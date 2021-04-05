Kraft House No. 5 imageView gallery

Kraft House No. 5

961 Reviews

$$

5 S Liberty St

Powell, OH 43065

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Liquor

Absinthe

$10.00

Aperol

$6.00

6

Bailey’s

$5.50

Campari

$6.00

Chartruese Green

$8.00

Chartruese Yellow

$8.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Disaronno

$6.50

Fernet Branca

$6.50

Frangelico

$6.50

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Lairds Apple Jack

$6.50

Luxardo

$6.00

Pimms

$5.50

Remy Martin

$8.00

St. Germain

$6.00

Copper & King

$7.50

Limoncello

$7.00

Car Bomb

$6.00

Buffal Trace Cream

$7.00

Domaine De Canton

$7.00

Creme De Violette

$7.00

Chambord

$8.00

Aviation

$6.00Out of stock

Bombay

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$8.50

Hendricks Lunar

$8.00

Hendricks Orbium

$8.00

New Amsterdam

$5.00

New Riff Gin

$7.00

Nolet’s

$10.00

Sipsmith

$8.00Out of stock

Statehouse

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Vim & Petal

$7.00Out of stock

Watershed Four Peel

$8.00

Watershed Guild

$8.00

Watershed Barrel Aged

$8.00

Appleton Estate

$7.00

Bumbu

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Cruzan

$5.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.00

Zaya

$10.00

Achentoshan

$8.00

Achentoshan 3 Wood

$13.00

Balvenie 17 Doublewood

$18.00

Balvenie 12 Single

$13.00

Balvenie 14

$15.00

Dewars

$6.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

Glenmo 10 Year

$8.00

JW Black

$10.00

JW Blue

$45.00Out of stock

JW Gold

$17.00

JW Green

$14.00

JW Red

$8.00

Laphroaig

$10.00Out of stock

Macallan 12

$12.00Out of stock

Macallan Double Cask

$13.00

Glenfiddich

$10.00

Oban

$12.00Out of stock

Casamigos Anejo

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$14.00Out of stock

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00

Clase Azul Reposado (1 oz)

$25.00

Clase Azul GOLD (1 oz)

$45.00

Espolon Anejo

$7.50

Espolon Blanco

$5.50

Espolon Reposado

$6.50

El Jimador Blanco

$5.00

Exotico Reposado

$5.00

Vida Mezcal

$8.00Out of stock

El Tesoro Repo

$10.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$10.00Out of stock

Teremana Blanco

$8.00Out of stock

Teremana Repo

$8.00

Corazon Weller

$18.00

Corazon George T Stagg

$18.00

Corazon Elmer T Lee

$16.00

Espolon Cristalino

$1.10

818

$10.00

Absolut

$6.00Out of stock

Absolut Citron

$6.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$8.00

Grey Goose Citron

$8.00

Grey Goose Pear

$8.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Buckeye

$6.00

6

Titos

$6.00

6

Van Gogh Espresso

$6.00

Wheatley

$6.00

Stoli Blueberry

$6.00Out of stock

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli Elit

$9.00

Ketel Citron

$7.00

Stoli Lime

$7.00

Ketel Graperfrui & Rose

$7.00

Ketel Grapefruit & Rose

$7.00

Ketel Peach & Orange Blossom

$7.00

Ketel Cucumber & Mint

$7.00

Watershed

$8.00

OYO Vanilla

$6.00

A Midwinter Night's Dram

$25.00Out of stock

American Honey

$6.00

Angels Envy

$11.00

Angels Envy Cask

$35.00

Angels Envy Rye

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$8.50

Basil Hayden 10 Year

$13.50

Basil Hayden Dark

$10.00

Basil Hayden Flight

$15.00

Basil Haydens Caribbean

$10.00Out of stock

BIB & TUCKER

$9.00

Blantons

$16.00

Bookers

$10.00Out of stock

Bookers 30th Anniversary

$35.00Out of stock

Bookers Little Book

$30.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit

$7.00

7

Bulleit 10

$9.50

Bulleit Rye

$7.00

Bulleit Rye 12

$11.00Out of stock

Crown Peach

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Dickel Rye

$6.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Eagle Rare 17 1oz

$50.00Out of stock

EH Taylor Single

$16.00Out of stock

EH Taylor Barrel

$22.00Out of stock

EH Taylor Small

$12.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$7.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$8.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$14.00

