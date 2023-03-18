Restaurant header imageView gallery

Liberty Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

50 South Liberty StreetUnit 104

Powell, OH 43065

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

Beer Battered Cheese Curds

$9.00

Deep fried white cheddar cheese curds, tangy tomato aioli (V)

Yankee Doodle Single

$7.00

Egg roll, corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing

Yankee Doodle Double

$12.00

Egg roll, corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing

Baja Fish Tacos (2)

$11.00

Fried cod, apple cider slaw, sriracha aioli, flour tortilla

Loaded Tots

$10.00

Crispy house made tots, house cheese sauce, bacon, green onion

Tavern Nachos

$8.00

Yellow corn tortilla chips, house cheese sauce, pico de gallo, green onion, chimichurri aioli drizzle (V) (GF)

Pretzel Bread

$10.00

Crisp, lightly salted pretzel bread, house cheese sauce (V)

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Flash fried brussel sprouts, gorgonzola, bacon, balsamic drizzle (GF)

Chicken Wings (6)

$9.00

Your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Carolina Mustard Sauce or Cajun Dry Rub (GF)

Chicken Wings (12)

$15.00

Your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Carolina Mustard Sauce or Cajun Dry Rub (GF)

Zucchini Fries

$9.00

Fried zucchini served with horseradish aioli (V)

Soups & Salads

Baked Brie

$12.00

Chopped romaine, mixed greens, warm brie cheese, granny smith apples, red grapes, walnuts, apple cider vinaigrette (V) (GF)

Blackened Chicken Fiesta

$14.00

Chopped romaine, mixed greens, monterey jack, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, blackened chicken breast, jalapeño vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Clam Chowder- Bowl

$6.00

Clam Chowder- Cup

$4.00

Granny Smith Almond

$11.00

Romaine, mixed greens, granny smith apples, gorgonzola, celery, bacon, toasted almonds, sweet cracked peppercorn vinaigrette (GF)

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sub C-Clam

$2.00

Sub Side Caesar

$2.00

Sub Side Salad

$2.00

Burgers

Bill of Rights Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, smoked cheddar, toasted garlic aioli, brioche bun

California Turkey Burger

$15.00

House turkey burger, Swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pesto mayo, gourmet roll

Caprese Bison Burger

$18.00

Grilled bison, mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto aioli, balsamic drizzle, brioche bun

Pimento Burger

$16.00

Beef patty, pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, sriracha aioli, brioche bun

Ohio Wagyu Burger

$18.00

100% Ohio Wagyu beef, grilled onions, havarti cheese, bacon, chimichurri aioli, avocado, brioche bun

Sandwiches

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Blackened chicken, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, bacon, avocado, sriracha lime aioli, ciabatta roll

Pot Roast Sandwich

$15.00

Pot Roast shredded roast beef, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, hoagie roll, au jus

Liberty Philly

$18.00

Thin sliced marinated sirloin, grilled onions and mushrooms, havarti cheese, toasted garlic aioli, ciabatta roll

Pretzel Reuben

$14.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, dijon mustard, Thousand Island, pretzel bun

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Breaded chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, Buffalo sauce, tomato basil tortilla

Salmon Wrap

$18.00

Blackened salmon, mixed greens, tomato, bacon, pesto mayo, tomato basil tortilla

Tavern Dinner

Steak Frites

$24.00

6oz. flat iron steak, gastrique fries, asparagus, garlic lemon butter (GF)

Sun-dried Tomato Shrimp Pasta

$20.00

Shrimp, artichokes, cavatappi pasta, sun-dried tomato beurre-blanc, spinach, parmesan, green onion

Fried Chicken

$17.00

Breaded boneless thighs, cheesy potato hash, brussel sprouts, apple cider slaw, tabasco honey drizzle

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Beer battered Atlantic cod, fries, tartar sauce, coleslaw

Salmon Orzo

$23.00

6oz. salmon filet, toasted orzo with spinach, mushrooms, red onion, asparagus, sun-dried tomato beurre-blanc

Tavern Tips

$21.00

Filet tips, mashed potatoes with beef gravy, sauteed zucchini

A la Carte Salmon

$10.00

Sides

Artichokes

$4.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Cheesy Potato

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Mashed Potato

$4.00

Mixed Fruit

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Shoestring Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato

$4.00

Desserts

Cheesecake of the Day

$9.00

Bavarian Cream Puff

$8.00Out of stock

Apple Bourbon Bread Pudding for 2

$11.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Kids Fried Tenders

$8.00

Kids Grilled Tenders

$8.00

Kids Fish

$8.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Drinks

Non-Alcoholic

Apple Juice

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cold Brew

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Kids Cocoa

$3.00

Kids Juice

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Soda

$1.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pelligrino

$3.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.75

Root Beer

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.75

Tonic

$2.50

Water

Passionfruit Spritzer

$6.00

Black-Raspberry Aqua-Fresca

$6.00

Lunch

Pick Two

$12.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Caprese Sandwich

$12.00

Lunch Grilled Cheese

$12.00

1 lb Chicken Salad

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Patriotic pub serving elegant American bar chow, with a long beer list, brick walls & large bell.

Website

Location

50 South Liberty StreetUnit 104, Powell, OH 43065

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **
orange star4.4 • 1,106
15 E Olentangy St Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Kraft House No. 5
orange star4.1 • 961
5 S Liberty St Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
The Locust Table - Powell
orange star4.5 • 21
16. Crossing St Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Novella Osteria - 170 West Olentangy St
orange star4.7 • 412
170 West Olentangy St Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Koble Greek Italian Grill - Powell
orange star4.7 • 439
176 W Olentangy St Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Cloud9 Bar & Grill - Powell, Ohio
orange starNo Reviews
9721 Sawmill Road Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Powell

Aladdin's Eatery - Powell
orange star4.8 • 1,796
9711 Sawmill Pkwy Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Azteca Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,737
3962 POWELL RD POWELL, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **
orange star4.4 • 1,106
15 E Olentangy St Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Kraft House No. 5
orange star4.1 • 961
5 S Liberty St Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Powell Carryout, OH
orange star4.7 • 609
4052 Presidential Parkway Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Koble Greek Italian Grill - Powell
orange star4.7 • 439
176 W Olentangy St Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Powell
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)
Delaware
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston