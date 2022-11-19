The Locust Table Powell
21 Reviews
16. Crossing St
Unit A
Powell, OH 43065
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
THANKSGIVING PRE-ORDERS
Smoky Pimento Dip
Our house made smoky pimento dip is made with smoked gouda, sharp cheddar, roasted pepper and a nice kick. Comes in a 1/2 Quart or Full Quart. Full Quart serves 15 - 20 people.
Garlic Hummus Dip
Our house made hummus topped with an olive oil drizzle and a sprinkle of spices. Comes in a 1/2 Quart or Full Quart. Full Quart serves 15 - 20 people.
Fresh Guacamole
** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Made fresh to order, our guacamole is simple and delicious!
Fresh Salsa Roja
It's everyone's favorite salsa that comes with the Breakfast Burrito. It's great with chips too!
Whole Quiche - Bacon, Arugula, Carmelized Onion and Smoked Gouda
A 9" quiche filled with bacon, arugula, carmelized onion and smoked gouda. Serves 4 full-size slices or 8 half-portion slices.
Whole Quiche - Sausage, Kale, Butternut Squash, Carmelized Onion and Parm
A 9" quiche filled with sausage, kale, butternut squash, carmelized onion and parm. Serves 4 full-size slices or 8 half-portion slices.
Whole Quiche - Customized
Have a quiche in mind? Email special.events@thelocust-table.com to request a custom quiche!
Caesar Salad for 10
Our Caesar salad is a mix of kale of romaine lettuce. Topped with housemade croutons and shaved parmesan cheese. Tahini Caesar dressing on the side. Serves 10.
Green Salad for 10
Fresh, local greens topped with shredded carrots, cucumber slices, diced tomatoes and housemade croutons. House vinaigrette served on the side. Serves 10.
Roasted Squash Salad for 10
A mix of kale and spring mix, topped with dried cranberries, candied pecans, bacon pieces, croutons, goat cheese and roasted delicata squash. House balsamic vinaigrette served on the side. Serves 10.
Small Assorted Scone Tray
** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Choose between full-size or mini scones and your assortment of flavors. Scones are presented on a tray ready for serving!
Small Assorted Cookie Tray
** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Choose between full-size or mini cookies and your assortment of flavors. Cookies are presented on a tray ready for serving!
Large Assorted Scone Tray
** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Choose between full-size or mini scones and your assortment of flavors. Scones are presented on a tray ready for serving!
Large Assorted Cookie Tray
** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Choose between full-size or mini cookies and your assortment of flavors. Cookies are presented on a tray ready for serving!
Quart of Chicken Noodle Soup
A full quart of house made chicken noodle soup with house roasted chicken, thick egg noodles, fresh veggies, cinnamon and tumeric. Serves 4-6.
Quart of Herby Tomato Soup
A full quart of house made creamy and herby tomato soup. Croutons and shaved parmesan cheese for topping served on the side. Serves 4-6.
Bakery
Breakfast Cookie
Cookies for breakfast! This handheld breakfast is chock full of goodness: rolled oats, pumpkin, sunflower and chia seeds, dried cranberries, flax, bananas, coconut oil and almond milk.
Ham Cheese & Chive Scone
Baked fresh every morning, our Ham, Cheese and Chive scone has hearty chunks of smoked ham, melted white cheddar cheese and green onion for a savory morning treat.
Blueberry Lavender Scone
Our Spring scone, made with fresh blueberries, lemon zest and earl gray lavender tea. Finished with a drizzle of lemony glaze.
Apple Cinnamon Scone
Embrace Fall with this ode to the season. Fresh Honey Crisp Apples, Candied Pecans and plenty of cinnamon and spice. Topped with a Milligan's Maple Syrup and Cardamom glaze.
Chocolate Chip with Sea Salt Cookie
Baked fresh daily with Ghirardelli chocolate chips and sprinkled with just a touch of sea salt.
Gooey Butter Oatmeal Cookie
Baked fresh daily, this decadent oatmeal cookie has a gooey toffee center and is sprinkled with a dusting of confectioners sugar.
Coffee & Tea
Coffee
Locally roasted and fresh brewed Stauf's Coffee. Choose from Baba Budan dark roast, Tanzania Peaberry and Kaldi's SWP Decaf Blend.
Hot Tea
Choose from an array of freshly blended Storehouse teas out of Cleveland, Ohio.
Iced Tea
Iced Storehouse Teas Breakfast tea, cold brewed to perfection.
Cold Brew
Cold-brewed in house with freshly roasted Stauf's single-origin Nicaraguan roast, this cold brew is shaken to order to frothy, cool perfection.
Beverages
Apple Juice
Simply the best! R.W. Knudsen apple juice from fresh, organic apples.
Homestyle Orange Juice
Delicious homestyle orange juice.
S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water
16.9 oz. bottle of sparkling mineral water.
Blueberry Banana Smoothie
A simple smoothie, made to order with blueberries, banana and a splash or apple juice.
Smoothie Banana Strawberry
A simple smoothie, made to order, with strawberries, banana and a splash of orange juice.
Dr. Browns Root Beer
A 12 oz. can of a classic root beer.
Dr. Browns Black Cherry
Dr. Browns Top Selling Soda
Dr. Browns Diet Black Cherry
The Diet version of Dr. Browns Top Selling Soda
Dr. Browns Cel-Ray
Used for our Fizzy Mary, this celery soda is just as delicious by itself!
Spindrift Seltzer Water Lemon
Spindrift Seltzer Water Strawberry Lemon
Craft Beer and Cocktails
Nocterra Beta Flash
Nocterra's Beta Flash is a New England-style IPA.
Nocterra Passion Fruit & Blood Orange Seltzer
Naturally gluten-free seltzer made with passion fruit and blood orange.
Illmannered Kolsch
Illmannered Italian Pils
Illmannered Hef Reckler Hefeweizen
Fizzy Mary
Spicy house made Bloody Mary mix stuffed with celery, pepperoncini & blue cheese stuffed olives and topped with Dr. Browns Cel-Ray soda for a unique fizz.
The Honey Locust
House signature cocktail: vanilla bean, star anise and clove mixed with vodka and topped with club soda.
The Black Locust
Same as the Honey Locust but made with spiced dark rum instead.
Beta-Mosa
Wish we had a mimosa? We do too. It's a touchy subject. Try a beer-mosa instead! Made with our neighbor, Nocterra Brewing's flagship IPA - Beta Flash.
Tequila Sunrise
Greet the day with this tasty breakfast cocktail: tequila, orange juice and a swirl of grenadine. Served with an orange slice and cherry.
Coffee with Baileys
We pour in the Bailey's, you add the coffee.
Coffee with Kaluha
We pour in the Kaluha, you add the coffee.
Autumn Apple
Kid Beverages
Kid Apple Juice
Simply the best! R.W. Knudsen apple juice from fresh, organic apples.
Kid Orange Juice
Delicious homestyle orange juice.
Kid Milk
2% white milk.
Kid Smoothie - Strawberry
A smaller version of our Strawberry Banana smoothie.
Kid Smoothie - Blueberry
A smaller version of our Blueberry Banana smoothie.
Craft Beer - Six Packs To Go
House Made Bulk Granola
Milligan's Maple Syrup - Athens, Ohio
Stauf's Wholebean Coffee - Columbus, Ohio
Stauf's Baba Budan Whole Bean
Named for the legendary Indian Monk said to have first smuggled Arabica beans out of Ethiopia. Three diverse coffees and two different roasts create a full-bodied, sharp cup with spicy undertones and smoky, dark-roasted complexity. A cult favorite among Stauf's longtime customers.
Stauf's Tanzania Peaberry Whole Bean
A mellow, medium-bodied cup with sweet berry-like undertones.
Storehouse Tea - Cleveland, Ohio
Sarabeth's Preserves - Bronx, NY
BREAKFAST BUNDLES
Egg Souffle Sandwich Bundle
** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Priced per person, this bundle includes 1/2 of an Egg Souffle Sandwich, a mini scone and fruit salad.
Breakfast Burrito Bundle
** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Priced per person, this bundle includes 1/2 of a Breakfast Burrito, a mini scone and fruit salad.
House Made Granola
** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Priced per person, your guests can build their own granola bowl: Greek yogurt, house made granola and fresh fruit topping.
LUNCH BUNDLES
Turkey Club
** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Priced per person, this bundle includes half a Turkey Club Sandwich and your choice of two sides. Select the Boxed Lunch option to have each combo packaged individually in a box.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Priced per person, this bundle includes half a Chicken Salad Sandwich and your choice of two sides. Select the Boxed Lunch option to have each combo packaged individually in a box.
Fresh Veggie Wrap
** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Priced per person, this bundle includes half a Fresh Veggie Wrap and your choice of two sides. Select the Boxed Lunch option to have each combo packaged individually in a box.
BAKERY TRAYS
Small Assorted Scone Tray
** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Choose between full-size or mini scones and your assortment of flavors. Scones are presented on a tray ready for serving!
Large Assorted Scone Tray
** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Choose between full-size or mini scones and your assortment of flavors. Scones are presented on a tray ready for serving!
Small Assorted Cookie Tray
** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Choose between full-size or mini cookies and your assortment of flavors. Cookies are presented on a tray ready for serving!
Large Assorted Cookie Tray
** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Choose between full-size or mini cookies and your assortment of flavors. Cookies are presented on a tray ready for serving!
DIPS FOR A CROWD
Garlic Hummus Dip
Our house made hummus topped with an olive oil drizzle and a sprinkle of spices. Comes in a 1/2 Quart or Full Quart. Full Quart serves 15 - 20 people.
Smoky Pimento Dip
Our house made smoky pimento dip is made with smoked gouda, sharp cheddar, roasted pepper and a nice kick. Comes in a 1/2 Quart or Full Quart. Full Quart serves 15 - 20 people.
Fresh Guacamole
** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Made fresh to order, our guacamole is simple and delicious!
Fresh Salsa Roja
It's everyone's favorite salsa that comes with the Breakfast Burrito. It's great with chips too!
BIG BEVERAGES
THANKSGIVING PRE-ORDERS
Smoky Pimento Dip
Our house made smoky pimento dip is made with smoked gouda, sharp cheddar, roasted pepper and a nice kick. Comes in a 1/2 Quart or Full Quart. Full Quart serves 15 - 20 people.
Garlic Hummus Dip
Our house made hummus topped with an olive oil drizzle and a sprinkle of spices. Comes in a 1/2 Quart or Full Quart. Full Quart serves 15 - 20 people.
Fresh Guacamole
** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Made fresh to order, our guacamole is simple and delicious!
Fresh Salsa Roja
It's everyone's favorite salsa that comes with the Breakfast Burrito. It's great with chips too!
Whole Quiche - Bacon, Arugula, Carmelized Onion and Smoked Gouda
A 9" quiche filled with bacon, arugula, carmelized onion and smoked gouda. Serves 4 full-size slices or 8 half-portion slices.
Whole Quiche - Sausage, Kale, Butternut Squash, Carmelized Onion and Parm
A 9" quiche filled with sausage, kale, butternut squash, carmelized onion and parm. Serves 4 full-size slices or 8 half-portion slices.
Whole Quiche - Customized
Have a quiche in mind? Email special.events@thelocust-table.com to request a custom quiche!
Caesar Salad for 10
Our Caesar salad is a mix of kale of romaine lettuce. Topped with housemade croutons and shaved parmesan cheese. Tahini Caesar dressing on the side. Serves 10.
Green Salad for 10
Fresh, local greens topped with shredded carrots, cucumber slices, diced tomatoes and housemade croutons. House vinaigrette served on the side. Serves 10.
Roasted Squash Salad for 10
A mix of kale and spring mix, topped with dried cranberries, candied pecans, bacon pieces, croutons, goat cheese and roasted delicata squash. House balsamic vinaigrette served on the side. Serves 10.
Small Assorted Scone Tray
** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Choose between full-size or mini scones and your assortment of flavors. Scones are presented on a tray ready for serving!
Small Assorted Cookie Tray
** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Choose between full-size or mini cookies and your assortment of flavors. Cookies are presented on a tray ready for serving!
Large Assorted Scone Tray
** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Choose between full-size or mini scones and your assortment of flavors. Scones are presented on a tray ready for serving!
Large Assorted Cookie Tray
** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Choose between full-size or mini cookies and your assortment of flavors. Cookies are presented on a tray ready for serving!
Quart of Chicken Noodle Soup
A full quart of house made chicken noodle soup with house roasted chicken, thick egg noodles, fresh veggies, cinnamon and tumeric. Serves 4-6.
Quart of Herby Tomato Soup
A full quart of house made creamy and herby tomato soup. Croutons and shaved parmesan cheese for topping served on the side. Serves 4-6.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch Cafe in Powell, Ohio serving fresh, made-from-scratch meals.
16. Crossing St, Unit A, Powell, OH 43065