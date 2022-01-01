Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Powell

Powell restaurants
Powell restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant

9303 Dublin Rd, Powell

Avg 3.8 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Grilled$12.00
Item pic

PIZZA

Local Roots

15 E Olentangy St, Powell

Avg 4.4 (1106 reviews)
Takeout
California Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast · Avocado · Pepper Jack Cheese · Jalapeño · Sriracha Mayonnaise
Great Harvest White Bread
The Bogey Bar & Grill image

GRILL

The Bogey Inn

6013 Glick Rd, Powell

Avg 3.8 (543 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Chicken Breast
Chili Oil
Bogey Signature Sauce
Jalapeno
Coleslaw
Pickles
Toasted Bun
The Locust Table image

 

The Locust Table

16. Crossing St, Powell

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
House Made Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Made with our house made rotisserie chicken, this chicken salad is so loaded with fresh fruit, vegetables, herbs, spices and lemon zest it will make your taste buds sing!