Elijah Craig 18 Year

$25.00Out of stock

Elmer T. Lee 1 Oz

$30.00

Four Roses Single

$9.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$12.00

George T. Stagg 1.5oz

$45.00Out of stock

Henry Mckenna

$12.00

High West American

$9.00

High West Double Rye

$10.00

High West Rendezvous

$13.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Knob Creek Rye

$8.00

Knob Creek 12 Year

$12.00

Larceny Barrel Proof

$14.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Makers Mark 46

$10.00

Mastersons

$10.00

Michters

$8.00

Michters Barrel Strength

$12.00Out of stock

Michters Rye

$8.00

Middle West Rye

$8.00

Middle West Straight Borboun

$8.00

New Riff

$9.00

New Riff Rye

$11.00Out of stock

New Riff Single

$11.00Out of stock

Old Forester

$5.00

Old Forester 1910

$13.00

Pappy 10 1oz

$30.00

Pappy 12 (1oz)

$40.00

Pappy 15 (1oz)

$50.00Out of stock

Sagamore Cask

$13.00

Sagamore Rye

$10.00

Sazerac Rye 18 (1oz)

$50.00

Sazerac Rye 6

$12.00

Screwball

$6.00Out of stock

Stagg Jr.

$18.00Out of stock

Templeton Rye 4

$8.00

Templeton Rye 6

$9.00

Thomas H Handy (1 oz)

$30.00

Town Branch

$8.00Out of stock

Watershed

$9.00

Weller 12 (1 oz)

$25.00

Weller Antique

$10.00

Weller Special Reserve

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$10.00Out of stock

Wild Turkey Rye

$7.00Out of stock

Willett

$15.00Out of stock

Willett Rye

$16.00Out of stock

William Larue Weller 1 oz

$30.00Out of stock

Woodford Double Oaked

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.50

Woodford Wheat

$8.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back

$11.00

Thomas Moore

$18.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$10.00

Old Forester 1920

$12.00

Remus Repeal Reserve

$20.00

1792 Sweet Wheat

$10.00Out of stock

1792 Full Proof

$15.00Out of stock

1792 Bottled In Bond

$16.00

Four Roses 2021 Small Batch

$50.00

Old Tub

$8.00

George Remus

$12.00

Bardstown

$16.00

Knob Creek Maple

$8.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$7.00

Four Roses Single Barrel Barrel Strength

$15.00

Weller Full (1oz)

$20.00Out of stock

Weller Single (1oz)

$30.00

Weller CYPB (1oz)

$30.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$15.00

Weller Flight

$40.00

Weller Flight Plus

$55.00

Legent

$12.00

Watershed Bottled In Bond

$12.00

Orphan Barrel

$30.00

Murray Hill Club

$18.00

E H Taylor Warehouse C (1oz)

$50.00Out of stock

Old Forester 1870

$10.00

Old Forester 1897

$10.00

Bottle Beer

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bud

$3.00

3

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Heineken

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Modelo

$4.00

PBR

$3.00

3

Stella

$4.00

4

Big Mike

$2.50

Press Blackberry

$4.00

Press Grapefruit

$4.00

Press Lime

$4.00

Press Pomegranate

$4.00

Guiness

$5.00

Athletic NA Golden

$6.00

Athletic NA Hazy

$6.00

Athletic NA Wit

$6.00

Athletic NA Gose

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Aviation

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

French 75

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Long Island

$8.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$10.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Negroni

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Paloma

$8.00

Sangria

$8.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Side Car

$10.00

White Russian

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Cidermosa

$8.00

Last Word

$10.00

Car Bomb

$6.00

Whisky Sour

$8.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Gimlet

$6.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Specialty Cocktails

Black Moon

$10.00

Pina Margarita

$11.00

Mean Girl

$12.00

The Bradshaw

$10.00

Mystic Falls

$11.00

Chai On Life

$11.00

Cloven Hooves

$12.00

Midnight Stroll

$11.00

Perfect Pear-Vodka

$11.00

Perfect Pear-Gin

$11.00

Sunday Spritz Grapefruit

$11.00

KH5 Sangria

$10.00

Orange Crush

$11.00

Mimosa Service

$40.00

Mimosa Service Refill

$30.00

Mimosa Flight

$15.00

Brunch Fashioned

$12.00

Spritz Flight

$20.00

Wake Up Call

$10.00

Sizzlin' Margarita

$11.00

Sunday Spritz Peach

$11.00

Sunday Spritz Cucumber

$11.00

Mulled Cider

$8.00

N/A Beverage

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

SF Redbull

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Water

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

Flavored Ice Tea

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Drafts

(5) DOUBLE SHOT (12 oz)

$7.00

(A) WINTERGARDEN

$7.00

(E1) SUPERIOR WIT

$7.00

(E2) MULE DE POMME

$7.00

(F) FRISCH'S PUMPKIN

$7.00

(H) HUNKY DORY

$7.00

(K) MILK STOUT

$7.00

(L1) NUTS FOR YOU (12 oz)

$7.00

(L2) HAZE COLORED LENSES

$7.00

(N) STYLE POINTS

$7.00

(O1) FAT TIRE

$7.00

(O2) DOWN BATHYSCOPE

$7.00

(O3) PANTHER HOLLOW

$7.00

(OH) DAD

$7.00

(P) BETA FLASH

$7.00

(R) NIGHT GLOW

$7.00

(S) JOSH'S BROWN ALE

$7.00

(T) DOUBLE PARKED (12 oz)

$7.00

(U) DECK THE HILLS

$7.00

(W) 1664 BLANC

$6.00

FLIGHT

$10.00

FREE BEER SAMPLE

BEER SAMPLE

$0.50

$5 KH5 GROWLER

$5.00

$15 GROWLER FILL UP

$15.00

Wine by the Glass

GLS Cab Sauvignon, Ultraviolet

$12.00

GLS Chardonnay, Flowers

$15.00

GLS Chardonnay, Raeburn

$11.00

GLS Super Tuscan, Dogajolo

$10.00

GLS Malbec, Altos Las Hormigas

$10.00

GLS Merlot, Tortoise Creek

$9.00

GLS Moscato D'Asti, Cascinetta Vietti

$10.00

GLS Pinot Grigio, Alois Lageder

$10.00

GLS Pinot Noir, Dante

$9.00

GLS Prosecco, Jeio

$10.00

GLS Red Blend, Pillars

$11.00

GLS Red Blend, Leviathan

$15.00

GLS Reisling, Kiona

$9.00

GLS Rose, Dogajolo

$11.00

GLS Sauv Blanc, Fire Road

$9.00

GLS Sauv Blanc, Muirwood

$11.00

GLS Sparkling Rose, Jeio

$11.00

GLS Sparkling, Zardetto

$8.00

GLS Cab Sauvignon, Duckhorn

$18.00

WINE FLIGHT

$15.00

GLS Pinot Noir, Benton Lane

$12.00

GLS Red Blend, Tinto

$7.00

Mayacamas TASTE

$12.00

Mayacamas GLASS

$30.00

Wine by the Bottle

Open Bar

BTL White Blend, Blindfold

$45.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Cade

$130.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Ultraviolet

$39.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Clos du Val

$60.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Crossbarn

$63.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Duckhorn

$69.99

BTL Cabernet, Durant & Booth

$40.00Out of stock

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Ehler's

$65.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Faust

$65.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, LVE

$90.00

BTL Champagne, Laurent Perrier

$65.00

BTL Chardonnay, En Route

$55.00

BTL Chardonnay, Flowers

$55.00

BTL Chardonnay, Mannequin

$60.00

BTL Chardonnay, Mayacamas

$65.00

BTL Chardonnay, Raeburn

$35.00

BTL Super Tuscan, Dogajolo

$33.00

BTL House Cabernet

$25.00

BTL House Chardonnay

$25.00

BTL House Merlot

$25.00

BTL House Pinot Grigio

$25.00

BTL Malbec, Altos Las Hormigas

$33.00

BTL Merlot, Tortoise Creek

$30.00

BTL Moscato D'Asti, Cascinetta Vietti

$33.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Alois Lageder

$33.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Marco Felluga

$34.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Au Bon Climat

$40.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Belle Glos Las Alturas

$65.00Out of stock

BTL Pinot Noir, Eden Rift

$65.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Dante

$30.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Paul Hobbs

$80.00

BTL Pinot Noir, UNITY

$55.00

BTL Red Blend, Pillars

$35.00

BTL Red Blend, Leviathan

$55.00

BTL Red Blend, The Pessimist

$40.00Out of stock

BTL Red Blend, The Prisoner

$65.00

BTL Red Blend, Raymond

$55.00

BTL Reisling, Kiona

$30.00

BTL Rose, Dogajolo

$35.00

BTL Sauv Blanc, Fire Road

$30.00

BTL Sauv Blanc, Muirwood

