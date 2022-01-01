Tomato soup in Powell
Powell restaurants that serve tomato soup
More about Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **
PIZZA
Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **
15 E Olentangy St, Powell
|Tomato Soup
|$12.00
Topped with Basil oil and Fresh Basil. Add Grilled Cheese $7 - GF, VEGAN without Grilled Cheese
More about The Locust Table - Powell
The Locust Table - Powell
16. Crossing St, Powell
|Bowl of Herby Tomato Soup
|$9.00
House made herby tomato soup made with roasted fresh tomatoes, a blend of savory herbs and cream topped with croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.
|Herby Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese
|$13.00
House made herby tomato soup made with roasted fresh tomatoes, a blend of savory herbs and cream topped with croutons and shaved parmesan cheese. Served with a white cheddar grilled cheese on herbed focaccia for dipping.
|Quart of Herby Tomato Soup
|$35.00
A full quart of house made creamy and herby tomato soup. Croutons and shaved parmesan cheese for topping served on the side. Serves 4-6.