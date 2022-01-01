Go
Cannelle Patisserie - LIC

5-11 47th Ave

Popular Items

St. Honore$5.00
**AVAILABLE AFTER 10AM**
Best if enjoyed within 12 hours of pickup.
Puff Pastry, Cream Puff, Vanilla Custard, Whip Cream, Caramel.
Mille-Feuille (Napoleon)$1.00
**AVAILABLE AFTER 10AM**
Best if enjoyed within 12 hours of pickup.
Puff pastry, Vanilla Custard, Fondant
Coco-Fraise$22.00
Vanilla Sponge Cake, Strawberry & Coconut Mousse, Strawberry Syrup
Creole$1.00
Chocolate Sponge Cake, White & Dark Chocolate Mousse, Coffee Syrup
Creme Vanille$1.00
Almond Cake, Vanilla Bavaroise, Vanilla Creme Brulee, Vanilla Cake
Red Velvet$1.00
Chocolate Beet Cake, Cheese Vanilla Filling
Carrot Cake$1.00
Vanilla Cream Cheese Icing
Chocolate Mousse$1.00
Praline Crunch$24.00
Flour-less Chocolate Cake, Milk Chocolate Mousse, Praline Cream, Rice Crispy
Black Forest$1.00
Chocolate Sponge Cake, Vanilla Cream, Milk Chocolate Mousse, Cherry Confit
Location

5-11 47th Ave

Long Island City NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
