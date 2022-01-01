Tomato soup in Powell

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Local Roots image

PIZZA

Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **

15 E Olentangy St, Powell

Avg 4.4 (1106 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Soup$12.00
Topped with Basil oil and Fresh Basil. Add Grilled Cheese $7 - GF, VEGAN without Grilled Cheese
More about Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **
The Locust Table image

 

The Locust Table - Powell

16. Crossing St, Powell

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl of Herby Tomato Soup$9.00
House made herby tomato soup made with roasted fresh tomatoes, a blend of savory herbs and cream topped with croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.
Herby Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese$13.00
House made herby tomato soup made with roasted fresh tomatoes, a blend of savory herbs and cream topped with croutons and shaved parmesan cheese. Served with a white cheddar grilled cheese on herbed focaccia for dipping.
Quart of Herby Tomato Soup$35.00
A full quart of house made creamy and herby tomato soup. Croutons and shaved parmesan cheese for topping served on the side. Serves 4-6.
More about The Locust Table - Powell