$35.00

BTL Sauv Blanc, Round Pond

$44.00

BTL Sparkling Rose, Jeio

$35.00

BTL SPARKLING ROSE, LVE

$35.00

BTL Prosecco, Jeio

$33.00

BTL Syrah, Ramey

$60.00Out of stock

BTL Chardonnay, Rombauer

$58.00

BTL Red Blend, Trilogy

$65.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Benton Lane

$39.00

BTL Red Blend, Tinto

$25.00

BTL Merlot, Mayacamas

$80.00

House Wine

GLS House Cab Sauv

$7.00

GLS House Chardonnay

$7.00

GLS House Merlot

$7.00

GLS House Pinot Grigio

$7.00

APPS

10 Pc Confit Wings

$15.00

20 Pc Confit Wings

$28.00

BAVARIAN PRETZEL

$9.00

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$8.00

BUFFALO SHRIMP

$14.00

FRIED PICKLES

$6.00

FRUTTI DI MARE

$26.00

HABANERO MAC & CHEESE

$8.00

NACHOS

$12.00

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$8.00

WARM BURRATA

$11.00

Calamari

$16.00

Mac N Cheese

$8.00

DESSERT

APPLE PIE

$8.00

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

ICE CREAM SCOOP

$2.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$8.00Out of stock

CARROT CAKE

$8.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

ENTREES

CHICKEN PASTA

$16.00

FRIED CHICKEN MEAL

$20.00

HALF ROASTED CHICKEN

$21.00

PORK CHOP

$22.00

RIBEYE

$40.00

SALMON FILET

$22.00

SCALLOPS

$32.00

SQUID INK PASTA

$28.00

STRIP STEAK

$34.00

TAVERN STEAK

$22.00Out of stock

Open Food

BONE IN RIBEYE

$32.00Out of stock

FEATURES

Fish And Chips

$18.00

Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00

SANDWICHES

After School Special

$12.00

Black Bean Quinoa Burger

$14.00

Cali Chicken

$15.00

Fishwich

$16.00

German Burger

$17.00

Hot Chicken

$15.00

KH5 Burger

$16.00

ANGUS BEEF BURGER

$10.00

SIDES

FRUIT CUP SIDE

$4.00

Petite Salad

$4.00

Side of Asparagus

$4.00

Side of Broccoli

$4.00

SIDE OF BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$4.00

Side of Cheddar Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

SIDE OF MAC & CHEESE

$4.00

Side Of Plain Risotto

$6.00

Side Of Sourdough

$4.00

Farmhouse Potatoes

$4.00

Onion Salad

$4.00

Side of Vegetable Risotto

$6.00

Side of Collard Greens

$4.00

Side Of Corn Hash

$4.00

Corn On The Cobb

$2.00

Side Of Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Of Orions Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

Side Of BBQ

$0.50

2 Eggs

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Of Buffalo

$0.50

Potato Hash

$4.00

Side Of Cilantro Lime Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Of Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Side Avocado

$1.50

Small Side Of Beer Cheese

$1.00

Large Side Of Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side Of Carrots/celery

$2.00

Side Of Tartar Sauce

$0.50

SOUP & SALAD

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

House Salad

$8.00

Italian Salad

$8.00

Soup of the Day

$7.00Out of stock

Tomato & Fennel Bisque

$6.00

Chili

$7.00Out of stock

Open Entry

FIRST COURSE

$4.00

Butternut Squash Bisque

$6.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids MAC & CHEESE

$8.00

Kids Pancakes & Bacon

$8.00

Kids Eggs Bacon And Toast

$8.00

BEER GLASSES

Single Beer Glass

$7.00

Multiple Beer Glasses

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5 S Liberty St, Powell, OH 43065

Directions

Gallery
Kraft House No. 5 image

