Maumee Bay Brewing / Shawnee Station Taproom/Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6058 Glick Road, Shawnee Hills, OH 43065
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant - 9303 Dublin Rd, Powell Oh
3.8 • 85
9303 Dublin Rd Powell, OH 43065
View restaurant
Condado Tacos - Powell Carryout, OH
4.7 • 609
4052 Presidential Parkway Powell, OH 43065
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Shawnee Hills
Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **
4.4 • 1,106
15 E Olentangy St Powell, OH 43065
View restaurant
Condado Tacos - Powell Carryout, OH
4.7 • 609
4052 Presidential Parkway Powell, OH 43065
View restaurant
More near Shawnee Hills