Cookies in Powell

Powell restaurants
Powell restaurants that serve cookies

PIZZA

Local Roots

15 E Olentangy St, Powell

Avg 4.4 (1106 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie a la Mode$7.00
House-made Chocolate Chip Cookie with Vanilla Ice Cream
More about Local Roots
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Koble Greek Italian Grill

176 W Olentangy St, Powell

Avg 4.7 (439 reviews)
Takeout
Almond Cookie$1.50
Traditional greek cookie, dusted in powdered sugar.
Almond Cookie$1.50
More about Koble Greek Italian Grill
SOUPS • SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

9711 Sawmill Pkwy, Powell

Avg 4.8 (1796 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ginger Cookie$2.95
Caramel Pecan Cookie$2.50
Contains Nuts. Homemade chocolate chip cookie with pecan pieces and swirls of caramel.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Aladdin's Eatery
The Locust Table

16. Crossing St, Powell

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip with Sea Salt Cookie$4.00
Baked fresh daily with Ghirardelli chocolate chips and sprinkled with just a touch of sea salt.
Gooey Butter Oatmeal Cookie$4.00
Baked fresh daily, this decadent oatmeal cookie has a gooey toffee center and is sprinkled with a dusting of confectioners sugar.
Breakfast Cookie$4.00
Cookies for breakfast! This handheld breakfast is chock full of goodness: rolled oats, pumpkin, sunflower and chia seeds, dried cranberries, flax, bananas, coconut oil and almond milk.
More about The Locust Table

