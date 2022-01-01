Dublin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Dublin
More about Rebol
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rebol
6608 Longshore Street, Dublin
|Popular items
|BUILD YOUR OWN BOL-BUFFET STYLE
|$135.00
Our Build your own Bol Catering Setup. Choose up to 2 bases, 2 proteins, 3 sides, 2 sauces, and 5 garnishes. Bols, Napkins, and Silverware included.
|Crispy Garlic (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)
|Citrus Guacamole (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)
More about 101 Beer Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
101 Beer Kitchen
7509 Sawmill Rd, Dublin
|Popular items
|Housemade Loaded Tater Tots
|$8.95
Shredded Potatoes, Pork Croutons, Cheddar Cheese, Chives & Sriracha Cream
|101 Wedge Salad
Baby Romaine, Double Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion & House Blue Cheese Dressing
|Pork Belly Cuban
|$12.95
Crispy Pork Belly, Smoked Ham, Dill Pickles, Horseradish Mustard,
Telera Roll & Choice of Side
More about La Vina
SEAFOOD
La Vina
7155 Corazon Dr, Dublin
|Popular items
|Bourbon Pairing & Tasting Ticket 12.05.19 (Includes Gratuity)
|$59.00
This ticket is for a Small Batch Bourbon tasting & 5-Course Food Pairing on December 5th starting at 6:30 pm.
Come and experience an incredible evening with other Bourbon lovers and enjoy some of the greatest brands in all of Whiskey!
If you haven't already been to one of our Whisk(e)y nights then you're missing out! We have hosted the Buffalo Trace Ambassador. We celebrated national Scotch Day with the Ambassador from Brown-Forman for our Whiskey vs Whiskey tasting and Whiskey Pete from Old Forester to taste the entire Whisk(e)y Row Series and most recently Four Roses Ambassador Mark Combs was here from the distillery!
More about Last Call Music Bar & Grill
GRILL
Last Call Music Bar & Grill
5815 Karric Square Drive, Dublin
More about Napa Kitchen + Bar Dublin
Napa Kitchen + Bar Dublin
7148 Muirfield Dr., Dublin
|Popular items
|Beef Short Ribs
|$29.00
Tender, braised beef short ribs, port wine demi-glace, roasted mushroom risotto, glazed carrots
|Harvest Salmon
|$18.00
Mixed greens, maple-dijon vinaigrette, toasted walnuts, pears, blueberries, goat cheese, caramelized salmon
|Grilled Prosciutto Wrapped Shrimp
|$16.00
Tuscan spices, grape tomato relish, parmesan polenta, balsamic glaze