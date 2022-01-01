Hummus in Powell

Go
Powell restaurants
Toast

Powell restaurants that serve hummus

Koble Greek Italian Grill image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Koble Greek Italian Grill

176 W Olentangy St, Powell

Avg 4.7 (439 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Platter$6.00
Garbanzo beans blended with extra virgin olive oil, tahini sauce, lemon and fresh garlic. Served with pita and cucumber.
More about Koble Greek Italian Grill
Hummus Falafel Rolled image

SOUPS • SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

9711 Sawmill Pkwy, Powell

Avg 4.8 (1796 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Falafel Rolled$7.75
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and our award-winning Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles 7
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
More about Aladdin's Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Powell

Tacos

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Burritos

Greek Salad

Pretzels

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Powell to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Delaware

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston