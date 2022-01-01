Dublin American restaurants you'll love

This ticket is for a Small Batch Bourbon tasting & 5-Course Food Pairing on December 5th starting at 6:30 pm.

Come and experience an incredible evening with other Bourbon lovers and enjoy some of the greatest brands in all of Whiskey!

If you haven't already been to one of our Whisk(e)y nights then you're missing out! We have hosted the Buffalo Trace Ambassador. We celebrated national Scotch Day with the Ambassador from Brown-Forman for our Whiskey vs Whiskey tasting and Whiskey Pete from Old Forester to taste the entire Whisk(e)y Row Series and most recently Four Roses Ambassador Mark Combs was here from the distillery!

