American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Rebol Dublin CATERING

1,743 Reviews

$$

6608 Longshore Street

Dublin, OH 43017

Order Again

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN BOL-BUFFET STYLE
Overnight Oats
Steak Breakfast Bol

CATERING

BUILD YOUR OWN BOL-BUFFET STYLE

BUILD YOUR OWN BOL-BUFFET STYLE

$145.00+

Our Build your own Bol Catering Setup. Choose up to 2 bases, 2 proteins, 3 sides, 2 sauces, and 5 garnishes. Bols, Napkins, and Silverware included.

SIGNATURE BOLS (2O PERSON MIN)

20 TOTAL SIGNATURE BOLS must be in your entire order for it to be considered a Catering Order. If you don't need this many bowls order through our online ordering link on the Home Screen of the website.
Chimi Chicken Bol

Chimi Chicken Bol

$13.00

Rebol Rice / Grilled Chicken / Black Bean Corn Elotes / Citrus Guac / Grilled Veg / Cashew Chimichurri / Scallion / Crispy Garlic

Powerplant 2.0 Bol

$12.50

Rebol Rice / Tempeh Sofrito / Hummus / Sweet Beets / Grilled Veg / Cashew Chimichurri / Scallions / Crispy Garlic / No Coconut Crisps due to Eggs & Gluten

Rebol Steak 2.0 Bol

Rebol Steak 2.0 Bol

$14.50

Rebol Rice / Steak / Pickled Veg / Broccoli Sprouts / Herbed Goat Cheese / Rebol Hot / Crispy Garlic / Jalapeno

Spicy Langostino Bol

$16.50

Rebol Rice / Langostino & Shrimp / Black Bean & Corn Elotes / Grilled Veg / Cilantro Aioli / Sesame Seeds / Scallions

Vegan Powerbol

Vegan Powerbol

$12.50

Kale Salad / Red Pepper Falafel / Citrus Guac / Hummus / Sweet Beets / Cashew Chimichurri / Crispy Garlic / Scallions / No Coconut Crisps

A LA CARTE BASES

Rice (Vegan)

Rice (Vegan)

$10.00+
Cauliflower Rice (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

Cauliflower Rice (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

$20.00+
Kale Salad (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

Kale Salad (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

$15.00+
Sweet Potato Hash (Vegan, Paleo)

Sweet Potato Hash (Vegan, Paleo)

$15.00+

A LA CARTE PROTEIN

Grass-Fed Steak (Keto, Paleo)

Grass-Fed Steak (Keto, Paleo)

Pasture Raised Chicken (Keto, Paleo)

Pasture Raised Chicken (Keto, Paleo)

Red Pepper Falafel (Vegan)

Red Pepper Falafel (Vegan)

Wild Tuna (Paleo, Keto)

A LA CARTE SIDES

Broccoli Sprouts (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

Broccoli Sprouts (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

$10.00+
Citrus Guacamole (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

Citrus Guacamole (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

Corn & Black Bean Elotes

Corn & Black Bean Elotes

Grilled Veggies (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

Grilled Veggies (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

Herb Goat Cheese (Keto, Paleo Friendly)

Herb Goat Cheese (Keto, Paleo Friendly)

$10.00+
Hummus (Vegan)

Hummus (Vegan)

Sweet Beets (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

Sweet Beets (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

A LA CARTE SAUCES

Cashew Chimichurri (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

Cashew Chimichurri (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

$7.00+
Cilantro Aioli (Keto, Paleo)

Cilantro Aioli (Keto, Paleo)

$7.00+
Rebol Hot (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

Rebol Hot (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

$7.00+
Yum Yum (Keto, Paleo)

Yum Yum (Keto, Paleo)

$7.00+

A LA CARTE GARNISHES

Scallions (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

Scallions (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

$5.00+
Crispy Garlic (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

Crispy Garlic (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

$5.00+
Toasted Sesame (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

Toasted Sesame (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

$5.00+
Fresh Jalapenos (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

Fresh Jalapenos (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)

$5.00+
Coconut Crisps

Coconut Crisps

$10.00+

BREAKFAST CATERING

Build Your Own Breakfast Buffet

$200.00+

Served Buffet Style. -Sweet Potato / Kale / Onion Base -Scrambled Eggs -Choice of Protein -Herbed Goat Cheese -Choice of Sauce *Gluten-Free/Keto/Paleo/Vegan Available*

Chorizo Breakfast Bol

Chorizo Breakfast Bol

$10.00

Two Eggs / Herbed Goat Cheese / Sweet Potato / Kale / Onion

Steak Breakfast Bol

Steak Breakfast Bol

$10.00

Two Eggs / Herbed Goat Cheese / Sweet Potato / Kale / Onion

Bacon Breakfast Bol

Bacon Breakfast Bol

$10.00

Two Eggs / Herbed Goat Cheese / Sweet Potato / Kale / Onion

Red Pepper Falafel Breakfast Bol

Red Pepper Falafel Breakfast Bol

$10.00

Two Eggs / Herbed Goat Cheese / Sweet Potato / Kale / Onion

Wakin Bacon

Wakin Bacon

$8.00

*Gluten-Free Bun Available* Two Eggs Scrambled / Bacon / Cheese / Rebol Hot / Yum Yum / Brioche Bun

Porky Picante

Porky Picante

$8.00

*Gluten-Free Bun Available* Two Eggs Scrambled / Chorizo / Cheese / Yum Yum / Brioche Bun

Greek Freek

Greek Freek

$8.00

*Gluten-Free Bun Available* Two Eggs Scrambled / Herbed Goat Cheese / Cucumber / Red Onion / Brioche Bun / *VEGETARIAN*

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$7.00

Rolled Oats/ Chia + Pumpkin Seeds / Almond Milk / Lemon / Maple Syrup / Almond Butter / Sea Salt / Fresh Fruit *Gluten-Free/Vegan/Contains Nuts*

DESSERTS

Gluten Free and Vegan Brownie

Gluten Free and Vegan Brownie

$5.00
House Chocolate Chip Cookie

House Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00
Paleo Chocolate Chip Cookie

Paleo Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

BEVERAGES AND BONE BROTH

96 oz Bone Broth

96 oz Bone Broth

$35.00
96 oz Organic Coffee

96 oz Organic Coffee

$35.00
32 oz Organic Cold Brew

32 oz Organic Cold Brew

$25.00
32 oz Organic Tea/Lemonade

32 oz Organic Tea/Lemonade

$20.00
Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

The healthiest catering in the country! Fuel your team for optimal performance! 100% organic produce, Non-GMO everything else, grass-fed/finished meats, wild caught low mercury seafood, pasture raised chicken, and zero-refined sugars.

Website

Location

6608 Longshore Street, Dublin, OH 43017

Directions

