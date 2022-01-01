Powell American restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
Local Roots
15 E Olentangy St, Powell
|Popular items
|*Lemon Chicken
|$17.00
Roasted Potatoes · Asparagus · Lemon Cream Sauce · Parmesan
|1/2 Local House Salad
|$4.50
Half portion of our Local House Salad. Tomatoes, cucumbers, white cheddar, candied walnuts, red onions, and croutons.
|Local House Salad
|$9.00
Tomatoes · Cucumbers · White Cheddar · Candied Walnuts
Red Onions · Croutons · Mixed Greens · Your choice of dressing
GRILL
The Bogey Inn
6013 Glick Rd, Powell
|Popular items
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Chopped Romain
Black Bean Salsa
Cheddar Cheese
Mozzarella Cheese
S.W Dressing
Tortilla Strips
|Chicken Fingers
|$11.00
Fries
5 Chicken Tenderloins
|Bogey Brussels
|$10.00
Brussels Sprouts
Bacon
Onions
Apple Cider Reduction
Blue Cheese
The Locust Table
16. Crossing St, Powell
|Popular items
|Quinoa Black Bean Veggie Burger
|$12.00
House made quinoa, beet and black bean veggie burger on a brioche bun
topped with melted white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and dijonnaise.
|House Made Granola & Fruit
|$10.00
Small batch granola over Greek yogurt topped with fresh fruit and a drizzle of local Honey Run Farm honey
|Thai Peanut Bowl
|$12.00
Rotisserie chicken or sautéed tofu on a bed of quinoa, topped with a house made Thai peanut sauce, pickled cabbage, fresh cucumber, carrots and cilantro.