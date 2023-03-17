Restaurant header imageView gallery

Knights of Columbus St. Joan of Arc

10700 Liberty Road

Powell, OH 43065

Popular Items

Fried Fish Dinner - TO GO
Baked Fish Dinner - TO GO
$5 Donation


Dinners

Fried Fish Dinner - TO GO

$16.00

2 Pieces of Fried Fish - Cole Slaw, Green Beans, and Mac n' Cheese. ***no substitutions on sides***

Baked Fish Dinner - TO GO

$16.00

2 Pieces of Baked Fish - Cole Slaw, Green Beans, and Mac n' Cheese. ***no substitutions on sides***

Dessert - TO GO

$3.00

Cheesecake assortment including: New York, Blueberry Swirl, Chocolate Raspberry White Chocolate, Brownie Strawberry Swirl, and Turtle Cheesecake topped with a Chocolate or Caramel drizzle.

Support our Seminarians

Support our Seminarians is a Knights of Columbus program that provides direct financial support to local seminarians. Knights of Columbus are committed to providing moral, financial and spiritual support to our future priests and religious at all stages of their formation.

$1 Donation

$1.00

$5 Donation

$5.00

$10 Donation

$10.00

$20 Donation

$20.00

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

10700 Liberty Road, Powell, OH 43065

