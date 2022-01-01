Chester Cab Pizza

Go
Come in, enjoy the best pizza and support one of the smallest independent pizza shops in Rochester! We are the first to offer beer for delivery, take out, and on-premises. We appreciate you and look forward to seeing you!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

707 Park Ave • $

Avg 3.7 (1363 reviews)

Popular Items

$7.99 Slice Special w/ Wings$8.64
Chicago Stuffed Pizza-LARGE$18.95
Regular Pizza-MED$14.50
12" pie cut into 8 slices cooked directly on the stone hearth made with love!
Chicago Stuffed Pizza-SMALL$15.95
Slice of Pizza$4.00
Regular Pizza-SMALL$10.99
10" pie cut into 6 slices cooked directly on the stone hearth made with love!
10 Piece$14.49
Four Styles of Chicken Wings or Boneless Wings: Original Crispy Cajun, Saucy Cajun Original, Grilled BBQ, Buffalo Style
6 Piece$8.25
Four Styles of Chicken Wings or Boneless Wings: Original Crispy Cajun, Saucy Cajun Original, Grilled BBQ, Buffalo Style
15 Piece$18.49
Four Styles of Chicken Wings or Boneless Wings: Original Crispy Cajun, Saucy Cajun Original, Grilled BBQ, Buffalo Style
Regular Pizza-LARGE$17.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

707 Park Ave

Rochester NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

