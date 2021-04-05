Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cloud9 Bar & Grill Powell, Ohio

9721 Sawmill Road

Powell, OH 43065

Burgers

Aloha Burger

$11.99

C9 Classic Burger

$9.99

Greek Burger

$9.99

Frisco Burger

$10.99

Veggie Burger

$8.99

Breakfast Burger

$9.99

Entrees

Bacon-wrapped beef medallions

$16.99

C9 Lemon Pepper Fish

$10.99

Buffalo Mac n Cheese Entree

$9.99

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Pork Shanks

$12.99

Handhelds

C9 chicken sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Twisted Shrimp Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Drunken Cod

$13.00

Liberty Bell

$13.00

Italian Sub

$13.00

Veggie Gyro Sandwich

$9.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Texan

$10.99

C9 wrap

$11.99

Fajitas

$11.99Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.99

Kids chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Pepperoni 6" pizza

$5.99

Kids Cheese pizza 6" Pizza

$5.99

Kids Ceaser Salad

$5.99

Kids Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Kids Sides

C9 Special Fries

$1.99

Shot and a Beer Onion Rings

$1.99

Tater Tots

$1.99

House Made kettle chips

$1.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Kids Mac n Cheese

$1.99

Asparagus

$1.99

Side Salad

$1.99

Salads

Cobb Salad

$9.00

House Salad

$9.00

Romain Wedge Salad

$8.99

Spinach Salad

$9.00

Cobb Salad (Small)

$6.00

House Salad (Small)

$6.00

Romain Wedge Salad (Small)

$5.99

Spinach Salad (Small)

$6.00

ADD ONS

Chicken

$3.00

Shrimp

$3.50

Cod

$3.50

bacon

$2.00

Smashed Avacado

$2.00

Desserts

Fresh Baked Snicker doodle cookie with ice cream

$5.99

S'mores lava cake

$5.99

Sides

C9 Special Fries

$3.99

Shot and beer onion rings gs

$3.99

Tater tots

$3.99

House made kettle chips

$3.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Side Mac and cheese

$3.99

Asparagus

$3.99

Side salad

$3.99

Pizzas

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Spicy Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Luau Pizza

$11.99

C9 Supreme Pizza

$11.99

Spicy Paneer Pizza

$11.99

Classic Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Margarita Pizza

$10.99

Margarita Original Pizza

$10.99

Garlic olive oil with fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, Cherry Tomatoes and drizzled with Basil pesto and balsamic reduction

Three Alarm Pizza

$12.99

Sharables

Cheese curds

$8.99

choice of house marinara blue cheese or ranch dressing

C9 Chips and Dip

$7.99

C9 Classic Wings

$9.99

Loaded Nachos

$7.99

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

Twisted Shrimp

$9.99

Quesadilla

$7.99

Cheddar and Green Chili Stuffed Churros

$9.99

House Sampler

$11.99

C9 Classic Wings Boneless

$9.99

Loaded fries

$6.99

Greek nachos

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cloud 9 Bar & Grill strives to be the premier sports theme restaurant in the neighborhood. We combine menu selection, atmosphere, ambiance, and service to create a sense of "place" in order to reach our goal of over-all value in dining/entertainment area

Website

Location

9721 Sawmill Road, Powell, OH 43065

Directions

