North San Jose restaurants you'll love

More about Chicken Meets Rice
CHICKEN
Chicken Meets Rice
2213 Tasman Dr, Santa Clara
|Popular items
|Broth
|$1.99
Warm your belly and cleanse your palette with your choice of chicken broth or veggie broth.
|*NEW* Grilled Chicken Box (GF)
|$12.99
Mary's Non-GMO Free-Range chicken thighs marinated in a flavorful thai-inspired marinade. This chicken is called "Gai Yang" on the streets of Thailand.
|Fried Chicken Skin
|$4.99
Lightly salted crispy fried chicken skin.
More about The Good Salad
SALADS
The Good Salad
371 Laurelwood Road, Santa Clara
|Popular items
|Steak Supreme
|$12.00
House Buttermilk Ranch Dressing (on the side), Glazed Tri-Tip Steak (Medium), Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Smoked Bacon Pieces, Crumbled Blue Cheese, House Pickled Red Onion, Sweet Dry Cranberries, Sliced Scallions, The Good Glaze (on the side).
|Cali Ceezer
|$11.00
House Pesto Ceezer Dressing (on the side), Halal Cajun Chicken Breast, Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Diced Avocado, House Toasted Almonds, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, The Good Glaze (on the side).
|Create Your Own Salad
|$13.00
Your choice of greens, your choice of protein, your choice of toppings (5x) and your choice of dressing.