Powell American restaurants you'll love

Go
Powell restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Powell

Local Roots image

PIZZA

Local Roots

15 E Olentangy St, Powell

Avg 4.4 (1106 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
*Lemon Chicken$17.00
Roasted Potatoes · Asparagus · Lemon Cream Sauce · Parmesan
1/2 Local House Salad$4.50
Half portion of our Local House Salad. Tomatoes, cucumbers, white cheddar, candied walnuts, red onions, and croutons.
Local House Salad$9.00
Tomatoes · Cucumbers · White Cheddar · Candied Walnuts
Red Onions · Croutons · Mixed Greens · Your choice of dressing
More about Local Roots
The Bogey Bar & Grill image

GRILL

The Bogey Inn

6013 Glick Rd, Powell

Avg 3.8 (543 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Southwest Chicken Salad$11.00
Chopped Romain
Black Bean Salsa
Cheddar Cheese
Mozzarella Cheese
S.W Dressing
Tortilla Strips
Chicken Fingers$11.00
Fries
5 Chicken Tenderloins
Bogey Brussels$10.00
Brussels Sprouts
Bacon
Onions
Apple Cider Reduction
Blue Cheese
More about The Bogey Inn
The Locust Table image

 

The Locust Table

16. Crossing St, Powell

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Quinoa Black Bean Veggie Burger$12.00
House made quinoa, beet and black bean veggie burger on a brioche bun
topped with melted white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and dijonnaise.
House Made Granola & Fruit$10.00
Small batch granola over Greek yogurt topped with fresh fruit and a drizzle of local Honey Run Farm honey
Thai Peanut Bowl$12.00
Rotisserie chicken or sautéed tofu on a bed of quinoa, topped with a house made Thai peanut sauce, pickled cabbage, fresh cucumber, carrots and cilantro.
More about The Locust Table
Kraft House No. 5 image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Kraft House No. 5

5 S Liberty St, Powell

Avg 4.1 (961 reviews)
Takeout
More about Kraft House No. 5

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Powell

Pretzels

Garlic Bread

Chicken Salad

Quesadillas

Burritos

Tacos

Cheesy Bread

Hummus

Map

More near Powell to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Delaware

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston