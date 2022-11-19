Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Locust Table Powell

21 Reviews

16. Crossing St

Unit A

Powell, OH 43065

Chocolate Chip with Sea Salt Cookie
Turkey Club
Chicken Salad Sandwich

THANKSGIVING PRE-ORDERS

Smoky Pimento Dip

$5.50

Our house made smoky pimento dip is made with smoked gouda, sharp cheddar, roasted pepper and a nice kick. Comes in a 1/2 Quart or Full Quart. Full Quart serves 15 - 20 people.

Garlic Hummus Dip

$5.00

Our house made hummus topped with an olive oil drizzle and a sprinkle of spices. Comes in a 1/2 Quart or Full Quart. Full Quart serves 15 - 20 people.

Fresh Guacamole

$6.00

** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Made fresh to order, our guacamole is simple and delicious!

Fresh Salsa Roja

$5.00

It's everyone's favorite salsa that comes with the Breakfast Burrito. It's great with chips too!

Whole Quiche - Bacon, Arugula, Carmelized Onion and Smoked Gouda

$35.00

A 9" quiche filled with bacon, arugula, carmelized onion and smoked gouda. Serves 4 full-size slices or 8 half-portion slices.

Whole Quiche - Sausage, Kale, Butternut Squash, Carmelized Onion and Parm

$35.00

A 9" quiche filled with sausage, kale, butternut squash, carmelized onion and parm. Serves 4 full-size slices or 8 half-portion slices.

Whole Quiche - Customized

Have a quiche in mind? Email special.events@thelocust-table.com to request a custom quiche!

Caesar Salad for 10

$35.00

Our Caesar salad is a mix of kale of romaine lettuce. Topped with housemade croutons and shaved parmesan cheese. Tahini Caesar dressing on the side. Serves 10.

Green Salad for 10

$35.00

Fresh, local greens topped with shredded carrots, cucumber slices, diced tomatoes and housemade croutons. House vinaigrette served on the side. Serves 10.

Roasted Squash Salad for 10

$40.00

A mix of kale and spring mix, topped with dried cranberries, candied pecans, bacon pieces, croutons, goat cheese and roasted delicata squash. House balsamic vinaigrette served on the side. Serves 10.

Small Assorted Scone Tray

$80.00

** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Choose between full-size or mini scones and your assortment of flavors. Scones are presented on a tray ready for serving!

Small Assorted Cookie Tray

$64.00

** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Choose between full-size or mini cookies and your assortment of flavors. Cookies are presented on a tray ready for serving!

Large Assorted Scone Tray

$120.00

** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Choose between full-size or mini scones and your assortment of flavors. Scones are presented on a tray ready for serving!

Large Assorted Cookie Tray

$96.00

** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Choose between full-size or mini cookies and your assortment of flavors. Cookies are presented on a tray ready for serving!

Quart of Chicken Noodle Soup

$35.00

A full quart of house made chicken noodle soup with house roasted chicken, thick egg noodles, fresh veggies, cinnamon and tumeric. Serves 4-6.

Quart of Herby Tomato Soup

$30.00

A full quart of house made creamy and herby tomato soup. Croutons and shaved parmesan cheese for topping served on the side. Serves 4-6.

Bakery

Breakfast Cookie

$4.00

Cookies for breakfast! This handheld breakfast is chock full of goodness: rolled oats, pumpkin, sunflower and chia seeds, dried cranberries, flax, bananas, coconut oil and almond milk.

Ham Cheese & Chive Scone

$5.00

Baked fresh every morning, our Ham, Cheese and Chive scone has hearty chunks of smoked ham, melted white cheddar cheese and green onion for a savory morning treat.

Blueberry Lavender Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Our Spring scone, made with fresh blueberries, lemon zest and earl gray lavender tea. Finished with a drizzle of lemony glaze.

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Embrace Fall with this ode to the season. Fresh Honey Crisp Apples, Candied Pecans and plenty of cinnamon and spice. Topped with a Milligan's Maple Syrup and Cardamom glaze.

Chocolate Chip with Sea Salt Cookie

$4.00

Baked fresh daily with Ghirardelli chocolate chips and sprinkled with just a touch of sea salt.

Gooey Butter Oatmeal Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Baked fresh daily, this decadent oatmeal cookie has a gooey toffee center and is sprinkled with a dusting of confectioners sugar.

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$4.00

Locally roasted and fresh brewed Stauf's Coffee. Choose from Baba Budan dark roast, Tanzania Peaberry and Kaldi's SWP Decaf Blend.

Hot Tea

$4.00

Choose from an array of freshly blended Storehouse teas out of Cleveland, Ohio.

Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced Storehouse Teas Breakfast tea, cold brewed to perfection.

Cold Brew

$4.50

Cold-brewed in house with freshly roasted Stauf's single-origin Nicaraguan roast, this cold brew is shaken to order to frothy, cool perfection.

Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Simply the best! R.W. Knudsen apple juice from fresh, organic apples.

Homestyle Orange Juice

$4.00

Delicious homestyle orange juice.

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.00

16.9 oz. bottle of sparkling mineral water.

Blueberry Banana Smoothie

$5.00

A simple smoothie, made to order with blueberries, banana and a splash or apple juice.

Smoothie Banana Strawberry

$5.00

A simple smoothie, made to order, with strawberries, banana and a splash of orange juice.

Dr. Browns Root Beer

$3.00

A 12 oz. can of a classic root beer.

Dr. Browns Black Cherry

$3.00

Dr. Browns Top Selling Soda

Dr. Browns Diet Black Cherry

$3.00

The Diet version of Dr. Browns Top Selling Soda

Dr. Browns Cel-Ray

$3.00

Used for our Fizzy Mary, this celery soda is just as delicious by itself!

Spindrift Seltzer Water Lemon

$3.00

Spindrift Seltzer Water Strawberry Lemon

$3.00

Craft Beer and Cocktails

Nocterra Beta Flash

$5.50

Nocterra's Beta Flash is a New England-style IPA.

Nocterra Passion Fruit & Blood Orange Seltzer

$4.50

Naturally gluten-free seltzer made with passion fruit and blood orange.

Illmannered Kolsch

$5.00

Illmannered Italian Pils

$5.00

Illmannered Hef Reckler Hefeweizen

$5.00Out of stock

Fizzy Mary

$12.00

Spicy house made Bloody Mary mix stuffed with celery, pepperoncini & blue cheese stuffed olives and topped with Dr. Browns Cel-Ray soda for a unique fizz.

The Honey Locust

$8.00

House signature cocktail: vanilla bean, star anise and clove mixed with vodka and topped with club soda.

The Black Locust

$8.00

Same as the Honey Locust but made with spiced dark rum instead.

Beta-Mosa

$7.00

Wish we had a mimosa? We do too. It's a touchy subject. Try a beer-mosa instead! Made with our neighbor, Nocterra Brewing's flagship IPA - Beta Flash.

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Greet the day with this tasty breakfast cocktail: tequila, orange juice and a swirl of grenadine. Served with an orange slice and cherry.

Coffee with Baileys

$6.00

We pour in the Bailey's, you add the coffee.

Coffee with Kaluha

$6.00

We pour in the Kaluha, you add the coffee.

Autumn Apple

$12.00

Kid Beverages

Kid Apple Juice

$2.00

Simply the best! R.W. Knudsen apple juice from fresh, organic apples.

Kid Orange Juice

$2.00

Delicious homestyle orange juice.

Kid Milk

$2.00

2% white milk.

Kid Smoothie - Strawberry

$3.00

A smaller version of our Strawberry Banana smoothie.

Kid Smoothie - Blueberry

$3.00

A smaller version of our Blueberry Banana smoothie.

Craft Beer - Six Packs To Go

Nocterra Beta Flash

$13.99Out of stock

Nocterra's Beta Flash is a New England-style IPA.

Nocterra Passion Fruit & Blood Orange Seltzer Six Pack

$10.99

Naturally gluten-free seltzer made with passion fruit and blood orange.

Illmannered Kolsch Six Pack

$10.99

Illmannered Italian Pils Six Pack

$10.99

House Made Bulk Granola

Granola by the Pound

$12.00

A full pound of our house made granola perfect for breakfast at home or a great snack! Gluten Free and Vegan friendly.

Granola Half Pound

$6.00

A full pound of our house made granola perfect for breakfast at home or a great snack! Gluten Free and Vegan friendly.

Milligan's Maple Syrup - Athens, Ohio

Milligan's Maple original pure maple syrup – a classic favorite! Perfect sweet addition to breakfast food or used as a glaze for cooking. Please refrigerate after opening.

Milligan's Maple Syrup 8oz

$12.00

Milligan's Maple original pure maple syrup – a classic favorite! Perfect sweet addition to breakfast food or used as a glaze for cooking. Please refrigerate after opening.

Stauf's Wholebean Coffee - Columbus, Ohio

Stauf's Baba Budan Whole Bean

$21.00

Named for the legendary Indian Monk said to have first smuggled Arabica beans out of Ethiopia. Three diverse coffees and two different roasts create a full-bodied, sharp cup with spicy undertones and smoky, dark-roasted complexity. A cult favorite among Stauf's longtime customers.

Stauf's Tanzania Peaberry Whole Bean

$21.00

A mellow, medium-bodied cup with sweet berry-like undertones.

Storehouse Tea - Cleveland, Ohio

Assorted Choices

$12.00

A box of 12 tea sachets of the same flavor of. Flavor choices and inventory are continuously changing. See store to make a selection.

Sarabeth's Preserves - Bronx, NY

Sarabeth's Orange Apricot 18oz.

$13.00

Sarabeth's Strawberry Raspberry 18oz.

$13.00

BREAKFAST BUNDLES

** 24 Hour Advance Notice Required ** Bundles are priced per person and incude an 1/2 Egg Souffle sandwich or 1/2 Breakfast Burrito, a mini scone and fruit salad. Bundles are presented with the sandwiches and baked goods each on their own tray and the fruit salad in a large bowl.

Egg Souffle Sandwich Bundle

$12.00

** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Priced per person, this bundle includes 1/2 of an Egg Souffle Sandwich, a mini scone and fruit salad.

Breakfast Burrito Bundle

$13.00

** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Priced per person, this bundle includes 1/2 of a Breakfast Burrito, a mini scone and fruit salad.

House Made Granola

$5.50

** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Priced per person, your guests can build their own granola bowl: Greek yogurt, house made granola and fresh fruit topping.

LUNCH BUNDLES

Bundles are priced per person and incude 1/2 of any sandwich and any two sides. Bundles are presented with the sandwiches and baked goods each on their own tray and the salads in a large bowl.

Turkey Club

$12.50

** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Priced per person, this bundle includes half a Turkey Club Sandwich and your choice of two sides. Select the Boxed Lunch option to have each combo packaged individually in a box.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.50

** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Priced per person, this bundle includes half a Chicken Salad Sandwich and your choice of two sides. Select the Boxed Lunch option to have each combo packaged individually in a box.

Fresh Veggie Wrap

$12.50

** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Priced per person, this bundle includes half a Fresh Veggie Wrap and your choice of two sides. Select the Boxed Lunch option to have each combo packaged individually in a box.

BAKERY TRAYS

Small Assorted Scone Tray

$80.00

** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Choose between full-size or mini scones and your assortment of flavors. Scones are presented on a tray ready for serving!

Large Assorted Scone Tray

$120.00

** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Choose between full-size or mini scones and your assortment of flavors. Scones are presented on a tray ready for serving!

Small Assorted Cookie Tray

$64.00

** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Choose between full-size or mini cookies and your assortment of flavors. Cookies are presented on a tray ready for serving!

Large Assorted Cookie Tray

$96.00

** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Choose between full-size or mini cookies and your assortment of flavors. Cookies are presented on a tray ready for serving!

DIPS FOR A CROWD

Garlic Hummus Dip

$5.00

Our house made hummus topped with an olive oil drizzle and a sprinkle of spices. Comes in a 1/2 Quart or Full Quart. Full Quart serves 15 - 20 people.

Smoky Pimento Dip

$5.50

Our house made smoky pimento dip is made with smoked gouda, sharp cheddar, roasted pepper and a nice kick. Comes in a 1/2 Quart or Full Quart. Full Quart serves 15 - 20 people.

Fresh Guacamole

$6.00

** 24 Hour Advanced Notice Required ** Made fresh to order, our guacamole is simple and delicious!

Fresh Salsa Roja

$5.00

It's everyone's favorite salsa that comes with the Breakfast Burrito. It's great with chips too!

BIG BEVERAGES

Stauf's Fresh Brew Coffee - 96oz. Travel Carafe

$18.00

96oz. of fresh-brewed Stauf's coffee including all of the cups, sweeteners and creamer needed.

32oz of Homestyle Orange Juice

$8.00

32oz of Knudsen's Organic Apple Juice

$8.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch Cafe in Powell, Ohio serving fresh, made-from-scratch meals.

Location

16. Crossing St, Unit A, Powell, OH 43065

Directions

