Dublin American restaurants you'll love

Rebol image

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rebol

6608 Longshore Street, Dublin

Avg 4.8 (1743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BUILD YOUR OWN BOL-BUFFET STYLE$135.00
Our Build your own Bol Catering Setup. Choose up to 2 bases, 2 proteins, 3 sides, 2 sauces, and 5 garnishes. Bols, Napkins, and Silverware included.
Crispy Garlic (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)
Citrus Guacamole (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)
More about Rebol
101 Beer Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

101 Beer Kitchen

7509 Sawmill Rd, Dublin

Avg 4.2 (878 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Housemade Loaded Tater Tots$8.95
Shredded Potatoes, Pork Croutons, Cheddar Cheese, Chives & Sriracha Cream
101 Wedge Salad
Baby Romaine, Double Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion & House Blue Cheese Dressing
Pork Belly Cuban$12.95
Crispy Pork Belly, Smoked Ham, Dill Pickles, Horseradish Mustard,
Telera Roll & Choice of Side
More about 101 Beer Kitchen
La Vina image

SEAFOOD

La Vina

7155 Corazon Dr, Dublin

Avg 4.7 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bourbon Pairing & Tasting Ticket 12.05.19 (Includes Gratuity)$59.00
This ticket is for a Small Batch Bourbon tasting & 5-Course Food Pairing on December 5th starting at 6:30 pm.
Come and experience an incredible evening with other Bourbon lovers and enjoy some of the greatest brands in all of Whiskey!
If you haven't already been to one of our Whisk(e)y nights then you're missing out! We have hosted the Buffalo Trace Ambassador. We celebrated national Scotch Day with the Ambassador from Brown-Forman for our Whiskey vs Whiskey tasting and Whiskey Pete from Old Forester to taste the entire Whisk(e)y Row Series and most recently Four Roses Ambassador Mark Combs was here from the distillery!
More about La Vina
Last Call Music Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Last Call Music Bar & Grill

5815 Karric Square Drive, Dublin

Avg 4.2 (92 reviews)
Takeout
More about Last Call Music Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Napa Kitchen + Bar Dublin

7148 Muirfield Dr., Dublin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Short Ribs$29.00
Tender, braised beef short ribs, port wine demi-glace, roasted mushroom risotto, glazed carrots
Harvest Salmon$18.00
Mixed greens, maple-dijon vinaigrette, toasted walnuts, pears, blueberries, goat cheese, caramelized salmon
Grilled Prosciutto Wrapped Shrimp$16.00
Tuscan spices, grape tomato relish, parmesan polenta, balsamic glaze
More about Napa Kitchen + Bar Dublin

