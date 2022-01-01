Cookies in Powell
Powell restaurants that serve cookies
PIZZA
Local Roots
15 E Olentangy St, Powell
|Cookie a la Mode
|$7.00
House-made Chocolate Chip Cookie with Vanilla Ice Cream
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Koble Greek Italian Grill
176 W Olentangy St, Powell
|Almond Cookie
|$1.50
Traditional greek cookie, dusted in powdered sugar.
|Almond Cookie
|$1.50
SOUPS • SALADS
Aladdin's Eatery
9711 Sawmill Pkwy, Powell
|Ginger Cookie
|$2.95
|Caramel Pecan Cookie
|$2.50
Contains Nuts. Homemade chocolate chip cookie with pecan pieces and swirls of caramel.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
The Locust Table
16. Crossing St, Powell
|Chocolate Chip with Sea Salt Cookie
|$4.00
Baked fresh daily with Ghirardelli chocolate chips and sprinkled with just a touch of sea salt.
|Gooey Butter Oatmeal Cookie
|$4.00
Baked fresh daily, this decadent oatmeal cookie has a gooey toffee center and is sprinkled with a dusting of confectioners sugar.
|Breakfast Cookie
|$4.00
Cookies for breakfast! This handheld breakfast is chock full of goodness: rolled oats, pumpkin, sunflower and chia seeds, dried cranberries, flax, bananas, coconut oil and almond milk.