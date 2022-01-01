North San Jose restaurants you'll love

Go
North San Jose restaurants
Toast

North San Jose's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try North San Jose restaurants

Chicken Meets Rice image

CHICKEN

Chicken Meets Rice

2213 Tasman Dr, Santa Clara

Avg 4.5 (2352 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Broth$1.99
Warm your belly and cleanse your palette with your choice of chicken broth or veggie broth.
*NEW* Grilled Chicken Box (GF)$12.99
Mary's Non-GMO Free-Range chicken thighs marinated in a flavorful thai-inspired marinade. This chicken is called "Gai Yang" on the streets of Thailand.
Fried Chicken Skin$4.99
Lightly salted crispy fried chicken skin.
More about Chicken Meets Rice
The Good Salad image

SALADS

The Good Salad

371 Laurelwood Road, Santa Clara

Avg 5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Supreme$12.00
House Buttermilk Ranch Dressing (on the side), Glazed Tri-Tip Steak (Medium), Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Smoked Bacon Pieces, Crumbled Blue Cheese, House Pickled Red Onion, Sweet Dry Cranberries, Sliced Scallions, The Good Glaze (on the side).
Cali Ceezer$11.00
House Pesto Ceezer Dressing (on the side), Halal Cajun Chicken Breast, Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Diced Avocado, House Toasted Almonds, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, The Good Glaze (on the side).
Create Your Own Salad$13.00
Your choice of greens, your choice of protein, your choice of toppings (5x) and your choice of dressing.
More about The Good Salad
Restaurant banner

 

R&B Tea

2855 Stevens Creek Blvd FC-21, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Taro Milk Tea$5.49
Fresh Taro Milk Tea with taro chunks and a touch of Ube which creates a nice deep purple color and roasty flavor.
Roasted Oolong Milk Tea$5.49
Lychee Green Tea with Aloe Vera$5.85
More about R&B Tea
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston