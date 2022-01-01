Chicken Meets Rice

Go
We've reimagined Chicken rice, Southeast Asia's most popular street food, bringing together all the regional variations in a fun build-your-own dining experience!

2213 Tasman Dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (2352 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Rice (GF)$2.49
Jasmine rice steamed with Hainanese chicken stock.
Soya Wings (5pc)$7.99
Mary’s Non-GMO Free-Range chicken wings that are lightly-fried and tossed in our homemade soya glaze.
*NEW* Grilled Chicken Box (GF)$13.99
Mary's Non-GMO Free-Range chicken thighs marinated in a flavorful thai-inspired marinade. This chicken is called "Gai Yang" on the streets of Thailand.
Broth$1.99
Warm your belly and cleanse your palette with your choice of chicken broth or veggie broth.
Fried Tofu Box (GF) (Veg.)$11.99
Lightly salted deep-fried tofu, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Pairs well with Sweet Chili, Teriyaki, Thai Ginger Soy, Ginger Scallion Sauce, Singapore Chili Sauce, and Singapore Soy.
Split Any 2$15.99
Can't choose? Split 2 of your favorite proteins (6 oz. total)
Fried Chicken Box$13.99
Mary’s Non-GMO Free-Range chicken thigh, hand-breaded with crispy panko bread crumbs.
Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Pairs especially well with Sweet Chili, Singapore Chili Sauce, and Teriyaki.
Coffee Meets Tea$4.49
Our house-made Southeast-Asian iced coffee and milk tea blend.
Fried Chicken Skin$4.99
Lightly salted crispy fried chicken skin.
Hainan Chicken Box (GF)$13.99
Mary’s Non-GMO Free-Range chicken slow-poached (gently simmered) with ginger and scallions. Simple yet moist and delicious. All bones are removed by hand and a skinless option is available. Your choice of dark meat only, white meat only, or a mix of both. Meat type preference may be substituted depending on available inventory.
Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Pairs well with Thai Ginger Soy, Ginger Scallion Sauce, Singapore Chili Sauce, and Singapore Soy.
Intimate
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2213 Tasman Dr

Santa Clara CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
