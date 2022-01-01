Chicken sandwiches in Powell
Powell restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
9303 Dublin Rd, Powell
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Grilled
|$12.00
More about Local Roots
PIZZA
Local Roots
15 E Olentangy St, Powell
|California Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast · Avocado · Pepper Jack Cheese · Jalapeño · Sriracha Mayonnaise
Great Harvest White Bread
More about The Bogey Inn
GRILL
The Bogey Inn
6013 Glick Rd, Powell
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Chicken Breast
Chili Oil
Bogey Signature Sauce
Jalapeno
Coleslaw
Pickles
Toasted Bun