickpeas, fava beans, onions, and herbs, served with tomato slices and Tahini Lemon dressing
Novella Osteria image

 

Novella Osteria

170 West Olentangy St, Powell

Avg 4.7 (412 reviews)
Takeout
Kraft House No. 5 image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Kraft House No. 5

5 S Liberty St, Powell

Avg 4.1 (961 reviews)
Takeout
Cloud9 Bar & Grill image

 

Cloud9 Bar & Grill

9721 Sawmill Road, Powell

No reviews yet
Takeout
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

4052 Presidential Parkway, Powell

Avg 4.7 (609 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Kitchen Social - Bridge Park

6767 Longshore St, Dublin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Knights of Columbus St. Joan of Arc Council 10765 image

 

Knights of Columbus St. Joan of Arc Council 10765

10700 Liberty Road, Powell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SOS
2 Piece Fish Dinner$2.00
1 Piece Fish Dinner$1.00
Restaurant banner

 

The Wine Snob

6177 Glick Rd, Powell

No reviews yet
Takeout
